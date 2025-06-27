ADVERTISEMENT

The season of sunshine, long days, and the persistent, low-grade annoyance of a thousand tiny inconveniences is here. We're talking relentless heat that makes your brain feel like soup, surprise sunburns despite your best efforts, and the endless quest to keep drinks cold and bugs at bay. It’s a love-hate relationship, for sure.

But before you resign yourself to spending the next few months oscillating between sweaty discomfort and battling seasonal nuisances, we've got you covered. We've rounded up 20 brilliant problem solvers designed to tackle those classic summer woes head-on, so you can spend less time struggling and more time actually enjoying the good stuff.