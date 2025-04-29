For instance, you might do certain things that seem completely normal to you, but someone, let's say, from abroad , might see them as something that is not common. So, today, let's take a look at specific examples of such things happening, as shared by various people online. Let's dive in, shall we?

Our world is very diverse, which makes it an extremely interesting place. Everywhere, people have different beliefs, customs, lifestyles and all the other things. Yet, despite diversity being a reason behind our interestingness, it can cause some misunderstandings too.

#1 Leaving your car unlocked so people can escape polar bears.

#2 Germany:



Sundays are for silence. No mowing lawns, no working outside, no loud parties, no annoying anoyne with your choices.



Sundays. Are. For. Silence.



And it's the best thing ever.

#3 Putting babies alone outside in their strollers under the winter so they can nap.

If you’re an avid traveler, it’s likely that at least once in your life you’ve experienced a culture shock. It’s an experience a person feels when they come to a place that is different from their own, where they witness a deviation from what they consider “normal.” Technically, culture shocks are more common with people who stay in a country for a longer period, but they can happen to short-term visitors as well. In today’s list, you’ll find quite a few examples of things that people usually view as normal, but they realize that for a person from somewhere else with different customs, they might be rather weird.

#4 Vietnam- crossing the road.

#5 In Spain I would say that one of the things is the dinner/lunch times. For many people it is too late.

#6 Selling food on the top of their heads (Ghana).

For instance, in Germany, Sundays are for silence, where it’s frowned upon to do anything that causes too much sound. It includes any noisy housework, like vacuuming or lawn mowing. And it’s not just a simple understanding – if your neighbors deem you too loud, you can even get fined for it. While viewing Sunday as the so-called “rest day” isn’t so uncommon in Christianity-focused countries, not all of them take this as seriously as Germany. So, for a newcomer in this country, it might cause a little cultural shock.

#7 Quiet talking. Especially people from America (north and south) told me this.

Here in Switzerland, it is considered rude to disturb others, so you'll talk in a volume that does not bother others. Especially in public transport. And don't you _dare_ to talk in a cinema.

#8 Specific to my state, but iguanas falling from trees in the winter.

#9 Finland: naked in the sauna. But what if it's in a public pool? Naked. Changing cubicle? Nope, communal space and communal showers. Naked. There are even signs next to the public sauna doors with [a picture of a swimming costume and an X over the top]



In fact, if you go to the Yrjönkatu public pool in Helsinki, you can be naked *in the swimming pool* during dedicated times. Certainly, at most private homes or cottages, you'll be naked in the sauna possibly in mixed gender company, and naked into the frozen lake to swim too.



It's just human bodies. We all have them.

Interestingly, these shocks usually have 4 stages. The first one is dubbed “the honeymoon stage.” That’s when a person is thrilled to be in a new place and sees it as an adventure. That’s usually what short-term tourists only experience. But for some of them, or for those who stay a little longer, a second stage awaits. This one is called “the frustration stage.” It’s when a person starts becoming irritated and disoriented as the initial glee wears off. This can bring fatigue, homesickness, and even depression due to misunderstanding people’s actions, language, customs, and other things. This is the most prevalent when there’s a language barrier involved.

#10 We have multiple levels on our the bushfire risk scale.





"Very high" is in the middle. The final level is "catastrophic".

#11 Two words: Swooping Season.



Not unique to our country but I’m not sure it’s as prevalent anywhere else 😂.

#12 Only in America do we treat healthcare like ordering from a mystery menu. You get the treatment first and find out the price never. Hope you enjoyed that $7,000 band-aid 😭.

Luckily, after these bad days, the sun usually rises and “the adaptation stage” comes. As the name suggests, it’s when a person starts feeling more at home with their new surroundings. While they might not be able to wrap their head around every single cultural cue, they’re starting to become more familiar with an increasing number of them, which helps the adaptation.

