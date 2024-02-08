ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Wilson, an art history and studio art graduate, discovered his true calling in photography after experimenting with various creative pursuits.

In 2010, he embarked on the "Affinity" series, capturing the essence of exotic animals through his lens, a project that not only showcases his technical capability in lighting and framing but also his ability to draw out the unique expressions of his subjects.

Working with iconic and visually striking animals, Wilson navigates the challenges of photographing creatures ranging from small birds, which are relatively cooperative, to the more willful big cats, seeking those fleeting moments of connection amidst the chaos of the studio.

Today, Wilson resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where, between home remodeling projects and outdoor activities, he continues to innovate in his field, with plans to release "Hybrid Life," a series blending traditional and digital photography techniques.

More info: Instagram | bradwilson.com

#1

Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #2

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #3

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #4

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #5

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #6

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #7

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #8

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #9

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #10

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #11

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #12

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #13

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #14

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #15

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #16

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #17

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #18

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #19

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #20

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #21

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #22

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #23

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #24

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #25

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #26

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #27

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #28

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #29

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #30

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #31

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #32

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #33

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #34

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #35

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #36

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #37

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #38

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #39

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #40

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #41

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #42

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #43

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #44

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #45

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #46

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #47

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #48

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #49

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #50

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #51

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #52

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #53

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #54

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #55

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #56

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #57

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #58

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #59

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #60

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #61

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #62

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #63

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #64

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #65

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #66

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #67

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #68

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #69

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #70

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #71

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #72

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #73

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

    #74

    Brad Wilson's Photography -Interview With Artist

