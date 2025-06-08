20 Ways To Ensure Your Pet Is Living Their Best (And Most Spoiled) Summer Life
Summer's officially here, and while you're busy planning your own sun-soaked adventures, let's not forget about our furry, scaly, or feathered companions who are just as ready to soak up some good vibes. They're the ones who greet us with unconditional love (and maybe a slobbery toy), so it's only fair they get to join in on the seasonal fun with some awesome new gear, right?
From keeping them cool when the temps soar to making those park trips and backyard hangs even more epic, we've rounded up a collection of summer finds designed to spoil your pet just the right amount. Get ready to make your animal bestie the happiest critter on the block, because their summer deserves to be just as fabulous as yours, if not more so (let's be real, they probably deserve it more).
Your Pet Can Now Survey Their Summer Kingdom Like The Tiny Monarch They Are From This Glass Bubble Carrier On Wheels, It's Basically A See-Through Chariot For Very Important Fluffballs
Review: "I got this for my cats. They are inside boys and when I use the harness in the fenced backyard they tend to eat grass. My ginger is a rotund 19 lbs but this contraption fits his extra large bod with room for him to turn around and check out the ladies." - angjas97
Teach Your Dog A New Trick (And Keep Them Entertained) With This Interactive Step On Dog Fountain
Review: "This is the best thing I've bought for my boys in a very long time! One of them caught on after about 10 min. The other one loves drinking and making his bro do all the work! It comes out not too hard and not too soft. Very well made and seems to be very durable. This is going to be much needed this summer!" - Lodisa G.
Your Dog Can Now Make A Stylish Splash And Stay Safe During All Those Summer Water Adventures With This Doggie Life Jacket, Because Even The Best Swimmers Appreciate A Little Extra Buoyancy (And A Cute Fin)
Review: "Love this life jacket. It’s super cute and does its job. My dog also doesn’t seem to mind wearing it." - Phyllis
You And Your Dog Can Finally Answer The Age-Old Question 'Who Wore It Better?' This Summer (Spoiler: It's Always The Dog) With These Matching Baseball Caps For Parent And Pup
Review: "Medium fit a 12 week puppy and is so cute." - Lisa A Mazzocchi
Your Pet Will Thank You For This Refreshing Relief – This Ice Towel Is A Simple Yet Effective Way To Help Them Beat The Heat
Review: "My pug doesn’t do well in the heat and this is perfect it stayed cold and wet for hours." - Northwest Swim Shop
Review: "Loved this ice cream! All you do is add water and stick it in the freezer. My dogs loved it." - JACQUI
You've seen how to keep them cool and entertained during those long, sunny days, but the adventure doesn't stop there. A happy pet makes for a happy home, and there are still plenty of ways to enhance their summer experience, ensuring every outing and every lazy afternoon is top-tier. Let's explore a few more essentials that will have tails wagging (or wings fluttering) with delight.
This Dog Sleeping Bag Lets Your Pup Live Their Best Summer Glamping Life, Transforming Them Into The Coziest Little Four-Legged Burrito Under The Stars (And Keeping Them Out Of Yours)
Review: "She loves her sleeping bag. Curls right into it. The Frenchie is spoiled, we get that, but she deserves to be comfortable when we are camping too. She snuggles right into the bag, learned quickly that its warmer inside the bag than on top of the bag. Easy to clean as we just threw it in the wash. Not super thick but its for the dog." - BreGirlFromAK
Beat The Summer Heat And Let Your Pup Unleash Their Inner Water Baby With This Easy-To-Set-Up Dog Splash Pad
Review: "My pupper loves this splash pad! She has a little pool too but this is way easier to handle and clean and store. The fabric is durable and it’s a great size!" - A. Matyas
Your Pup Can Finally Say 'See Ya' To That Awkward Hot Pavement Dance This Summer Thanks To These Dog Shoes That Protect Their Precious Toe Beans From Feeling Like They're Walking On Actual Lava
Review: "Purchased due to dogs pawes was irritated! Supercute!" - Jacqueline Bryant
Whether You're Hiking, Camping, Or Just Taking A Stroll In The Park, This Dog Water Bottle With Food Container Is The Must-Have Accessory For Any Dog Owner Who Wants To Ensure Their Furry Friend Stays Nourished And Hydrated.
Review: "I love this on-the-go water bottle! Perfect for hot days. I love the fact that they offer a part to put treats. Great buy!" - Jamerah
Your Pup's Tail Will Be Wagging With Excitement When They See These Cute And Delicious Treats Made With These Silicone Molds
Review: "Love these. Just made my first batch of pupsicles and they turned out so cute! The molds were easy to work with and easy to clean. Very happy with my purchase." - Rachel A.