#13 I’m from Appalachia and something that always makes outsiders curious is the way we wave to people on the road, even if we don’t know them. It’s just a short acknowledgement, a light lifting of the fingers from the steering wheel. It’s literally just a sign of respect to your neighbors on the road.

#14 Netherlands. First Monday of the month at 12pm. It’s not an air raid but it sure sounds like it.

#15 Korea -

My wife and I have left her Chanel bag, laptops, phones and wallets on the tables and no one would takes it at the cafes or restaurants.



That said we had our umbrella stolen by some punk kid who confused his with ours and his mom argued with us. Had my bike stolen too. So Umbrellas and bikes get stolen a lot. lol



Also real soju, not the stuff you find in other countries that are weak and fruity, will f*ck you up so hard and fast before you realize it.

Then, “the acceptance stage” starts. That’s when most misunderstandings get resolved, and if there are still any, they don’t bother a person too much, as they take it as an inevitable part of their life. As we said in the beginning, our world is diverse and we all have different understandings of what is conventional and not. When we get face-to-face with these differences, it’s normal that it takes a little time to get used to, as long as it leads to acceptance and a celebration of our diversity, not hatred. ADVERTISEMENT What thing from your country would seem odd to newcomers? Share with us in the comments!

#16 Mate 🧉 culture. People cannot comprehend how casually Argentines and Uruguayans will share their drink and the ONE SINGULAR STRAW we drink it from with strangers.

#17 Idk about the rest of the world, but I think americans will get shocked that in Brasil not only the vote is mandatory, but you need to prove your identity with an official ID and your digital fingerprints before you do it. We vote through a machine and it only works after it validates your digital.

#18 Women can’t legally take the surname of their husband when they get married. There birth surname needs to be used for everything « legal ».

#19 Germany- envy is the highest form of compliment.



Saying phrases like "I'm happy for you" or "good for you" are automatically perceived as sarcastic.

#20 Building a major city riiiight next to an active volcano.

#21 Dad's taking care of their kids.



Heard of foreigners asking, "What's the deal with all the gay nannies?"



Apparently, it's easier to assume that men taking care of kids have to be paid for it and gay than to assume that dads are actually parenting.



Edit to add country: Sweden, and to specify dads taking care of their own babies. It is very common for dads to take parental leave.

#22 Casual alcoholism of Czech people. We love beer. (me included).

#23 Earthquakes, hobbit holes, the word ‘chur’ and super kind hospitality.

#24 Going to the shops in barefeet is pretty common and normal.

New Zealand.

#25 Tying cask wine to a washing line lmao.

#26 In the USA we celebrate a day called Groundhog’s Day where grown men wear top hats and pull rodents out in order to have them predict the weather….

#27 Identifying someone based on apparence or pretty much everything is socially acceptable. For example if you ask someone "hey, who is Mark and where I can find him?" it's totally normal to get explanations like "the fat guy over there" "the skinny dude" "the priest looking one with big beard" same goes for women "that skinny lady over there" "the fat woman with red shirt" etc.

#28 Amount of well cared for stray cats and dogs. They are part of our daily life, we take care of them as members of our society. You already know where I don’t have to tell you.

#29 The Midwest Goodbye.

Its a long process initiated by a knee slap and a "welp I s'pose." It has been known to last hours and if you navigate it incorrectly you'll be labeled as rude until the day you die.



God speed trying to navigate that one!

#30 A woman can breastfeed anywhere and anytime. No worries about covering up. Be it public transport, a restaurant, wherever. Baby can even take a rest and the n****e hangs out.

We just don't consider feeding your baby as sexual. I know it's shocking to people from the western world but it's equally shocking to us that some people, somewhere consider something as basic as feeding babies, sexual and will refuse a baby's basic needs in public because of this.

#31 Usa- Tipping. The idea that your meal costs $20 but you’re expected to leave an extra $5 just because someone brought it to you? That throws a lot of visitors off real fast.

#32 We thank our city bus drivers as we get off the bus at our stops.