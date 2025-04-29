Our world is very diverse, which makes it an extremely interesting place. Everywhere, people have different beliefs, customs, lifestyles and all the other things. Yet, despite diversity being a reason behind our interestingness, it can cause some misunderstandings too.

For instance, you might do certain things that seem completely normal to you, but someone, let's say, from abroad, might see them as something that is not common. So, today, let's take a look at specific examples of such things happening, as shared by various people online. Let's dive in, shall we?

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Polar bear lying on snow in a cold enclosure, showcasing a super normal thing in a winter country environment. Leaving your car unlocked so people can escape polar bears.

Shytemagnet , Irina Fedotova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man with curly hair relaxing on a couch in a light blue shirt, embodying a super normal thing country lifestyle. Germany:

    Sundays are for silence. No mowing lawns, no working outside, no loud parties, no annoying anoyne with your choices.

    Sundays. Are. For. Silence.

    And it's the best thing ever.

    Grindelbart , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Baby bundled in winter clothes in stroller with fur lining, holding mother's hand in a super normal thing country setting. Putting babies alone outside in their strollers under the winter so they can nap.

    N3MO_Sports , prostooleh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re an avid traveler, it’s likely that at least once in your life you’ve experienced a culture shock. It’s an experience a person feels when they come to a place that is different from their own, where they witness a deviation from what they consider “normal.” Technically, culture shocks are more common with people who stay in a country for a longer period, but they can happen to short-term visitors as well. 

    In today’s list, you’ll find quite a few examples of things that people usually view as normal, but they realize that for a person from somewhere else with different customs, they might be rather weird. 
    #4

    Person wearing a conical hat pushing a loaded wheelchair across a busy street in a super normal thing country setting. Vietnam- crossing the road.

    Numerous-Section-805 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    People enjoying a super normal thing country meal with pasta, wine, and fresh salads in a cozy dining setting. In Spain I would say that one of the things is the dinner/lunch times. For many people it is too late.

    Lebronsito19 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man carrying basket of bananas on his head, a super normal thing in the country street market scene. Selling food on the top of their heads (Ghana).

    anon , Safari Consoler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For instance, in Germany, Sundays are for silence, where it’s frowned upon to do anything that causes too much sound. It includes any noisy housework, like vacuuming or lawn mowing. And it’s not just a simple understanding – if your neighbors deem you too loud, you can even get fined for it. 

    While viewing Sunday as the so-called “rest day” isn’t so uncommon in Christianity-focused countries, not all of them take this as seriously as Germany. So, for a newcomer in this country, it might cause a little cultural shock. 
    #7

    A woman whispering to a man with popcorn in a movie theater, showing a super normal thing in a country setting. Quiet talking. Especially people from America (north and south) told me this.
    Here in Switzerland, it is considered rude to disturb others, so you'll talk in a volume that does not bother others. Especially in public transport. And don't you _dare_ to talk in a cinema.

    Unicron1982 , user14159562 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Iguana resting on green grass in a super normal thing country, showcasing reptile behavior in a natural environment. Specific to my state, but iguanas falling from trees in the winter.

    barbeqdbrwniez , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman wrapped in towel relaxing in a wooden sauna, enjoying a super normal thing country wellness routine. Finland: naked in the sauna. But what if it's in a public pool? Naked. Changing cubicle? Nope, communal space and communal showers. Naked. There are even signs next to the public sauna doors with [a picture of a swimming costume and an X over the top]

    In fact, if you go to the Yrjönkatu public pool in Helsinki, you can be naked *in the swimming pool* during dedicated times. Certainly, at most private homes or cottages, you'll be naked in the sauna possibly in mixed gender company, and naked into the frozen lake to swim too.

    It's just human bodies. We all have them.

    cardboard-kansio , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interestingly, these shocks usually have 4 stages. The first one is dubbed “the honeymoon stage.” That’s when a person is thrilled to be in a new place and sees it as an adventure. That’s usually what short-term tourists only experience. But for some of them, or for those who stay a little longer, a second stage awaits. 

