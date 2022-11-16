Not all heroes wear capes, and no one exemplifies this more than the brave souls at your local fast-food joint. The job itself is basically a blessing and a curse where employees try to navigate the complex world of customer service with a cheerful smile. There are the long hours, low pay, and lazy management that make it a tough and thankless experience. But at the same time, wholesome colleagues and side-splitting "special instructions" customers add to their orders work as the perfect mood booster workers didn't know they needed.

There’s not a dull day in the life of a fast-food worker, and people who proudly wear their green and yellow t-shirts know this from personal experience. We’re talking about Subway employees who work hard to provide you with a portion of the good stuff and should get the respect they most definitely deserve.

So today, we’re diving deep into the aspects of a sandwich artist's life, the good and the bad, courtesy of the 'Subway' subreddit. Although the community seems to be still growing, it provides a safe space for people to talk, share, love (and hate!) everything to do with the sandwich palace. We've gathered some of the best posts from the group, so continue scrolling to check them all out! Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know what you think in the comments.

Psst! For more goodness from the 'Subway' subreddit, look no further than Bored Panda's earlier piece on this feature right here.

#1

Made Sense To Me, Still Make Sense To Me

Made Sense To Me, Still Make Sense To Me

daccorn Report

Pandaroo
Pandaroo
Community Member
20 minutes ago

AND give all of them a raise

#2

I've Put Up A Sign But It’s Gonna Be Ignored Anyway

I've Put Up A Sign But It’s Gonna Be Ignored Anyway

EmikoTheYandere Report

#3

Today Our Regular Karen Came In Acting Kind For The First Time And Handed Us This Note When She Left

Today Our Regular Karen Came In Acting Kind For The First Time And Handed Us This Note When She Left

LavishnessShot9528 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited)

Can somebody please tell me what the hell that note says, I can't read it

#4

First Time Seeing A Sign Like This, Made Me Chuckle

First Time Seeing A Sign Like This, Made Me Chuckle

ltchyHemorrhoid Report

#5

Around 1 Sub Per Minute Sounds Pretty Impressive To Me!

Around 1 Sub Per Minute Sounds Pretty Impressive To Me!

yoitzeli2020 Report

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
49 minutes ago

That’s over one sub per minute!! Those workers were quick you entitled twat!!

#6

I Actually Have People Ask Why I Have This Up

I Actually Have People Ask Why I Have This Up

nicklulu1994 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
50 minutes ago

People ask?! I would think they’d just have basic manners and order without scrolling on their phones. How sad

#7

What I Came In To At Work Today... I Open The Store

What I Came In To At Work Today... I Open The Store

GunnarOdinn Report

#8

Holy S**t

Holy S**t

SpunkySpaceCat Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Dang I could only dream of that much money in my bank account

#9

*cryng Inside*

*cryng Inside*

HundredPannyz Report

Aaron W
Aaron W
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Don't disrespect people who handle your food. And walking in at closing time, making tired workers stay back for you, is disrespectful.

#10

Accurate

Accurate

cdcgirl Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I imagine 63 footlong mom being this understanding..

#11

Why

Why

Bbjizz Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
47 minutes ago

There’s only one way to describe the people who did this: crusty garbage rats

#12

I'm 10'5/178cm

I'm 10'5/178cm

BllueShadow Report

#13

So This Is How My Morning Went

So This Is How My Morning Went

nerdinator2000 Report

#14

Saucy

Saucy

Formal-Work6110 Report

#15

Tfw All The Chips Expire Today And You End Up Taking 134 Bags Home

Tfw All The Chips Expire Today And You End Up Taking 134 Bags Home

kylepg05 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
41 minutes ago

So wasteful, as part of the squid community we do not like when this kind of stuff is dumped into the oceans!

#16

Little Did This Poor Guy Know, My Boss Forgot To Remove Pickles From Our UberEats

Little Did This Poor Guy Know, My Boss Forgot To Remove Pickles From Our UberEats

eggibrd Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
48 minutes ago

GET THIS MAN SOME PICKLES, HE’S SUFFERING OUT THERE!

#17

Saw Someone Else Post, I Hung This Up A Few Weeks Ago

Saw Someone Else Post, I Hung This Up A Few Weeks Ago

SkyRat7011 Report

#18

Are You Guys Open?

Are You Guys Open?

PlsHMe Report

#19

I Gave Them Extra Cookies

I Gave Them Extra Cookies

PiePuzzleheaded501 Report

Lothriel
Lothriel
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Minimize BoredPanda tab, open Wikipedia tab, close Wikipedia tab, come back to boredpanda tab. Damn, he/she's right

#20

Everyday

Everyday

schmeckylynn Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I think a real Karen would be able to slap Chris Rock to Neptune

#21

Has This Been Done Already

Has This Been Done Already

Airscrewed Report

#22

Why

Why

hockeyplayr45 Report

#23

Anyone Miss The Old Subway Design?

Anyone Miss The Old Subway Design?

Pikamander2 Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Yes. It made so much sense.

#24

Never Seen A Subway With A Drive Thru. As Someone That Worked At A Subway, This Sounds Like Hell!

Never Seen A Subway With A Drive Thru. As Someone That Worked At A Subway, This Sounds Like Hell!

TurrboSwagg Report

#25

Thanks! I'm Not Gonna Remember That!

Thanks! I'm Not Gonna Remember That!

gotdamnboottoobig Report

#26

When The Customers Won't Comprehend The Mask Rule And You're Just Trying To Do Your Job

When The Customers Won't Comprehend The Mask Rule And You're Just Trying To Do Your Job

scooterabsorbing Report

#27

Good For You, Buddy. Good For You

Good For You, Buddy. Good For You

copee Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Yet for all your loyalty and hard work, your employer still thinks you're expendable.

