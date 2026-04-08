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The Internet has brought us a lot of things… Funny memes, cute cats, beautiful photos, interesting facts, news, and the realization that we just might be living in the age of stupid. For every enlightening post out there, there seems to be at least one other that proves the population is getting dumber by the day.

Remember the 2006 movie Idiocracy? It was meant to be a satirical film critiquing modern society's anti-intellectualism and consumerism. Back then, it humorously depicted a future dominated by morons. Plot twist: it might not have been so fictitious after all.

There’s an entire online community aptly called Idiocracy. The page is dedicated to documenting the evolution of modern society as predicted by the film. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts for you to scroll through while you ponder whether it’s possible for people to get even more stupid.