    This one is called “the frustration stage.” It’s when a person starts becoming irritated and disoriented as the initial glee wears off. This can bring fatigue, homesickness, and even depression due to misunderstanding people’s actions, language, customs, and other things. This is the most prevalent when there’s a language barrier involved.
    #10

    Firefighters extinguishing a forest fire in a super normal thing country with smoky, charred woodland surroundings. We have multiple levels on our the bushfire risk scale.


    "Very high" is in the middle. The final level is "catastrophic".

    Toucan_Based_Economy , the peassa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Black and white bird perched on a wooden post in a rural field, showcasing a super normal thing country setting. Two words: Swooping Season.

    Not unique to our country but I’m not sure it’s as prevalent anywhere else 😂.

    sweet_kitty26 , Mark Dubery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Doctor reviewing notes with patient in hospital bed, illustrating super normal thing country healthcare interaction. Only in America do we treat healthcare like ordering from a mystery menu. You get the treatment first and find out the price never. Hope you enjoyed that $7,000 band-aid 😭.

    LunaTwist77 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luckily, after these bad days, the sun usually rises and “the adaptation stage” comes. As the name suggests, it’s when a person starts feeling more at home with their new surroundings. While they might not be able to wrap their head around every single cultural cue, they’re starting to become more familiar with an increasing number of them, which helps the adaptation. 
    #13

    Close-up of a person driving a car and giving a thumbs up, capturing a super normal thing in the country. I’m from Appalachia and something that always makes outsiders curious is the way we wave to people on the road, even if we don’t know them. It’s just a short acknowledgement, a light lifting of the fingers from the steering wheel. It’s literally just a sign of respect to your neighbors on the road.

    Fun-Interaction8196 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Loudspeakers mounted on a tall pole against a cloudy sky, representing a super normal thing in the country. Netherlands. First Monday of the month at 12pm. It’s not an air raid but it sure sounds like it.

    ripkrustysdad , Hakan Kayahan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Smartphone and keychain with animal designs on a wooden table next to a salad, highlighting super normal thing country. Korea -
    My wife and I have left her Chanel bag, laptops, phones and wallets on the tables and no one would takes it at the cafes or restaurants.

    That said we had our umbrella stolen by some punk kid who confused his with ours and his mom argued with us. Had my bike stolen too. So Umbrellas and bikes get stolen a lot. lol

    Also real soju, not the stuff you find in other countries that are weak and fruity, will f*ck you up so hard and fast before you realize it.

    KanpaiMagpie , 420 FourTwoO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, “the acceptance stage” starts. That’s when most misunderstandings get resolved, and if there are still any, they don’t bother a person too much, as they take it as an inevitable part of their life. 

    As we said in the beginning, our world is diverse and we all have different understandings of what is conventional and not. When we get face-to-face with these differences, it’s normal that it takes a little time to get used to, as long as it leads to acceptance and a celebration of our diversity, not hatred.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What thing from your country would seem odd to newcomers? Share with us in the comments!
    #16

    Group of young adults sharing drinks with straws outdoors, enjoying a super normal thing country social moment. Mate 🧉 culture. People cannot comprehend how casually Argentines and Uruguayans will share their drink and the ONE SINGULAR STRAW we drink it from with strangers.

    Clemen11 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Person casting a ballot into a voting box in a super normal thing country election setting with masked official. Idk about the rest of the world, but I think americans will get shocked that in Brasil not only the vote is mandatory, but you need to prove your identity with an official ID and your digital fingerprints before you do it. We vote through a machine and it only works after it validates your digital.

    LessSaussure , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Bride signing wedding certificate at a decorated table in a super normal thing country outdoor ceremony setting. Women can’t legally take the surname of their husband when they get married. There birth surname needs to be used for everything « legal ».

    g4nt1 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Young woman listening intently during a conversation with a man at an outdoor cafe in a super normal thing country setting. Germany- envy is the highest form of compliment.

