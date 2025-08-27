This Photographer Traveled To Over 50 Countries To Capture The Beauty Of Cultures (60 Pics)
Fourteen years ago, Ivan Ferrer picked up a camera as a casual hobby. What began as a pastime soon transformed into a lifelong passion.
Today, we’re excited to share a selection of his wonderful images. Inspired by the richness and diversity of cultures around the world, Ivan has traveled to more than 50 countries, capturing not only people and street scenes but also the customs, beliefs, and ceremonies that define them. His work is a vibrant celebration of humanity, and along the way, his dedication and talent have earned him numerous prestigious international awards.
More info: ivanferrer.com | Instagram | Facebook
