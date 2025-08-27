Today, we’re excited to share a selection of his wonderful images. Inspired by the richness and diversity of cultures around the world, Ivan has traveled to more than 50 countries, capturing not only people and street scenes but also the customs, beliefs, and ceremonies that define them. His work is a vibrant celebration of humanity, and along the way, his dedication and talent have earned him numerous prestigious international awards.

Fourteen years ago, Ivan Ferrer picked up a camera as a casual hobby. What began as a pastime soon transformed into a lifelong passion.

#1 This Picture Was Taken In The Market Of Ouidah, A City In The West African Country Of Benin Share icon

RELATED:

#2 A Worker Unblocking The Sewerage In Manila, Philippines Share icon

#3 Three Balinese Women With Their Offerings At The Goa Lawah Temple, Or Bat Cave Temple Share icon

#4 Young Boy With His Water Buffalo On His Way To Plough The Rice Fields In Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Girl Of The Hmong Tribe, Luang Prabang, Laos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Photographed In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

#7 Photographed In Jaffa, Israel Share icon

#8 Photographed In The Town Of Elmina, Ghana Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A Mourner Comforts Relatives Of The Deceased At La Paz Cemetery, Bolivia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 A Stilt Fisherman In Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka Share icon

#11 Japan Share icon

#12 Photographed In The Alleys Of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Photographed On The Streets Of Tel Aviv, Israel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Shot On The Streets Of Vienna, Austria Share icon

#15 The Tea Pickers Of Palampur (And Their Children), India Share icon

#16 This Picture Was Captured In A Mountain Village Of The Akha Tribe In Northern Laos. The Akha People Originate From Yunnan Province In China And Tibet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 A Young Boy Of The Mursi Tribe Photographed At The Entrance To His Very Humble Home, In The Omo Valley, Ethiopia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I Took This Portrait On The Island Of Rubane In The Bijagos Archipelago Of The Coast Of Guinea-Bissau, West Africa Share icon

#19 Member Of The Mursi Tribe, Omo Valley, Ethiopia Share icon

#20 Photographed On The Streets Of Manila, Philippines Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Tel Aviv, Israel Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Expression On This Cuban Man's Face Tells It All Share icon

#23 Two Women Praying To Buddha In A Temple In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

#24 Women Of The Kangaten Tribe Carrying Water To Their Homes, Omo Valley, Ethiopia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Boys Photographed On The Streets Of Manila, Philippines Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Buddhist Monk Contemplating His Future At Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia Share icon

#27 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

#28 Photographed At The Mardi Gras, New Orleans, USA Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Photographed In Bali, Indonesia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Photographed In Cantagallo, Peru Share icon

#31 Photographed In Klaipeda, Lithuania Share icon

#32 Photographed In Negombo, Sri Lanka, 2025 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Photographed In Rome, Italy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Photographed In Taipei, Taiwan Share icon

#35 Photographed In Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 2023 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Photographed In Tbilisi, Georgia Share icon

#37 The Cormorant Fisherman Of Xingping, China Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 This Picture Was Taken In A Village In The Northern Tribal Part Of Kenya. The Picture Is Of Two Children Of The Samburu Tribe Sitting In The Entrance To Their Small Hut, Which Is Their Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 This Youth Was Shot In A Coffee Shop In The City Of Keelung, Taiwan Share icon

#40 Was Enchanted By These Two Characters I Spotted On The Streets Of Warsaw, Poland Share icon

#41 Woman Of The Samburu Tribe, Kenya. Beads Have Been An Integral Part Of Samburu Culture Since Before Europeans Arrived Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Women Photographed On The Streets Of Barcelona, Spain Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Young Boy Captured On The Streets Of Battambang, Cambodia, Whilst His Sister Hides In The Shadows Share icon

#44 Young Girl Photographed In The Village Of Y Ty, Vietnam Share icon

#45 Cambodian Woman Carrying Water From Dam To Her Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Family And Pet Photographed In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Photographed At The That Luang Festival, Vientiane, Laos Share icon

#48 Photographed At Wat Phou, An Ancient Khmer Religious Complex Dating Back To The 5th Century, Champasak, Laos Share icon

#49 Photographed In Amritsar, India Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Photographed In Ingore, Guinea-Bissau Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Photographed In Jerusalem, Israel Share icon

#52 Photographed In Kutaisi, Georgia Share icon

#53 Photographed In The Village Of Ingore In The West African Country Of Guinea-Bissau Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Photographed In Y Ty, Vietnam Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Photographed On The Streets Of Barcelona, Spain Share icon

#56 Photographed On The Streets Of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Share icon

#57 Shot In Klaipeda, Lithuania Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 The Pengrebongan Ceremony Is Unique In That It Is One Of The Few Ceremonies In Bali, Indonesia, Where Participants Are Allowed To Enter A Trance-Like State Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT