It's no secret that superheroes make for some of the most beloved characters in pop culture today. From the big screen to streaming platforms, comics, and even video games, they're everywhere and always register an incredible engagement from fans of all ages.

Both DC and Marvel universes have been the setting for some of the most iconic stories ever told, and honestly, nobody can really question why they're so popular. It's a world brimming with action, plot twists, drama, and intrigue that allows directors and writers to experiment with unique themes. Benevolent heroes are often used to explore the human condition and embody the best and worst qualities of mankind, but at their core, they're all just people with their ideas in mind of what's right in a world full of injustice.

That said, did you know that they also work wonders as the protagonists of jokes and puns? If you're an estimator of superheroes and witty humor, you've probably noticed there's no shortage of superhero-themed wordplays, memes, and punch lines that are just downright hilarious and sometimes even relatable! And since our favorite warriors are so well known, most people will immediately understand these gems.

So, in case you're looking for some gold comedy material to use at parties or in conversations with coworkers, we created a list of superhero jokes and puns that perfectly serves this purpose! Whether you just want to enjoy a good chuckle or need these to impress friends with your knowledge of comic book trivia, this bunch of superhero jokes is the perfect way to do it.

Marvel and DC created their fair share of funny superheroes, so we expect you to find this list equally hilarious: there are all sorts of humor materials about Superman, Batman, the Avengers, and basically all the big ones!

#1

What do you call an injured Batman?

Bruised Wayne.

#2

Why does Batman suck at card games?

He always gets The Joker.

#3

What is Tony Stark's favorite form of humor?

Irony.

#4

Why was Batman so serious?

He wasn’t a Joker.

#5

Knock knock
Who’s there?
Doctor.
Doctor Who?
No. Doctor strange.

#6

Where do most superheroes live?

Cape town!

#7

What is Doc Ock’s favourite month?

Ock-tober.

#8

Uncle Ben would never discourage Peter Parker from joining the Avengers. But his Aunt May.

#9

What does Superman use after a shower to dry off?

A Tow-El.

#10

Why Wolverine couldn't use a computer?

He had trouble Logan in.

#11

Where does Spiderman hang out in his spare time?

On the World Wide Web!

#12

Does Netflix have Batman Forever?

Nah. Just until the end of the year.

#13

What is Hulk’s favourite drink?

Fruit Punch.

#14

Why did everyone's pictures come out dark at Batman's party?

Because he didn't invite the Flash.

#15

Which is the most curious superhero?

Wonder Woman.

#16

I went to buy an Invisible Man comic yesterday.

I couldn’t see any.

#17

What would you call the Fantastic Four if Snoop Dogg joined the team?

The High Five.

#18

What do you call Spiderman when he parks his car?

Peter Parker.

#19

Thanos goes to his urologist.

The urologist says, "Congrats Thanos, you now also have the kidney stone"

#20

Why is Deadpool's house always cold?

Because he keeps breaking the fourth wall.

#21

What do Scarlet witch and Daredevil have in common?

They lost their vision.

#22

Where does Hal Jordan get his tomatoes?

From a Greenhouse.

#23

What is faster than the Flash?

The Weekend!

#24

Have you heard of The Incredible Hulk’s new fashion line?

It’s all the rage.

#25

What was Gwen Stacy's major in college?

Web Design.

#26

Wolverine and a lawyer walk into a bar.

The bartender says, "No claws, please!"

They both leave.

#27

What drink does the Joker hate?

Societea.

#28

What do you get when you cross a superhero and the Dead Sea?

A Deadpool!

#29

What name do you call a pair of villainous twins?

Loki-alikes.

#30

What’s the difference between Batman and a robber?

Batman can go into a store without Robin.

#31

Which is Thor’s favorite day of the week?

Thors-day, of course!

#32

What does a super hero put in his drink?

Just Ice.

#33

What do you call David Banner when he won’t talk to you?

The Incredible Sulk.

#34

What does Wonder Woman change her name to when she travels?

Wandering Woman!

#35

What do heroes like Spiderman and Ant-Man have in common?

They bug the villains!

#36

Which superhero is great at puns?

The Pun-isher!

#37

Which superhero loves having hot chicken broth?

It's Souperman!

#38

Why is it that Mr. Freeze doesn't have any friends?

Because he gives everyone cold shoulders.

#39

What football team is Aquaman's favorite?

The Miami Dolphins.

#40

How often does Superman need to save the planet?

Daily.

#41

What would you get after combining a Transformer with Wonder Woman?

Amazon Prime.

#42

What is the Flash's favorite way of eating eggs?

Runny.

#43

Where does a superhero usually go for shopping?

They go to the Supermarket.

#44

The Joker recently won a Nobel Prize in Physics. This was because he had done some ground-breaking work in Chaos Theory!

#45

How does Charles Xavier always beat Magneto?

With his head.

#46

What happens when Batman is late to play baseball with Robin?

