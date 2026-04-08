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The Internet has brought us a lot of things… Funny memes, cute cats, beautiful photos, interesting facts, news, and the realization that we just might be living in the age of stupid. For every enlightening post out there, there seems to be at least one other that proves the population is getting dumber by the day.

Remember the 2006 movie Idiocracy? It was meant to be a satirical film critiquing modern society's anti-intellectualism and consumerism. Back then, it humorously depicted a future dominated by morons. Plot twist: it might not have been so fictitious after all.

There’s an entire online community aptly called Idiocracy. The page is dedicated to documenting the evolution of modern society as predicted by the film. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts for you to scroll through while you ponder whether it’s possible for people to get even more stupid.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Go Away

Man sitting in a public toilet watching ads on a screen to get toilet paper, illustrating modern depressing posts.

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jefbateman avatar
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did communists just win capitalism?

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People laughed at the 2006 movie Idiocracy. The movie follows Joe, whose life changes when he becomes the guinea pig for a secret hibernation experiment. When Joe finally wakes up after 500 years, he realizes that he is the smartest man on the planet.

The satirical film shone a light on modern society's anti-intellectualism and consumerism. It showed us a future dominated by idiocy, where dumb reigned supreme and world leaders were utter morons… 

Fast forward 20 years, and it might no longer be considered a comedy but rather a prophetic vision and the perfect portrayal of societal decay, which is anything but amusing.
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    #2

    Hadn't Really Thought Of It, But Yeah

    Tweet about absurd social behavior highlighting stupidity of current times amid asbestos health concerns.

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    #3

    Thats A Bold Strategy Cotton

    22-year-old OnlyFans model shares nose job story to prevent children inheriting her old nose in a depressing time.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't they talk to you before surgery? It seems the surgeon should have had a chance to educate her.

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    Many argue that Idiocracy arrived much sooner than any of us thought possible. There are disturbing parallels between what was portrayed in the satirical film and the reality we’re faced with today. “Are we living in the age of stupid? The era of the idiot?” asks the Guardian in an updated review of the 2006 dystopian comedy.

    “The answer of course is yes,” it continues. “With examples of monstrous moronicism everywhere – from climate deniers to the ‘plandemic’ crowd who believe Covid-19 was cooked up in Bill Gates’ basement.”
    #4

    I Like Money

    Luxury Louis Vuitton plane-shaped bag held by person in fur coat highlighting depressing posts on stupidity today.

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    #5

    It’s Terminal Y’all

    Screenshot of online comments highlighting depressing posts reflecting the stupidest time in history and societal critiques.

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    #6

    Do Your Part!

    Screenshot of a post showing three women performing TikTok dances, illustrating depressing posts about current times.

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    Even those who acted in the film now wonder if it was more of a documentary than fiction. Terry Crews, who played the part of President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho, said in a 2017 interview that Idiocracy was “so prophetic in so many ways it actually scares people”.

    One of the scenes shows Camacho firing live rounds from an automatic rifle to get people’s attention in the House of Representatives, and one can almost imagine something similar happening in today’s world, where presidents are going on manic rants and casually dropping F-bombs on social media.
    #7

    Wow

    Teenager looking at an analogue clock with a red cross, highlighting the trend of removing clocks in schools due to reading difficulties.

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    #8

    Welcome To Target. I Love You

    Target requires workers to smile at customers to boost sales, highlighting depressing posts about living in the stupidest time.

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    #9

    Yup, We Are Very Much Ahead Of Schedule

    Bass Pro Shop pyramid in the U.S. highlighting one of the most depressing posts about living in a stupid time in history.

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    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True, but it was a basketball arena first

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    “The jokes flow thick and fast and the premise, while a little one-note, never gets old. The underlying message of course is that humans ought to take such things as science, research and knowledge seriously, lest we create our own Idiocracy,” reads the Guardian’s review. 

    “Will we heed the warning? In the cacophony of modern existence, with so much stupidity flying at us from so many directions, it’s difficult to be optimistic,” it continues. “One day future humans may very well ask – provided they are still capable of forming a sentence – why come we no listen?”
    #10

    Brought To You By Carls Junior

    Screenshot of a social media post illustrating a petty neighbor dispute highlighting the stupidest time in history.

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    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just go to McDonald's, get a small fry, and 50 ketchup packets

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    #11

    Straight From The Sequel

    Text post about a woman with a high GPA reading at a first-grade level, highlighting depressing moments in modern times.

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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once had a gentleman hand me a document and ask me to read it to him. He didn't know what it was because he couldn't read it. Folks, it was his high school diploma.

