ADVERTISEMENT

Swear words and insults are an inescapable part of life. In fact, it’s hard to imagine humanity ever becoming so peaceful and kind that nobody would ever have anything bad to say about anyone else. There’s always going to be friction. Different perspectives, values, and agendas are always going to clash.
But for some people, simple and direct insults, though powerful, can get pretty mundane. User u/CoatedTrout4 recently inspired the r/AskReddit community to share their favorite subtle and creative insults that are beyond devastating. We’ve collected some of their most imaginative ones to share with you. Scroll down to check them out! Though, keep in mind, insulting someone 'for fun' is a great way to lose friends—it's not something to be played around with.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place “You two look gorgeous” in the comments section of a social media post of a picture with 3 women in it.

Witherboss445 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries...

Dumblond11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place (After a tirade or rude remark) "Are you okay", spoken with the deepest sincerity.

LurkingandPosting , SHVETS production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

There’s definitely a time and a place for swear words and insults. Swearing can relieve or distract us from pain, relieve stress, and even showcase linguistic creativity. However, you should not go around insulting everyone around you all day long just because you enjoy the rush. You’ll soon find that you no longer have any friends left!

However, a well-placed verbal jab or some witty banter can add color to everyone’s life. Especially if the other person has a good sense of humor and a dash of self-awareness to be able to laugh at themselves, too. Maybe they can appreciate how playful and intelligent your insult was. Of course, this only applies to situations where the person throwing around the insults isn’t completely mean-spirited.
#4

Working with you is like working by myself, but harder.

deedee_mega_doo_doo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place I'm close to my sister and her friends. I've unironically heard, "I like how you'll just wear anything" after they spent the past hour getting ready.

GrammastolaRosea , Zen Chung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place “Everyone was right about you.”.

RiflemanLax , Liza Summer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Unfortunately, there will always be people who put others down to boost their own egos. They might have problems with self-esteem or self-image. But instead of working through their problems, they lash out at the world. Some folks become outright bullies. Others embrace passive aggression.

Robert N. Kraft, Ph.D., a professor of cognitive psychology at Otterbein University, argues that it’s not actually direct insults that do us the most harm. As it turns out, we’re most unsettled by casual put-downs because they catch us off guard.

According to the professor, subtle criticisms can be hidden or implied, take on the guise of a false compliment, or even masquerade as someone pretending to be concerned.
#7

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place "Ah, so this is what everyone meant.".

mrlotato , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place “You look tired.”.

dumbinternetstuff , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
smnock avatar
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well yes. I have small children. And yes, I’m aware that I brought this on myself.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place You're difficult to underestimate.

maplenut , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

However, subtle insults aren’t all-powerful. A lot depends on how you react to them. Or, to put it another way: is an insult still an insult if the person being insulted doesn’t feel insulted?

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Kraft urges people to first of all identify the hidden or implied insults. You can then directly confront the other person with a simple question and brief conversation. Or you move past the put-down by throwing out a general reply.
#10

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place Man, I wish I had your confidence.

Also, one I always remember from xkcd: “the only thing standing in the way of your dreams is that the person having them is you.”.

zenspeed , Keira Burton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1027:_Pickup_Artist

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place Man, you're making that look real difficult.

TypeGreen51 , William Fortunato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place Had this rude girl at work a few years back, who thought she was so hot and perfect and.. well you know the type. Anyway, one day I got sick of her attitude and said, “ Kendra, what’s it like being like the third hottest girl here?”

Drove her mad.

kkerins86 , Vlada Karpovich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you work at an 'etablisement' it's not important how 'hot' you are. You are there to be smart, fast, skilled, whatever the job needs, but you ate not there to turn someone.on, thats just cheap.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Alternatively, you could always downplay the put-down. For instance, you can acknowledge the insult and then either disagree with it or amplify it. If you throw some verbal playfulness into the mix, you can show that you’re not bothered.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, though, it’s up to each of us to decide who we spend time with. If we’re constantly dealing with a barrage of snarky remarks, maybe it’s time to focus on better friends.

What's the most subtle but powerful insult you've ever heard, Pandas? Which of the put-downs in this post would you ever use in real life and why? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
#13

I don't.respect you enough for you to hurt my feelings.

Fealieu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true in some cases. Just laughable, and do the "outkeen them" from Seinfeld.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place Five years ago, I met up with a friend. I asked her how my eyebrows were ( I had just waxed them and done them nicely). Her response: "I like the left one."

Still remember that.

KMermaid19 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place Wow, is that your real laugh?

Perfect_Zone_4919 , Kindel Media Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place > “You’re not making the point you think you are.”.

garrettj100 , William Fortunato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place After knowing you all these years, I truly consider you an acquaintance.

madameporcupine , Edmond Dantès Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

To someone who's yelling at you "Oh wow, big feelings!!".

yagsogiel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

👍 (anyone got a good translation to swe?)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

You seem like the kind of guy who would be embarrassed to buy tampons for his girlfriend.

AlbiTheDargon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place Couldn't say it better than Ron Swanson
"When people get a little too chummy with me I like to call them by the wrong name to let them know I don’t really care about them.".

wh4tdoyoukn0w , SHVETS production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They beeing friendly, Ron then beeing an jerk. That's just rude, not an comeback?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place First of all, clean your teeth.

