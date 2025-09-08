12 Years Of Travel, Yet Nothing Could Prepare Me For The Arctic’s Raw, Untamed Beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

At 82° north, surrounded by endless ice and the quiet roar of nature, I found myself utterly speechless. After journeys through 160 countries, I thought I had seen it all—but nothing prepared me for the raw, humbling beauty of the Arctic. This was no ordinary summer holiday, no standard cruise. It was an expedition into another world, where every morning revealed a view more astonishing than the last.

One moment I’d be sipping coffee at breakfast, the next sweating in a sauna at 81°40′ north—both times looking out across the pack ice to see polar bears roaming freely. These are images etched into memory, impossible to forget.

After decades of travel, I didn’t expect to be surprised anymore. Yet here, at the very edge of the world, I was profoundly moved—reminded of why I first set out to explore.

Traveling on Ultramarine in the Arctic means comfort on board and pure wilderness outside your window

Here, the real highlight isn’t the ship—it’s the wild Arctic itself

The Ultramarine from Quark Expeditions carried us straight into the heart of the Arctic, redefining what adventure truly means. With space for just 190 guests, it’s intimate yet packed with luxury: twin-engine helicopters, rapid-launch Zodiacs, heated floors, spa access, and cabins with private balconies. But the real show? The wild itself.

In the Arctic, the journey isn’t about ticking off a strict itinerary—it’s about surrendering to the unknown. Nature calls the shots, and that’s exactly how I like it. No two days are alike, no sightings guaranteed, yet every moment holds the chance to witness extraordinary wildlife and jaw-dropping landscapes.

Summer here means endless daylight, which offers 24/7 adventures, surprising warmth, and the luxury of solitude in a world of ice

From kayaking in silence to hiking under the midnight sun, every day in the Arctic felt like pure magic

Every day brought new experiences: kayaking in pure silence, hiking Arctic hills, watching walruses chilling, or a finding a lonely baby seal on an iceberg.

Up here in the far north, the sun never sets during the Arctic summer, so our adventures lasted 24/7. Almost every day we were able to go ashore, the weather was perfect, and the temperatures hovered just above freezing.

And while I hear you thinking that a summer in the Arctic isn’t for you, I just want to let you know that it was often warm enough to hike in a T-shirt!

One of my favorite parts? The expedition felt almost private. Mass tourism? Out here you might see another ship on the horizon, but that is about it.

Just a floating basecamp, the endless ice, and the thrill of discovery. It’s the perfect getaway if you want to disconnect from the world and reconnect with nature.

Seeing polar bears up close in the wild, without disturbing them, was an extraordinary and rare gift

No one told you this about polar bears before… They are majestic, mysterious, and extremely hard to see. Around Svalbard, we had to stay 500 meters away from any polar bear until July 1st, then 300 meters away from July 1st onwards.

Yes, photographing them is very hard, even with a 500mm lens, the photos are heavily cropped for the shots you see here.

But our luck was extraordinary. While stationary at 81°40′ north, curious polar bears approached our ship! Seeing them up close in full compliance with Arctic wildlife guidelines, without disturbing them, was truly unforgettable.

From baby seals on icebergs to walruses and whales, every day in the Arctic was a front-row seat to nature’s greatest show

Share icon

We also met baby seals, estimated to be just three weeks old, lounging on icebergs in front of massive glaciers. Walruses, whales, and countless birds made every moment a wildlife spectacle. Traveling and wildlife combined is the perfect recipe for adrenaline, awe, and happiness.

Endless ice, towering glaciers, and pristine silence made every moment aboard Ultramarine a reminder of how small, and alive, we are in nature

Cruising through the Arctic pack ice, with no schedules and only nature’s grandeur, was an awe-inspiring, humbling experience

The pack ice stretched endlessly, almost connecting us to the North Pole itself. Waking up to see the Ultramarine crushing through the ice pack left me in absolute awe. I never imagined ships could navigate through this frozen wilderness, but the Ultramarine was a beast.

The Arctic landscapes are humbling. Endless ice, towering glaciers, and pristine silence remind you that we humans are just tiny dots in a vast, wild world. There’s no travel planning, no schedules, just nature existing in its raw, majestic form. These are the moments that make you feel small and most of all make you feel profoundly alive.

This wasn’t just one more trip, it was a perspective-shifting journey of awe, humility, and unforgettable encounters

This expedition reminded me that adventure isn’t about controlling nature; it’s about being present and letting it lead the way. It’s not a vacation, it’s a perspective-shifting journey. The Arctic teaches patience, humility, and awe.

After 12 years of traveling, I rarely get hyped anymore but looking a polar bear right in the eyes was an experience beyond words. Every encounter, every moment on the ice, every silence, every zodiac cruise in the endless summer sky reaffirmed why this journey with Quark Expeditions will rank among my top 10 travel experiences ever.

If you’re craving a summer adventure beyond the usual, an Arctic expedition on the Ultramarine could be it

If you’re tired of typical summer vacations in Italy, Spain, or Croatia and crave something extraordinary, consider an Arctic expedition. Disconnect, embrace unpredictability, and witness a world few will ever see.

This isn’t a cruise. It’s a journey to the end of the world, an adventure that combines luxury, wildlife, and the thrill of the unknown. And although expensive, trust me, it’s worth every second!

Ok, I said disconnect, but the Ultramarine actually has Starlink WiFi on offer for around $50 USD per day!

More about this amazing adventure soon on Traveltomtom.

