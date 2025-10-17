ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, dogs of all shapes and sizes hit the waves at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. From tiny pups to big, furry surfers, these adorable athletes show off their best tricks on the water while raising money for a great cause.

The 20th annual Surf-A-Thon took place on September 7, 2025, and it was bigger and more fun than ever. Dogs competed in surfing contests, showed off their cutest costumes, and delighted crowds of cheering fans. Scroll down to see a fun collection of adorable moments from past and present Surf-A-Thon events!

More info: Instagram | animalcenter.org | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com