Howitzer1967 , Kindel Media Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know of a kind dude that needs this, but don't feel it would be acceptable to tell. 😬

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place My days of not respecting you certainly are coming to a middle.

fubes2000 , Wolrider YURTSEVEN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
red_megan avatar
BoredBranzino
BoredBranzino
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a line from the TV show "Firefly", said by Malcom Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) to Jayne Cobb (Adam Baldwin), episode: "Our Mrs. Reynolds"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

The best line I heard was in a gym car park. A martial arts instructor was reversing his car and was nearly upended by a mid-40s feral in lycra on her P plates. She was looking for an argument and chose a soft target - country of origin based on appearance and skin colour. She fired off all insults based around the subject of "go back to where you came from".

The guy, who I perceived to be much older, said, "In my country, abortion is illegal. But with you, we can make an exception.".

kytd1526 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Walk away without a response.

norby2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you walk away from a jerk, they will think they won?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

When I was living I the UK I learned my favourite, most polite roast, of all times:

"You are so brave to say that".

I love British sarcasm.

Volgrand Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I heard a kid say this before:
"You know I bet you eat your cereal with water, 'cause your dad never came back with the milk."

Kinda basic but it hit the other guy hard.

Performance-Guilty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place I’ve always liked, “you’re at the top of the bell curve.” .

Reinmaker , fauxels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place I have a beard that takes a bit to fully grow in. When I trim it down, it looks neater but for the first day or so it has spots that aren't as full as others. I went to a wedding for my wife's friend and one girl there said to me "I like your little beard or whatever that is" and it destroyed me. This was 5+ years ago and it still bothers me and affects my shaving routine.

Suddenly_Something , Apostolos Vamvouras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If ge wasn't rude to her, then this was just mean to say.. ie no comeback..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

It looks like somebody has a case of the Mondays.

potodds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I love the way you don't care what anybody thinks.

writemeow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was better, and not relying on any fictive gossip..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Boomer at work hit me with, “Damn, I bet your father wishes he had a son.” With the “let me show you how it’s done before you hurt yourself” kind of disapproving head shake and hand gesture.

Said while I was clearly lacking the strength to complete a basic mechanical task in front of a group of coworkers.


Ouch.

Wide-Pick3800 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I'll say one that destroyed me. Overhead someone tell my ex girlfriend "you could do better." In reference to me.

She eventually cheated on me btw.

Burner_Occasion_2053 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place I just cooked dinner for my wife, she casually remarked after eating ‘shame the restaurant was closed today’.

deadfish974 , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

I had a really self-obsessed grade 12 student start bragging about how good looking he was, trying to get some girls’ attention. He said “people always tell me I look like a model.” I was at my desk marking, while the students were *supposed to be* working and, without even looking up I piped in with “Yah, a hand model.” His friends roared with laughter and I got many high fives. Even from the “model” kid.

vocabulazy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, for the huge rest of the world... what AGE are those students? F. those 'grades'

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

I think you are talking about things that you don’t have the capacity to understand.

It went right over his head.

papyrus-vestibule Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Ever been hit by the Gen Z special? “I love that for you!” Said with all the fake enthusiasm you can muster. Gut shot, every time.

caseofgrapes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Wisdom has been chasing you but you have always been faster.

Crabbylegs92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

You are not the person Mr. Rogers knew you could be.

Environmental_Okra22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

You have not been cursed with knowledge.

HeartonSleeve1989 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My granddaughter asked me what I wore to bed in the 1900s. I was 49.

StunningBuilding383 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Maybe you should have taken math more seriously.."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

If you met youself you would regret every minute of the experience.

maui7000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I work at a grocery store that has a "senior day" once a month (they receive 10% off their entire order, includng alcohol and tobacco). I had a very rude young lady in my lane (probably late 30s). I added the senior discount, she saw it, and I said "I'm not quite sure if you qualify for the senior discount, but I gave it to you just in case. That's 10% off your purchase
Have a nice day!" The look on her face was priceless. 😉.

lynnm59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

You look itchy.

theabyssaboveyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place “He’s unburdened by the complications of a university education.”

Stolen from What We Do In The Shadows.

mandiller , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

59 Epic Comebacks That Immediately Put Jerks In Their Place My brother told me that i looked easy to draw and i was too stunned to even say anything lmao.

stealthy-cashew-69 , Adrian Swancar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

As a woman, you have to be very careful when you use this one, but anything “oh wow are you trying something new with your makeup? (Or hair or insert something) Oh no it doesn’t look bad- it’s just interesting.” Did that to a girl who was bullying a friend of mine, she immediately shut up and seemed self conscious.

7MrKai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Your grades say marry rich, but your face says study harder.

MightyToast79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Why is it no one likes you ?

Parking_Front9784 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

“You look like you have a dirty microwave”.

thatvickiegirluknow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Never underestimate the power of okay:

“You’re ugly” okay
“You’re stupid” okay
“You’ll never be cool” okay

Stops them in their tracks and makes them look weird as hell for saying it in the first place.

FroggySpirit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Is that what you are wearing?

cnet777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

“Are you going to have *another* bad attitude today?”.

ThrowingChicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

“Have the day you deserve!”.

quadruple_negative87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

You might be smart enough to be a bimbo, but the looks just don't qualify.

keNNabisi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

"Why can't I meet someone like you?".

glitchgamerX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

What’s the matter with your hair today?

CalImeIshmaeI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My niece jiggled my belly and then called me fat lmao.

SnooPeppers6546 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

You’re trying too hard.

Shady_Penguin_33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Any insult said by a little kid.

brisingr159 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!