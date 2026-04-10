To give you a clearer picture of what to look for when gauging intelligence, we searched the internet and compiled a list of subtle, tell-tale signs others swear by. From how they speak to how they handle adversity, here’s what to watch for if you want a better sense of those around you.

It takes time to know a person. After all, first impressions only scratch the surface, and we are far more complex than five minutes could ever reveal. But if you’re observant, you might pick up on certain cues that offer insight into what someone is really like.

#1 They refrain from voicing their opinion on topics they know they aren't knowledgable in. Also the self awareness to make that realisation.



anonymous:

I've met some legitimately stupid people who were self aware and joked about it, I couldn't laugh along though, made me feel like a jerk.

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#2 People who move their eyes without moving their heads. I mean, they look around, but they don't turn their heads unless they have to.



I don't know what the connection is, but I'm a teacher, I've taught over 2000 kids now, and the really self-aware ones tend to direct their eyes without turning their whole heads.



anonymous:

This is really interesting. I wonder if it has to do with being aware of what they look like.

For example, I had a friend that would turn her head to stare at someone if she was trying to listen to their conversation. It baffled me that she was so unaware of how weird she looked.

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#3 When they don't actually know the answer to a query they admit freely, "I don't know".



librarychick77:

Or, even better - "I don't know, let's find out!"

#4 Being able to step back and let people better equipped for the job at hand lead.



Stupid people want to be in charge all the time. Smart people know when it's better to let someone else lead.



Tablemonster:

Which is why the army has such a poor leadership model.

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#5 The ability to stay level-headed when somebody challenges one of your firmly-held beliefs.

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#6 I've noticed highly intelligent people often stumble over their words and stutter a lot, almost like they're trying to say so much at once that they can't quite keep up with themselves.



miloblue12:

I wouldn't go as far as to say I'm intelligent, but while at work, I have so many things going on in my mind that sometimes I need a minute to step back and think about what I need to say. Otherwise, it just comes out as a jumbled mash and I also stutter.

My mind goes too fast...my voice, not so much. Half the time, people just stare at me and wonder if I'm functioning properly...or if I'm plain stupid. I think it's both.

#7 The ability to hold two opposed ideas in their head. A truly intelligent person can effectively argue a point and then effectively argue its inverse.



TijuanaPoker:

Sam Harris made a similar point on his podcast several episodes ago. Basically being able to hold both sides of a conversation coherently in your head or externally (I like to talk to myself but can do both) is actually a significant exercise in and of itself. It shows an understanding of topic and an awareness that your own thoughts are flawed, may as well consider the other side... It can almost seem schizophrenic to even yourself. But there is no better way to prepare yourself for an in depth conversation than to have already had it with one's self.

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#8 Rather than academically intelligent, but emotionally intelligent:



People who are good listeners. They take the time to learn all about the other person's problem without interrupting them, and are able to give perspective on the issue.



R63VinylScratch:

Listening is such an easy way to gain knowledge though. Especially since someone else is explaining it, most of the tine its already in simple terms. I love listening!

#9 Openness to discussion and a desire to hearing the other side. Ability to change one's mind when presented with facts/logic.



uncertain-ithink:

This gets me in deep stuff, because I love doing this. I want to hear the other’s opinion and sort of have a healthy, non-heated debate about it. Then they start getting hostile with me because I think differently. Then I regret ever wanting to “debate”. And I get a big “I told you so” from them, usually going “this is why you don’t talk about x”.

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#10 Being clear and concise, while using sensible vocabulary and verbiage.



The people who waffle on at great length, using excess vocabulary as if they swallowed a dictionary? They're usually very dumb and desperately trying to compensate for it.





librarychick77:

But big words are fun...and accuracy is important. Especially in written conversations.

There are lots of words to pick from, so why not pick the 'best' ones for your meaning?

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#11 They ask questions they already know answers to by utilizing whataboutism thus guiding you to the answer of your own question.





ObliviousFriend:

One of my elementary school teachers used to let kids who finished early help. Although, she would have us lead them through it with questions and hints like a teacher would, I have done this every time I have helped from then onwards. I would credit my teacher more than my own intelligence though.

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#12 The most intelligent people i have met do not advertise themselves as intelligent people.

#13 Spelling correctly and just caring about how you speak and write.

#14 Ability to empathize. Emotional intelligence is sorely missed, when absent.

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#15 I've noticed that intelligent people are never really satisfied.



Whether it's kids always wanting to learn more and never stop, or adults always trying to do things to improve themselves or their life. For example, people who make a ton of money may not feel like theyre satisfied with their job and will want to do more.

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#16 A true sense of humor. It takes timing, being able to read people/situations, knowing when to shut up, and not taking ones self too seriously. plus, who doesn't like being around someone who's funny??

#17 Intelligent people learn for the sake of learning, regular people learn for an outcome.



ApolloniusDrake:

I know a very smart person who stopped there degree at a masters in engineering to make money and have a family. I know another very smart person who currently has a PHD at Stanford and still does research at Stanford.

I feel people value different roads in life. Some like money. Some like learning. Some like the arts. Etc. To base someones intelligence on them wanting to learn or not is false.

However if you want to base someones intelligence on there ability to absorb information then you would be very correct. Your ability to pick up on random facts and then remember them would show great intelligence.

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#18 Someone who knows how to give proper constructive criticism and who can also accept criticism gracefully.

#19 Knowing when not to speak.