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    #12

    Today’s Poll At The Chick-Fil-A Drive Through

    Whiteboard in a window showing tally marks for moon landing false vs real, illustrating a depressing post about stupid times.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, it is Chick-fil-A. When you're the favourite takeout restaurant for fundamentalist bigots, this is what you get - if anything, I'm surprised "real" is ahead at all.

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    Research has shown that humans are, to put it politely, not getting more intelligent but rather, quite the opposite. One University of Michigan study found that people across the board are finding it more difficult to concentrate and losing their ability to reason and problem-solve.

    According to researchers, it’s a trend that appears to have started in the mid-2010s and got much worse during the Covid pandemic. Six Seconds, a global emotional intelligence community, released a grim report in 2024 that stated bluntly, “The data is clear: we’ve entered a global emotional recession.”
    #13

    Why Didn't It Turn Out? 1 Star!

    One-star review about a recipe failing after replacing oil with applesauce, highlighting depressing posts about living in stupid times.

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    #14

    The Dumbing Down Continues

    Television screen showing a Facebook post about a public school grading scale, highlighting a depressing moment in education standards.

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    #15

    Curing Pancreatic Cancer Is Pompous

    Spanish scientist cured pancreatic cancer in mice while facing ignorance and mockery for his birth defect.

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    The “State of the Heart: 2024 Report” found that global emotional intelligence scores have declined for 4 consecutive years. “From 2019 to 2023, global average emotional intelligence scores declined 5.54%; scores on every individual competency also dropped,” it notes.

    The report also reveals that well-being scores declined for the five years between 2019 and 2023, dropping 5.3%.

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    #16

    Incredible Foresight By Carl Sagan, And Terrifying

    Excerpt from Carl Sagan's book highlighting foreboding of America’s decline in science and rise of ignorance today.

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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be number one. It's scarily accurate.

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    #17

    NYC Mayoral Candidates Have Absolutely No Idea How Much Housing In The City Costs

    Tweet highlighting a housing crisis misunderstanding in Brooklyn, showing absurdly low median home price estimates.

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    #18

    Rapper Expecting Babies With 5 Different Women

    Young rapper surrounded by five pregnant women, illustrating a depressing post about living in a stupid time in history.

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    “On average, people are more volatile; less likely to be able to navigate emotions. They’re less likely to feel connected to empathy, or a bigger sense of purpose,” said Six Seconds CEO Joshua Freedman. “They’re less likely to be able to accurately understand and label the feelings they’re experiencing – a crucial foundation for mental and emotional health.”
    #19

    Made In The USA

    Firework labeled made in the USA with a small label showing made in China, highlighting a depressing sign of our times.

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    #20

    I Don't Like Money

    Handwritten sign asking customers to be patient with cashiers during transactions, highlighting confusing old cash customs.

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    #21

    Make Sure To Update The Software In Your Grill!

    Tweet about a grill software update on Thanksgiving, illustrating depressing posts from the stupidest time in history.

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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would you need software on a grill?

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    You have every reason to be concerned, says Dov Baron, an expert on leadership and emotional intelligence.

    Baron says that, ultimately, we could watch the movie Idiocracy, laugh, and ignore the writing on the wall, “or we can each take responsibility and see it as a cautionary tale that encourages us to reassess our priorities, promote critical thinking, emotional intelligence and education, and strive for a more compassionate and meaningful future.”
    #22

    God Safe Us

    Twitter exchange showing a confusing post about DNA spelling, highlighting a depressing post from the stupidest time in history.

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    #23

    Those Are There To Protect Your Eyes

    Man trimming his eyelashes to look less feminine, illustrating one of the depressing posts about living in the stupidest time in history.

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    #24

    Reading Is So 2025

    Social media post about simplifying classic books, highlighting depressing posts on reading habits in the stupidest time in history.

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    Baron warns that the dumbing down of America isn’t just about a decline in intellectual standards; it’s also about a decline in emotional intelligence.

    “With the dumbing down of popular culture, rampant consumerism, political incompetence, and the prevalence of social media platforms filled with frivolous content, the film’s themes, which once seemed far-fetched, ring truer today than ever,” he warns.

    Do you believe we are living in the age of Idiocracy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
    #25

    This Hurts My Head

    Tweet explaining the dangerous TikTok trend of bonesmashing, highlighting unsafe behavior in modern online challenges.

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    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Want to know why women don't want you? You're dumb enough to do something like this. That's it. That's the whole reason.

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    #26

    Please Only Come Into Our Hospital If You're In Good Health

    Hospital sign asking people not to enter if feeling unwell, highlighting depressing posts about living in a stupid time.

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    #27

    Your Lips Are Too Big

    Influencer with exaggerated lip fillers unable to close mouth, highlighting depressing posts about living in a stupid time.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's worth it to look that amazing.