    Saying phrases like "I'm happy for you" or "good for you" are automatically perceived as sarcastic.

    Marcysdad , drobotdean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Volcanic mountain with clouds above and water in the foreground at a super normal thing country harbor area. Building a major city riiiight next to an active volcano.

    Neurotic_Good42 , Geoff Oliver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Man brushing a young girl's hair in a bedroom, showcasing a super normal thing in country daily life. Dad's taking care of their kids.

    Heard of foreigners asking, "What's the deal with all the gay nannies?"

    Apparently, it's easier to assume that men taking care of kids have to be paid for it and gay than to assume that dads are actually parenting.

    Edit to add country: Sweden, and to specify dads taking care of their own babies. It is very common for dads to take parental leave.

    statisticaIAnomaly , OPPO Find X5 Pro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Man smiling and holding a glass of beer in a relaxed setting, enjoying a super normal thing country experience. Casual alcoholism of Czech people. We love beer. (me included).

    CatsBinLaggin , Oliver Boyers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Collapsed building debris on street with damaged cars, illustrating a super normal thing in a country prone to natural disasters. Earthquakes, hobbit holes, the word ‘chur’ and super kind hospitality.

    MangoDry7358 , Çağlar Oskay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Barefoot person walking on tiled floor near green plants, illustrating a super normal thing in the country setting. Going to the shops in barefeet is pretty common and normal.
    New Zealand.

    MrsNeilPHarris , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Silver bag filled with water hanging on a clothesline with pegs, a super normal thing in the country backyard setting. Tying cask wine to a washing line lmao.

    elrangarino , anonymous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    G**n of fortune! BTW Australia of course, hanging on a classic Hill's Hoist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    In the USA we celebrate a day called Groundhog’s Day where grown men wear top hats and pull rodents out in order to have them predict the weather….

    BodybuilderReady3841 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A man and woman holding wine glasses enjoying an outdoor evening gathering, illustrating a super normal thing country lifestyle. Identifying someone based on apparence or pretty much everything is socially acceptable. For example if you ask someone "hey, who is Mark and where I can find him?" it's totally normal to get explanations like "the fat guy over there" "the skinny dude" "the priest looking one with big beard" same goes for women "that skinny lady over there" "the fat woman with red shirt" etc.

    _nairual_nae , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Black and white cat walking on wooden planks near concrete structure in a super normal thing country setting. Amount of well cared for stray cats and dogs. They are part of our daily life, we take care of them as members of our society. You already know where I don’t have to tell you.

    warkrust666 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two neighbors greeting each other over a metal gate in a quiet residential street, showing a super normal thing in the country. The Midwest Goodbye.
    Its a long process initiated by a knee slap and a "welp I s'pose." It has been known to last hours and if you navigate it incorrectly you'll be labeled as rude until the day you die. 

    God speed trying to navigate that one!

    CaptainFartHole , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Mother breastfeeding her baby on a couch in a cozy living room showing a super normal thing in the country. A woman can breastfeed anywhere and anytime. No worries about covering up. Be it public transport, a restaurant, wherever. Baby can even take a rest and the n****e hangs out.
    We just don't consider feeding your baby as sexual. I know it's shocking to people from the western world but it's equally shocking to us that some people, somewhere consider something as basic as feeding babies, sexual and will refuse a baby's basic needs in public because of this.

    Mysterious_Elk_9733 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hand placing a dollar bill into a glass held by another person, illustrating a super normal thing country concept. Usa- Tipping. The idea that your meal costs $20 but you’re expected to leave an extra $5 just because someone brought it to you? That throws a lot of visitors off real fast.

    equixyy , Lala Azizli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    We thank our city bus drivers as we get off the bus at our stops.

    happyclamjuice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Drop Bears.

    SoggySkin6684 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!