Every year, dogs of all shapes and sizes hit the waves at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. From tiny pups to big, furry surfers, these adorable athletes show off their best tricks on the water while raising money for a great cause.

The 20th annual Surf-A-Thon took place on September 7, 2025, and it was bigger and more fun than ever. Dogs competed in surfing contests, showed off their cutest costumes, and delighted crowds of cheering fans. Scroll down to see a fun collection of adorable moments from past and present Surf-A-Thon events!

More info: Instagram | animalcenter.org | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

Dog wearing a life vest riding waves on a surfboard near the shore with people in the background.

hwac Report

    #2

    Golden retriever standing on a surfboard with two people in the ocean, showcasing dogs riding waves for charity.

    hwac Report

    #3

    Bulldog wearing an orange vest riding waves on a surfboard with a woman helping in the ocean for a good cause

    hwac Report

    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    If my brother was a dog that surfed this is exactly what he'd look like.🤣

    #4

    Dog wearing a life jacket riding a wave on a surfboard near a crowded beach during a surfing event for a good cause

    hwac Report

    #5

    Three adorable dogs wearing life jackets riding waves on a yellow surfboard in the ocean for a good cause.

    hwac Report

    #6

    Small dog wearing a pink vest riding a wave on a blue surfboard, showcasing adorable dogs riding waves.

    hwac Report

    #7

    Small dog in life jacket diving off red surfboard into ocean waves during dogs riding waves event for charity.

    hwac Report

    #8

    Small dog wearing a purple vest riding waves on a surfboard while a woman in sunglasses guides from behind in the ocean.

    hwac Report

    #9

    Pug dog wearing a yellow life jacket riding waves on a surfboard captured by a mounted camera in the ocean.

    hwac Report

    #10

    A dog wearing a life jacket riding waves on a surfboard with people watching nearby at the beach.

    hwac Report

    #11

    A dog wearing a red outfit riding waves on a surfboard with a man helping during a beach event for a good cause

    hwac Report

    #12

    Dog wearing a green life jacket riding a wave on a blue surfboard in the ocean during a sunny day.

    hwac Report

    #13

    Dog wearing life jacket riding waves on a surfboard while being assisted by people in the ocean for a good cause.

    hwac Report

    #14

    Man and woman helping an adorable dog ride waves on a surfboard in the ocean for a good cause event.

    hwac Report

    #15

    Small dog wearing a life jacket stands on a surfboard at the beach ready for adorable dogs riding waves event.

    hwac Report

    #16

    Dog wearing a life vest riding waves on a surfboard with people in the ocean supporting the adorable dogs riding waves.

    hwac Report

    #17

    Dog wearing a pink vest skillfully riding waves on a surfboard while a person in the water waves a red flag nearby.

    hwac Report

    #18

    Man in red outfit sitting on sand with two adorable dogs wearing life jackets on a red surfboard at the beach event.

    hwac Report

    #19

    Dog wearing a life jacket riding waves on a surfboard in the ocean during a dogs riding waves event.

    hwac Report

    #20

    Dog wearing purple shirt riding waves on a surfboard while a person and flag holder watch at the beach.

    hwac Report

    #21

    Dog wearing a life jacket riding a red surfboard on ocean waves during a dogs riding waves charity event.

    hwac Report

    #22

    Dog wearing a pink vest riding waves on a surfboard in the ocean during an adorable dogs surfing event.

    hwac Report

    #23

    Dog wearing a life jacket riding waves on a surfboard near the beach with people in the water on a sunny day

    hwac Report