#20 Musical or artistic ability. I think there are different kinds of intelligence. Or at least intelligence that manifests itself in different forms. A gifted artist or musician has intellectual chops. They are using their brain to produce things that others, myself included, have only a limited capacity to understand or produce.

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#21 Listening rather than speaking all the time.

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#22 Controversial as it may seem, the most truthful people are usually the most intelligence. Not only are they more able to see themselves clearly and accept themselves instead of lying to themselves, but also this.

Everyone lies to a degree. Intelligent people are usually much better liars - not at convincing people; but at knowing what lies will work and what won't. As such, the ones you believe are liars are probably dumb, whereas the honest people are just much smarter. Maybe.

#23 Appreciation of length, depth, details and complexity in the right context. Tired of this world being so obsessed with brevity and always trying to move onto the next thing.

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#24 The willingness to answer an oddball question on its own terms, without converting it into something they feel more comfortable responding to.



First noticed the (lack of) this trait in my own mother when I was nine or ten years old. I was curious about why north was always at the top of maps and asked her whether this was just a custom, or whether north-ness was inherently different from south-ness in some way.



She began by explaining that this was a custom.



Yes, I knew this was customary. Restated that to ask why it was a custom.



She proceeded to explain that there weren't any east or west magnetic poles.



Yes, I knew about magnetic poles. Restated that again to re-emphasize that the question was about north as opposed to south. (The other cardinal directions had been left out of the question for that reason).



She went off on another irrelevant tangent.



This was the first time I realized:



1. She had no idea how to answer the actual question.



2. She would rather change the subject and make herself seem authoritative than admit a gap in her understanding.



Started watching people's responses afterward and discovered that a startling number of people will subtly "convert" a question that's slightly outside their comfort zone into a different question where they can recite an answer by rote. The rare person who does grapple with an oddball question on its own terms seems more to do so as a matter of open-mindedness than education.

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#25 Good signs



- Curiosity. Wanting to know why everything happens, or how.



- People who ask, "What about this variable?" They consider more than what they are presented with in order to complete the scenario.



Some Bad signs



- Sometimes unable to come to a conclusion due to too many variables. There isn't always an elegant solution.



- Self aware of their intelligence. leads to arrogance.

#26 Im not sure whether its overlooked, but I think how someone can deal with hypotheticals is a good indicator. Not being able to work within the rules of a hypothetical is probably a good sign of a lack of intelligence, or at the very least a lack of intellectual honesty.

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#27 Compassion, empathy, and kindness.

#28 - listening intently even though they are the real experts in the area

- listening and learning when they know nothing about the subject

- willingness to ask for help when they're stuck.

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#29 When someone doesn't make fun of the fly episode of Breaking Bad. It's trendy to make fun of it, but in reality there's a lot going on there that most people don't even see (symbolism) and if I see someone else who gets that and is brave enough to say it, I immediately assume they're extremely intelligent and probably an independent thinker too.

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#30 Asking questions!.... So many people don't, an enquiring mind is a sign of intelligence, as it's actively seeking/ gaining knowledge.

#31 Problem-solving.



We're used to measuring intelligence by how much data or knowledge someone has "learned"/remembers, but in the age of constant connection, that's largely irrelevant. The ability to *use* knowledge, to actually solve a problem or think critically, is a lot harder to teach, yet also a lot more important.

#32 The sensitivity to detect people's subtle emotions when they say nothing or just compromise.

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#33 They don't argue a point before letting the other person compromise himself without hope for redemption.

#34 Listening more than you talk.

#35 Active listening - actually listening to what someone is saying and asking questions to help them clarify their position.

#36 I would say careful timing. Shows situational awareness.

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#37 Walking away *before* an argument starts.

#38 I see a lot of people saying individuals who can say idk. I agree 100%. However on the otherside of the coin i believe people who actually know a large number of random facts and information is proof of a great intelligence. That one individual that always seems to have relevant input to a topic. Most IQ tests will question you randomly about history, geography, etc.

#39 Observing their surroundings/noticing things, being more open to opinions, more empathy in general.

There's so many variations of intelligence though, I would actually be interested to see a thread like signs of experience.

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#40 They can refrain from arguing when they see it's pointless.



Lots of people assume a guy who doesn't voice out and engage in arguments is because he isn't intelligent enough or witty enough to carry himself through.



A lot of times they can, they just don't see the worth in it.



For example, involving politics, instead of engaging in an argument with a person in class who is very emotionally involved and rather passionate in the moment yelling things, you can chuckle and say smile and let the person think they've won.

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#41 Curiosity. Always asking questions can sometimes make people appear child-like, which we often associate with less-developed intelligence.

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#42 Modesty, and luckily for me, I'm the most modest person I know.

#43 They think before opening their mouth.





They can explain complicated things to people, knowing when to gloss over complexities and when to explain details.

#44 Genuinely listening and not just waiting for their turn to speak.

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#45 A sense of humor. Not saying you have to be funny to be smart, but you generally have to be at least somewhat intelligent to be funny.

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#46 People who know how to handle people.



They can see a situation going south and subtly influence interactions to avoid danger, or keep from escalating a situation.



Either through carefully worded sentences to descalate a situation, provide missing context before a misunderstanding occurs, pointedly including ignored parties into a discussion, or just rearranging the room.



Its strategic, deliberate, and subtle. It predicts cause and effect all towards creating a idealised outcome.

#47 Being good at puns. Everyone who I know that is sharp minded is usually ready with a pun.

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