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    #28

    Don’t Hire Kim Kardashian, Esq. If You Need A Qualified Costco-Educated Attorney

    Headline from People article about Kim Kardashian blaming ChatGPT for failing law exam, highlighting depressing posts on modern stupidity.

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    #29

    Settlement

    Man standing by a wall with a misspelled sign, illustrating a depressing post about living in a stupid time.

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    #30

    Don't Forget To Subscribe. We Love You

    Tweet about a toddler misinterpreting YouTube phrase "don't forget to subscribe" as a goodbye, highlighting modern digital culture stupidity.

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    #31

    We Still Have 4 Days Left

    Pizza box with a red circle around confusing warning label, illustrating a depressing post about living in the stupidest time in history.

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    #32

    Right Where This Belongs

    Young woman with tattoos of left and right on her hands, highlighting confusing directions as a depressing post example.

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    #33

    Breaking News

    Man in sheriff uniform holding a tumbler with Don't Tread on Me, captioned by a post showing a confusing comment.

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    #34

    Yah, I Went To Law School Here

    Costco building apartments above stores to address the affordable housing crisis in a unique urban development effort.

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    #35

    Is It True?

    Group of people riding a patriotic-themed vehicle highlighting Crocs shoes, illustrating a scene related to idiocracy and modern culture.

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    #36

    Every Word In This Sentence Gets Progressively Worse As It Goes Along

    Two people wearing headphones and speaking into microphones during a podcast, reflecting depressing posts about current times.

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    #37

    If One Company Is Taking Over, It Could Be Worse. Welcome To Costco, I Love You

    Screenshot of a social media post reflecting on workplace safety and management in a depressing post about modern times.

    mwcoast82 Report

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    #38

    "Your Honor... Just Look At Him"

    Headline about Washington Supreme Court changing bar exam rules with image from a courtroom scene showing confused individuals.

    ZealousidealTerm4907 Report

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    #39

    I Like Money

    News article about YouTuber Zara Dar dropping out of PhD to become OnlyFans model, highlighting 79 depressing posts on stupidity.

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    #40

    What In The Wide World Of Idiocracy Gave Them That Idea

    Tweet warning about atheist toast with jam spelling satan, illustrating depressing posts about living in the stupidest time in history.

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    #41

    Title

    A church in Mexico sells plots of land in heaven with payments accepted by credit cards, highlighting depressing posts on modern times.

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    #42

    Imagine Being An Adult And You Get Schooled By Crayola

    Twitter thread showing a debate about Crayola crayon names illustrating confusing and depressing posts.

    alanrelianttop Report

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    #43

    Genuinely How Is This Possible?

    Woman speaking into microphone with podcast rankings overlay, highlighting popular podcasts in the stupidest time in history.

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    #44

    Halloween 2024

    Display of Hawk Tuah costumes and merchandise including jumpsuits and accessories in a retail store setting showing unusual products.

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    #45

    Collecting Sun Light

    Reddit post from an eye doctor sharing a story highlighting the decline of average person intelligence in recent years.

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    #46

    It's Got What Plants Crave, It's Got Petroleum

    Fracking wastewater used to irrigate crops in Texas, highlighting a depressing environmental decision in modern times.

    Dustyvhbitch Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't need another reason not to buy US produce, but I'll take it.

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    #47

    This

    Boxers in a ring with referee raising the winner's hand, illustrating a moment of sports in a confusing or stupid time.

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    #48

    Comrade Is Confused

    Young man wearing a MAGA hat and socialism t-shirt working behind a fast food counter, illustrating confusing modern times.

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    #49

    Welcome To Sf, I Love You

    Screenshot of a news headline about mug shot policies paired with a Simpsons character expressing confusion, highlighting depressing posts.

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    #50

    Prime It's What Firefighters Crave

    Screenshot of a depressing social media post highlighting struggles that prove we might be living in the stupidest time in history.

    ItPutsLotionOnItSkin Report

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    #51

    A New Dark Ages

    Social media post highlighting low reading rates among American adults, reflecting depressing posts about living in stupid times.

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    #52

    Just A Reminder

    Church event with tank crushing cars, fireworks, and performers on stage, illustrating depressing moments of idiocracy.

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    #53

    What?

    John Kerry speaking about Ukraine war and Russia's role in reducing emissions during a government press conference.

    Content-Carpenter833 Report

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    #54

    The Years Passed. Mankind Became Stupider At A Frightening Rate

    Weather reporter presenting a trash can wind meter with levels from lid flipped open to I've lost my trash can in humor post.

    Silver-Honkler Report

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    #55

    Brought To You By Carl's Jr

    Hospital corridor sign humorously listing Dunkin' Donuts alongside radiation oncology and IV infusion therapy, reflecting a confusing time.

    t-g-l-h- Report

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    #56

    Brought To You By KFC

    Person wearing full KFC-themed outfit at fast food counter, illustrating a depressing post about living in a foolish time.

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    #57

    All Hail The Great Leader!

    Dad confuses K-pop with Kim Jong-un, hosting a North Korean themed party, highlighting a stupid moment in history.

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    #58

    Louisnana’s Finest

    A courtroom scene with judges and an audience, showing a misspelled Louisiana seal highlighted in red, illustrating a stupid moment.

    Big__If_True Report

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    #59

    Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs

    Empty fast food play place with two chairs near wall panels and a window showing a food advertisement reflecting stupidest time in history.

    Finkenn Report

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    #60

    Costco CEO Doubles Down On Being A “Glizzy Gobbler”

    Man eating hot dog confidently without condiments in fast food restaurant, illustrating unusual eating habits and humor.

    xxhell_chamberxx Report

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    #61

    Amazon's New Fulfillment Center In Mexico

    A large warehouse overshadowing a sprawling slum area with people observing the vast contrast highlighting modern stupidity.

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    #62

    It's No Carl's Jr

    Military personnel unloading a Burger King truck from a cargo plane, illustrating absurd posts about living in the stupidest time.

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    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May 19th 2004, a C-17 Globemaster III delivering a mobile Burger King to Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan. The only incorrect part of this is "...under 24 hours." Not only Burger King but Taco Bell and other fast food companies are shipped to US troops overseas.

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    #63

    Carl Sagan

    Black and white image of Carl Sagan with quote about the dumbing down of America and media influence in modern times.

    GriffinFTW Report

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    #64

    Drones Over Us

    People on a beach holding sticks, captioned about New Jersey residents reacting to an American Airlines plane takeoff, reflecting depressing posts.

    2137knight Report

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    #65

    The Pinnacle Of The Culture Today

    Social media post showing a sharp cryptocurrency market cap drop illustrating depressing posts about current times.

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    #66

    We Truly Live In A Country

    CNN Politics article headline about write-in votes with a smiling woman, highlighting depressing posts about the stupidest time in history.

    PizaPoward Report

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    #67

    Welcome To Costco

    Large crowd lined up outside Costco at night showing depressing posts about living in the stupidest time in history.

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    #68

    Buy One, Feed 6...that's How It Works Right?

    Woman arrested at Applebee’s after challenging restaurant’s all you can eat rules, highlighting absurd moments in history.

    otto_347 Report

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    #69

    And It Even Came True

    Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl ad features bikini-clad models with burgers, highlighting depressing posts about living in a stupid time.

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    #70

    The Computers Will Think So We Don't Have To

    Tweet by Chief Nerd showing Sam Altman in a suit discussing intelligence as a utility, reflecting depressing posts about modern times.

    Prestigious-Board-62 Report

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    #71

    You're Even Smarter Than President Camacho

    Young graduate celebrating despite failing grades and many absences, highlighting depressing posts about living in a foolish time.

    KLOWN1420 Report

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    #72

    Selling Trash

    Empty glass jars with price tags on a thrift store shelf illustrating depressing posts about living in the stupidest time.

    Jessicajf7 Report

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    #73

    It's Happening Guys, Get Ready

    Hand holding a lime cucumber flavored Gatorade bottle with a label claiming it hydrates better than water.

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    #74

    Brought To You By Morons Breeding

    New mother in hospital bed holding newborn baby with sushi trays, highlighting depressing posts about living in the stupidest time.

    diggertim68 Report

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    #75

    This Is Lowkey Of Getting Scary, Guys

    Twitter post expressing frustration about reliance on AI after Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT purchases.

    cdjcomix Report

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    #76

    Don't Send Me Through The Gay Beam Machine

    Text excerpt showing a bizarre refusal to walk through airport scanners reflects depressing posts about living in the stupidest time.

    bixbixby Report

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    anga avatar
    Random Jackass
    Random Jackass
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we just gonna ignore the "violent, naked streaker" story above Pastor Gay-Beam?

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    #77

    Only 23% Of Surveyed Americans Were Able To Locate Iran On A Map

    Map showing Americans' responses locating Iran, highlighting only 23% correctly identified, reflecting a depressing time in history.

    DieMensch-Maschine Report

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    #78

    The Birth Of Idiocracy

    Tweet criticizing the decline in American education despite federal involvement, highlighting a depressing post on education issues.

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    #79

    Anybody Remember When These 2 Forces Collided?

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing a funny misunderstanding, highlighting depressing posts about living in the stupidest time.

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