This Foldable Dog Pool Is The Splash Zone Your Furry Friend Has Been Waiting For – No More Jealous Stares At The Kiddie Pool!
Review: "My shepherds love to swim. They have access to outside while I’m at work, so I usually have their pool set up for them while I’m gone so they can cool off and play in the water. The pool is super easy to set up and drain/take down!" - Jennifer
With those sunny escapades and outdoor explorations in mind, it's clear that a little preparation can go a long way in making summer truly enjoyable for your animal companion. The next set of finds focuses on convenience and a touch of flair, because even practical pet gear can have a personality. Let’s dive into more ways to ensure your pet is living their best, most comfortable summer life.
This Backseat Pet Cover Means Your Car's Upholstery Won't Look Like It Hosted A Summer Music Festival For Shedding Dogs After Every Beach Trip Or Muddy Park Adventure
Review: "I have a swiss shepherd and he often gets very messy. I used to take him to the park and lake without seat cover and my car was a big mess. My last cover broke pretty quickly so I replaced it with this one. I love the non-slip bottom, it is waterproof and protects my car seats from mud, water and fur. The seat belt openings are large enough. This is a great product, high quality and reasonably priced." - Raiders
Your Dog Can Enjoy The Summer Breeze Without You Having To Play Constant 'Where Did They Go?' Thanks To This Foldable Outdoor Playpen That Creates An Instant, Safe Vip Lounge For Your Furry Friend
Review: "Our indoor cat loves her Zampa Portable Foldable Pet playpen Exercise Pen Kennel + Carrying Case. She can go outside and nap on the porch and get fresh air and doesn't have to be cooped up inside all day. She even loves napping in it in the house! If we can't find her she's in her Zampa. Best $40 we ever spent. Wish we'd bought it for her a long time ago. She loves it!" - Mrs. G
These Laroo Dog Toys For Summer Cooling Will Make Your Pup Forget All About The Heatwave And Focus On Frosty Fun!
Review: "Both my Pomerania and border collie love this toy. This is the best toy to give to your dog during summer time, specially after hiking. This is a high quality cooling toy, unlike the other cooling toys, this one is sealed perfectly." - kate
Sun Protection Isn't Just For Humans! This K-9 Care Sunscreen Will Keep Your Dog's Skin Safe And Healthy All Summer Long
Review: "I got this for my dogs. I was nervous at first but I love it it works great it doesn't have that strong smell. It keeps my dog from getting sunburn which is a total win. I do like the bright color so you can tell the difference and it dose have a lock on it is a little hard to spray but overall it is very durable." - Byanca L.
Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Is The Paw-Fect Protection For Your Pup's Precious Pads, Whether They're Braving Hot Pavement, Icy Sidewalks, Or Rough Terrain
Review: "Overall great product for everyday use. Even my vet recommended this. My dog has sensitive paws and this is one product he doesn't lick as much. I use it even if we are not walking." - Mia
Your Dog's Summer Splash Sessions Are About To Get A Major Glow-Up Because The Chuckit! Amphibious Fetch Stick Makes Those Old Sinking Toys Look So Last Year
Review: "This is the best pool toy fetcher! My bully never plays fetch, but the moment I threw this in the pool he instinctually swam out and retrieved it. He won’t do it with any other toys, I tried." - Gina P.
Okay, So Maybe This Isn't For Your Dog Dog, But If Your Other Scaly Best Friend Wants To Join The Summer Park Hangs, They Can Do It Looking Like A Tiny, Adorable Fantasy Creature With This Bearded Dragon Leash That Comes With Its Own Fabulous Set Of Wings
Review: "It took some finesse to get it on him at first since he kept pulling his legs out but once I got it on, it worked like a charm. This was a first for my beardie so it took him some getting used to before he moved on his own. It’s pretty cute too." - chrisp
Your Dog's Summer Paw Prints All Over The Clean Floor Are A Vibe Nobody Asked For, So These Wet Ones For Pets Antibacterial Paw Cleaners Are Basically Your Express Ticket Back To Hygienic Toe Beans
Review: "I wanted something that would clean my baby’s paws after our walks because I didn’t want germs or dirt coming into the house. It smells great, it works well, and I can see that the rubber part doesn’t bother my doggy! It’s super easy to use and I use to keep her paws clean and my house clean! 10/10 especially for the price point!" - Thia