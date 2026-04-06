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Wildlife photography tells stories and reveals both the beauty and fragility of nature. From tiny birds making their way up trees to impressive mammals in their natural habitats, each shot captures a world that is often unseen, inspiring awe and teaching us to respect the planet’s incredible creatures.

Today, we’re excited to showcase the work of Michel d'Oultremont, whose fascination with wildlife began in childhood. In 2007, he took his very first photograph – a crested tit nesting in a fir tree. That single moment sparked a journey that would take him across the Belgian countryside and to far-off lands, all in pursuit of capturing the magic of nature.

Scroll down to explore a stunning selection of Michel’s photographs and experience the beauty of wildlife through his lens.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | micheldoultremont.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little Owl, also known as Owl of Athena/Owl of Minerva

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    Liliana Spiro
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    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gorgeous photo of Japanese Red Crowned Cranes

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So alluring, with the iridescense of the feathers

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    Liliana Spiro
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    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so evocative. In Swedish lore, this sort of haze is created from fairies dancing :)

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