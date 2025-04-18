ADVERTISEMENT

Mojo Rose, the creator of ‘Summers Off Comics,’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of her work. The author of funny and relatable webcomics capturing the everyday life of a teacher began creating her series back in 2013 while earning her teaching credential, turning her exhausted thoughts into witty illustrations.

In her work, Mojo highlights both the challenges and the heartwarming moments of teaching, resonating with fellow educators, parents, and students alike. With each comic, she brings not only a humorous angle but also a deeper understanding of what it really means to be a teacher.

If you’re curious to discover the newest strips by the artist and learn more about the series, keep scrolling down. And if you find any of the comics relatable based on your own experiences—as a teacher, parent, or perhaps even a student—don’t hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments below!

More info: Instagram | inksoupcomics.com | patreon.com | x.com | Etsy

#1

Cartoon of a teacher in a virtual class, reacting humorously as a student's cat interrupts the session.

summersoffcomic Report

    #2

    Comic strip showing a teacher and students humorously discussing a lizard named Trogdor in the classroom.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #3

    Cartoon teacher with students in class sharing funny moments and comments about appearance.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #4

    Teacher offers candy to kids, checks ingredients, jokes there's no real food, captures funny classroom moment.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #5

    Comic of a real-life teacher humorously questioning students about potions, with students giving confused and funny responses.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #6

    Comic strip of a teacher's funny classroom moment with a bird flying around, illustrated with students and teacher reactions.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #7

    Teacher and students observing birds, capturing a funny classroom moment.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #8

    Comic of a real-life teacher on a field trip with kids mimicking cow sounds, making the teacher sigh in amusement.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #9

    Cartoon of teachers on appreciation day, reacting humorously to a card urging them not to quit, showcasing classroom life.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #10

    Teacher shares a funny classroom moment about gift cards being used for pizza at a holiday party.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #11

    Teacher and students in a classroom, discussing a maturation lesson with a nurse. Kids reacting humorously.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #12

    Two teachers discuss funny classroom moments during a parents' conference, sharing humorous concerns about a talkative parent.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #13

    Teacher humorously discusses student’s strengths and struggles with a parent at conferences, highlighting the funny moments in school.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #14

    Teacher humor in the classroom as a cartoon shows a principal checking a procedures binder for an unexpected situation.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #15

    Cartoon of a teacher encouraging a student with a growth mindset, humorous classroom moment.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #16

    Teacher humor in comic strip; teacher struggles at small student's desk, moves to larger office desk for comfort.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #17

    Cartoon of two teachers humorously discussing an unnecessary meeting in a school hallway.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #18

    Teacher and student discussing New Year's resolutions in a classroom setting, highlighting funny classroom moments.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #19

    Comic of students discussing pajama day humor in class, featuring a dinosaur costume and casual nightwear.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #20

    Comic of a teacher and student sharing funny classroom moments outside school, with a sunset in the background.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #21

    Comic strip showing a tired teacher in a classroom, students showing concern.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #22

    Comic of a real-life teacher comforting a student about her first period, using humor about needing a parent's signature.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #23

    Cartoon teacher and parent discussing a student's surprising report card results, highlighting funny classroom life moments.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #24

    Cartoon of a teacher with students holding protest signs about taxes; a humorous take on classroom life.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #25

    Comic of a teacher humorously illustrating Sunday Scaries before school on Monday.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #26

    Comic strip showing a teacher's funny interpretation of lunch ingredients, students reacting humorously.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #27

    Teacher humorously prepares for parent-teacher conferences, adjusting attire and discussing student behavior.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #28

    Teacher in costume with students sharing a funny Halloween classroom moment, showcasing humorous classroom life.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #29

    Cartoon of a teacher explaining academic progress, showcasing a funny classroom moment with a child and parent at a desk.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #30

    Comic of a real-life teacher dealing with students in Halloween costumes demanding to watch "Coco" at school.

    summersoffcomic Report

    #31

    Cartoon of real-life teacher sharing a funny classroom moment with a colleague, revealing a student's unexpected story.

    summersoffcomic Report

