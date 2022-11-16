68 Does And Don’ts Shared By Subway Employee’s (New Pics)
Not all heroes wear capes, and no one exemplifies this more than the brave souls at your local fast-food joint. The job itself is basically a blessing and a curse where employees try to navigate the complex world of customer service with a cheerful smile. There are the long hours, low pay, and lazy management that make it a tough and thankless experience. But at the same time, wholesome colleagues and side-splitting "special instructions" customers add to their orders work as the perfect mood booster workers didn't know they needed.
There’s not a dull day in the life of a fast-food worker, and people who proudly wear their green and yellow t-shirts know this from personal experience. We’re talking about Subway employees who work hard to provide you with a portion of the good stuff and should get the respect they most definitely deserve.
So today, we’re diving deep into the aspects of a sandwich artist's life, the good and the bad, courtesy of the 'Subway' subreddit. Although the community seems to be still growing, it provides a safe space for people to talk, share, love (and hate!) everything to do with the sandwich palace. We've gathered some of the best posts from the group, so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know what you think in the comments.
Made Sense To Me, Still Make Sense To Me
I've Put Up A Sign But It’s Gonna Be Ignored Anyway
Lol, but did anyone else notice “ThanRs”?
Today Our Regular Karen Came In Acting Kind For The First Time And Handed Us This Note When She Left
First Time Seeing A Sign Like This, Made Me Chuckle
Around 1 Sub Per Minute Sounds Pretty Impressive To Me!
That’s over one sub per minute!! Those workers were quick you entitled twat!!
I Actually Have People Ask Why I Have This Up
People ask?! I would think they’d just have basic manners and order without scrolling on their phones. How sad
What I Came In To At Work Today... I Open The Store
Holy S**t
*cryng Inside*
Accurate
Why
There’s only one way to describe the people who did this: crusty garbage rats
I'm 10'5/178cm
So This Is How My Morning Went
Saucy
Tfw All The Chips Expire Today And You End Up Taking 134 Bags Home
So wasteful, as part of the squid community we do not like when this kind of stuff is dumped into the oceans!
Little Did This Poor Guy Know, My Boss Forgot To Remove Pickles From Our UberEats
GET THIS MAN SOME PICKLES, HE’S SUFFERING OUT THERE!
Saw Someone Else Post, I Hung This Up A Few Weeks Ago
Are You Guys Open?
I Gave Them Extra Cookies
Everyday
Has This Been Done Already
Why
Anyone Miss The Old Subway Design?
Never Seen A Subway With A Drive Thru. As Someone That Worked At A Subway, This Sounds Like Hell!
Thanks! I'm Not Gonna Remember That!
When The Customers Won't Comprehend The Mask Rule And You're Just Trying To Do Your Job
Good For You, Buddy. Good For You
Yet for all your loyalty and hard work, your employer still thinks you're expendable.
My Veggies In The Morning Before They Get Destroyed During The Lunch Rush
Exxxxtra Olives
Actual Footage Of Me Trying To Seperate Gluten Free Breads Infront Of A Cute Customer Before Toasting Them To Defrost
Subway Knight
We Followed The Special Instructions. This Is Now One Of My Favorite Customers
My Good Brother In Christ Why Must You Complain Before A Creation You Constructed?
:0
Went In For A Footlong And I Think She Took It Too Literally
Customer Came In, "I Have Another Sandwich But It Wouldn't Let Me Order It Online For Some Reason"
I'm Bouta Lose It Y'all
What happened?? No, don’t answer that, I don’t want to know
When You Outsmart Your Customers By Exposing Your Store's Secrets
185 Sandwiches In One Hr ..nailed It Whoot Whoot
One Of The Nicest Sandwiches I’ve Made
Someone Asked For A Meatball… Without The Sauce
“Can I Get The White Cheese?” Mfw:
For all we know you could be referring to mold