#28

My Veggies In The Morning Before They Get Destroyed During The Lunch Rush

My Veggies In The Morning Before They Get Destroyed During The Lunch Rush

crowning_sapphire Report

#29

Exxxxtra Olives

Exxxxtra Olives

anonsandwichartist Report

#30

Actual Footage Of Me Trying To Seperate Gluten Free Breads Infront Of A Cute Customer Before Toasting Them To Defrost

Actual Footage Of Me Trying To Seperate Gluten Free Breads Infront Of A Cute Customer Before Toasting Them To Defrost

bignobrob4 Report

#31

Subway Knight

Subway Knight

Pitst0p2136 Report

#32

We Followed The Special Instructions. This Is Now One Of My Favorite Customers

We Followed The Special Instructions. This Is Now One Of My Favorite Customers

beingthebestmetoday Report

#33

My Good Brother In Christ Why Must You Complain Before A Creation You Constructed?

My Good Brother In Christ Why Must You Complain Before A Creation You Constructed?

Shadow_L0c0m0nk3d0 Report

#34

:0

:0

KCStreet Report

#35

Went In For A Footlong And I Think She Took It Too Literally

Went In For A Footlong And I Think She Took It Too Literally

Any-Anything-9676 Report

#36

Customer Came In, "I Have Another Sandwich But It Wouldn't Let Me Order It Online For Some Reason"

Customer Came In, "I Have Another Sandwich But It Wouldn't Let Me Order It Online For Some Reason"

crowning_sapphire Report

#37

I'm Bouta Lose It Y'all

I'm Bouta Lose It Y'all

alwaysexhausted325 Report

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
46 minutes ago

What happened?? No, don’t answer that, I don’t want to know

#38

When You Outsmart Your Customers By Exposing Your Store's Secrets

When You Outsmart Your Customers By Exposing Your Store's Secrets

derpyleafhorse Report

#39

185 Sandwiches In One Hr ..nailed It Whoot Whoot

185 Sandwiches In One Hr ..nailed It Whoot Whoot

Equivalent_Yam_8047 Report

#40

One Of The Nicest Sandwiches I’ve Made

One Of The Nicest Sandwiches I’ve Made

prolapsedasshole9 Report

#41

Someone Asked For A Meatball… Without The Sauce

Someone Asked For A Meatball… Without The Sauce

Sol_01739 Report

#42

“Can I Get The White Cheese?” Mfw:

“Can I Get The White Cheese?” Mfw:

Prestigious_Ad3489 Report

#43

Happened Today During Our Lunch Rush

Happened Today During Our Lunch Rush

hockeyplayr45 Report

#44

Let’s Get This Bread My Dudes

Let’s Get This Bread My Dudes

Kat0513 Report

#45

My Local Subway Has This Above The Veggies

My Local Subway Has This Above The Veggies

smiller409 Report

#46

How I Feel After My Shifts

How I Feel After My Shifts

youneverddaengalone Report

#47

I Thought I Smelled Dr. Pepper

I Thought I Smelled Dr. Pepper

spiralwater Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
35 minutes ago

#48

I Got Creative With The Carrot Cake Cookies And Now They Look Like Little Cinnamon Rolls!

I Got Creative With The Carrot Cake Cookies And Now They Look Like Little Cinnamon Rolls!

i-am-moxy Report

#49

Fuck You To The Drunk Guy That Came In 3 Minutes Before Close And Did This

Fuck You To The Drunk Guy That Came In 3 Minutes Before Close And Did This

brattyangel_ Report

#50

Which Cheese

Which Cheese

truthoftheworld Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
33 minutes ago

#51

Some Of The Shit They Come Up With Really Surprises Me

Some Of The Shit They Come Up With Really Surprises Me

asmolblackcat Report

#52

2 6footers This Morning

2 6footers This Morning

katakath Report

#53

For All Of Us Out There

For All Of Us Out There

GrowthIndividual Report

#54

Italian Herbs & Cheese Discontinued?

Italian Herbs & Cheese Discontinued?

gtalbert420 Report

#55

Every Time

Every Time

itsthejimjam Report

#56

Meat Slicer. My Store Is Super Small So We Have No Room For Anything Now

Meat Slicer. My Store Is Super Small So We Have No Room For Anything Now

prolapsedasshole9 Report

#57

Employees First Time

Employees First Time

DisplayAsleep6897 Report

#58

I Made Sure To Add Extra Jipoltle Sauce

I Made Sure To Add Extra Jipoltle Sauce

Professional_Poem_90 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Nah it's spelled jpiotle

#59

Historical Moment

Historical Moment

Yokai_Master435 Report

#60

Server Got Mad Because I Asked For Extra Chipotle

Server Got Mad Because I Asked For Extra Chipotle

christuhfurr Report

#61

Box Of Bread Got Frozen To The Wall

Box Of Bread Got Frozen To The Wall

pijanadziewczyna Report

#62

Happy Sunday I Guess

Happy Sunday I Guess

-humanbean Report

#63

I’ll See Your “Happy Sunday” And Raise You Happy Monday

I’ll See Your “Happy Sunday” And Raise You Happy Monday

SurfinPirate Report

#64

She Said Soak It In Mayo So I Did

She Said Soak It In Mayo So I Did

Iwillyourdad Report

#65

The Double Meat Meatball

The Double Meat Meatball

LittleUKmac Report

#66

I Want To Tell Them

I Want To Tell Them

bhop789 Report

#67

Easiest Online Order I've Ever Made

Easiest Online Order I've Ever Made