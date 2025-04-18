ADVERTISEMENT

Mojo Rose, the creator of ‘Summers Off Comics,’ is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of her work. The author of funny and relatable webcomics capturing the everyday life of a teacher began creating her series back in 2013 while earning her teaching credential, turning her exhausted thoughts into witty illustrations.

In her work, Mojo highlights both the challenges and the heartwarming moments of teaching, resonating with fellow educators, parents, and students alike. With each comic, she brings not only a humorous angle but also a deeper understanding of what it really means to be a teacher.

If you’re curious to discover the newest strips by the artist and learn more about the series, keep scrolling down. And if you find any of the comics relatable based on your own experiences—as a teacher, parent, or perhaps even a student—don’t hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments below!

More info: Instagram | inksoupcomics.com | patreon.com | x.com | Etsy