There is a Wayne delay.

#47

Which superhero spends too much time in the sun?

Cap-Tan America.

#48

What is strong enough to hold Superman back?

His zipper.

#49

How much money does it cost to make Captain America cry?

One Bucky.

#50

Why did Commissioner Gordon fail with his date?

He was sending bat signals.

#51

Where does the Green Arrow like to vacation?

Lake Arrowhead.

#52

How did Mr. Fantastic arrive at the superhero meeting?

In a stretch limo.

#53

What is it called when Batman skips church on Sunday?

Christian Bale.

#54

Why does Superman only daytrade Bitcoin?

Because he can't go near Krypto at Night.

#55

Why did Spiderman go to the bank with Doc Ock?

To stop him from committing armed robbery.

#56

Why shouldn’t you make an agreement with Wolverine?

Because of his retractable clause.

#57

Sadly, Aquaman was never able to finish college.

All his grades were below C level.

#58

Why did Plastic Man get kicked out of Justice League?

He was accused of rubbery.

#59

What was Captain America when he was younger?

Lieutenant America

#60

What is Thor’s favorite food?

Thor-tillas.

#61

How did Ant-Man win the Nobel Peace Prize?

He was brill-ant.

#62

What would Miles Morales get called if he came to Europe?

Kilometers Morales.

#63

Why was baby Superman the only kid at the playground?

The sign said Supervision Required.

#64

Who is Thor’s favorite rapper?

MC Hammer.

#65

Why are the Avengers so handy with tools?

They’re always assembling.

#66

If Ironman and the Silver Surfer teamed up, would they be alloys?

#67

How much does it cost to kill Tony Stark’s family?

One Buck.

#68

What color is Aquaman's favorite?

Aquamarine.

#69

What is Superman's germophobic uncle's name?

Pur-El.

#70

What would you call someone who's a computer superhero?

They'd be called the Screen Saver.

#71

What do you get when you cross Captain America and the Hulk?

A Star-Spangled Banner.

#72

What is Thanos favorite social media?

Obviously Snapchat.

#73

Why wasn’t Groot any good at working undercover?

Everybody could tell he was a plant.

#74

After a rough night of partying, how can you tell you were rescued by Batman?

The next morning, you wake up in a cave.

#75

What did Iron Man say to Captain America over the walkie-talkie?

Steve, Roger that.

#76

How does Batman's mother call him to dinner?

She can't anymore, so Alfred does.

#77

Why didn't Spider-Man ever team up with the Green Goblin?

Because he was Dafoe.

#78

Why is Cyclops in charge of the X-Men?

Because Prof. X made him a supervisor.

#79

Why don't the X-men let Colossus participate in their talent shows?

Because he always steels the show.

#80

Ironman is always suspicious of Aquaman’s pool party invitations. He has some rust issues.

Report

#81

Why was Thor avoiding his brother?

He Odin money.

#82

What dance do Ant-Man and Wasp do together?

The jitterbug.

#83

Why is Spider-Man a bad boyfriend?

He’s super clingy.

#84

What did the Joker say while playing poker?

"Wanna know how I got these cards?"

#85

How was the superhero party?

It was pretty Lo-ki!

#86

Why does Batman wear a mask?

Because the citizens of Gotham aren’t morons, like those idiots over in Metropolis.

#87

Why is it hard to get to know Iron Man?

He has a tough exterior!

#88

Which superhero hits the most home runs?

Batman.

#89

What happens when you cross Quicksilver with the Hulk?

The Fast and the Furious.

#90

What would you get if you cross a flashlight and The Incredible Hulk?

You'd get Green Lantern.

#91

What does Superman use to eat his cereal?

A Superbowl.

#92

What is the Great Gatsby's favorite superhero?

Green Lantern.

#93

What is Thanos' favorite game?

Half-Life.

#94

Why is Two-Face one of the better villains?

Because he's not half bad.

#95

What is Spider-Man's favorite outdoor sport?

Fly Fishing!

#96

How does a superhero mend bridges?

With super glue!

#97

What is The Thing's favorite treat?

Rock Candy.

#98

What is the difference between a cashier and The Green Lantern?

A cashier rings up his charges, but The Green Lantern charges his ring!

#99

Who is a leprechuan's favorite superhero?

The Green Lantern.

#100

#101

Who’s there?
Bat.
Bat who?
I’m Batman.

#102

Why does Drax avoid automatically flushing toilets?

They flush early when he stands still.

#103

Wolverine walks in on Jean Grey sneezing without covering her mouth... and says, "Hygiene".

#104

Why was Superman so busy after the sun rose this morning?

It was daylight saving time.

#105

What does Iron Man say every morning when he stands in front of the magic mirror?

He says, "Mirror, mirror on my wall, who is the ferrous of us all?"

#106

Why does Thanos eat cereal in the morning at breakfast?

Because it's a part of a well-balanced breakfast.

