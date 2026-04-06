ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography tells stories and reveals both the beauty and fragility of nature. From tiny birds making their way up trees to impressive mammals in their natural habitats, each shot captures a world that is often unseen, inspiring awe and teaching us to respect the planet’s incredible creatures.

Today, we’re excited to showcase the work of Michel d'Oultremont, whose fascination with wildlife began in childhood. In 2007, he took his very first photograph – a crested tit nesting in a fir tree. That single moment sparked a journey that would take him across the Belgian countryside and to far-off lands, all in pursuit of capturing the magic of nature.

Scroll down to explore a stunning selection of Michel’s photographs and experience the beauty of wildlife through his lens.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | micheldoultremont.com