Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

From ‘Spirited Away’ To ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, Decide Which Ghibli Movie Is The Best
Entertainment, Movies & tv

From ‘Spirited Away’ To ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, Decide Which Ghibli Movie Is The Best

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the enchanting world of Studio Ghibli movies!

In this face-off, you’ll get to vote for your favorite Studio Ghibli movie, and in the end, the winner will reveal itself. Most of the Studio Ghibli movies are included in this face-off, so you just have to decide which movie is the greatest among them! (Which may not be as easy as it sounds🫢)

Time to cast your votes!

Bored Panda Face-Off

Progress:

Winner
as the winner

Leaderboard

Expand list

Select

The Finals

Choose a card
Choose a card
Choose a card
Choose a card
Ic_user
Ic_user

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
guessundheit avatar
Guess Undheit
Guess Undheit
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not going to waste time on that. Miyazaki's best movie was his first, "Castle Of Cagliostro" in 1979.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
kedgley68 avatar
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd agree it's pretty good but technically it's not a Ghibli film as it predates the studio.... that began in 1985. Though Kiki's delivery service is my all time favorite.... bit disappointed that When Marnie was there didn't get a mention... an underrated yet beautiful film....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
guessundheit avatar
Guess Undheit
Guess Undheit
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not going to waste time on that. Miyazaki's best movie was his first, "Castle Of Cagliostro" in 1979.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
kedgley68 avatar
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd agree it's pretty good but technically it's not a Ghibli film as it predates the studio.... that began in 1985. Though Kiki's delivery service is my all time favorite.... bit disappointed that When Marnie was there didn't get a mention... an underrated yet beautiful film....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda