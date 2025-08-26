ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re honored to introduce you to the work of Stéphane Kyndt, whose journey into photography began in 1997, during what he describes as “a very personal and difficult moment” in his life.

As the photographer shared with Bored Panda, after a painful separation, the camera became his way to process emotions and “to give meaning” to each step forward. Over the years, Kyndt explored many sides of the craft – working as a school photographer, a paparazzo in Los Angeles, collaborating with press agencies in France, and even venturing into cinema and politics. Yet, as he puts it, “I always felt that something essential was missing.”

That missing piece revealed itself in street photography. For Kyndt, it became “the most honest form of photography” – one that doesn’t rely on filters or manipulation, but instead captures raw fragments of life as they unfold. Whether he’s walking the streets of Paris, Los Angeles, Cali, Montevideo, or Madagascar, he sees it as more than taking pictures. “It’s like keeping a visual diary of my journey… I’m documenting my own footsteps through the world.”

If you’re curious to discover more about Stéphane and explore his work, keep scrolling to see our full post and read the rest of our interview with the photographer.

#1

Woman in a sunlit street scene, walking near columns and shadows, street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

As we continued our conversation, he shared one of his most surreal experiences behind the camera, which took place during Madagascar’s presidential elections in 2012. For nearly a week, the photographer kept hearing about a massive swarm of locusts moving across the country. Fascinated by the idea, he became obsessed with finding it and drove for days in a 4x4, crossing half of Madagascar in pursuit. “When I finally found the swarm, I stepped out of the car – and suddenly I was inside an immense cloud of locusts,” he recalls. “For fifteen minutes, the sky was alive, darkened by millions of wings beating all around me. It was overwhelming, almost apocalyptic, and at the same time strangely beautiful. Time felt suspended. That moment will never leave my memory, and my photographs from that day are a reminder of how surreal and powerful nature can be.”
    #2

    Reflection of a woman on a boat window with a sunset and bridge, capturing street moments by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #3

    Couple captured in a street moment with dramatic light and shadows, showcasing the essence of street photography by Stéphane Kyndt.

    When asked about recurring themes in his photography, Stéphane explained that his process is less about searching for something specific and more about being open to what moves him in the moment. “I’m waiting for something to hit me, almost like a spark. Often it’s about human connection: a touch, a glance, two people in an embrace. For example, lovers fascinate me — not only because of their intimacy, but because of the way the world reacts to them. Sometimes it’s tenderness, sometimes surprise, sometimes judgment. I love those contrasts.

    I’m also very sensitive to energy and rhythm in the street. The way light cuts through buildings, the way colors clash or harmonize, the choreography of strangers crossing paths. For me, photography is a dance: I step into a scene, and I try to catch the beat of it.”
    #4

    Silhouette of a person walking in shallow water near a beach umbrella at sunset, street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #5

    Silhouette of a man herding cattle on a dusty rural road, capturing raw moments on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    Kyndt continued: “If I had to summarize, I’d say I’m always chasing layers of life– not just the subject, but everything orbiting around it. A photograph becomes interesting to me when it holds multiple stories at once, when it feels alive beyond the single instant it represents.

    That’s probably why I’m in love with color, too. Color adds another layer of meaning, it makes the ordinary vibrate. I like to get close, to feel the pulse of the people I photograph, and color gives that pulse a voice.

    So the recurring subject in my work isn’t one type of person or place – it’s the search for those small collisions where intimacy, energy, and contrast come together.”
    #6

    Group of smiling girls in light green uniforms, showcasing diversity and community in street photography moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #7

    Man in an orange robe walking on a sunlit street capturing moments in urban life by Stéphane Kyndt.

    Over years of walking with his camera, one of the biggest lessons Stéphane has learned is to let go of expectations and trust the streets to surprise him. “Life is always ahead of you,” he reflects. “You think you know what you’re looking for, but the street will always surprise you with something else. That’s why I’ve learned to stay open, to walk without a plan, and to let instinct guide me more than intention.

    Street photography has taught me patience – the ability to wait, to watch, to breathe with the city until something unfolds. It has also taught me humility: you can walk for hours and come back with nothing, and then in the space of a few seconds, everything aligns and you capture an image that you like."
    #8

    A woman wearing a headscarf embraces a child inside a dimly lit vehicle, captured in a street moment by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #9

    Woman pouring liquid over citrus fruits on a steaming pot in a warm-toned street scene captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    Street photography has also taught me to slow down. In a world that moves quickly, the camera gives me an excuse to stop, to observe, and to listen with my eyes. Even when I come home without a single good photo, I still feel I’ve learned something by paying attention.

    So, the street has taught me to value presence — to be there, fully, without expectation. Because the best photographs are rarely the ones you were chasing; they’re the ones you almost missed, until you opened your eyes a little wider.”
    #10

    Two men wearing hats with shadows cast, capturing moments on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt during golden hour lighting.

    #11

    Person wearing a hat riding a bicycle on a sunlit street, one of the moments captured on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    Finally, the photographer added: “The street has also taught me to welcome imperfection. 

    Some frames are messy, unpredictable, or incomplete — but that’s also what makes them real. The photograph becomes less about perfection and more about presence, about catching a fragment of life before it disappears forever.”
    #12

    Young woman in traditional attire stands in shadowed doorway, a vibrant street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #13

    Couple walking up stairs surrounded by people, with moments captured on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt in natural light.

    #14

    Herd of goats walking on dusty street lined with baobab trees in a moment captured on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt

    #15

    Person in blue walking along a textured orange wall, street scene capturing moments by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #16

    Two men walking on a dusty street in front of a weathered wall, capturing candid street moments by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #17

    Person carrying a basket on their head walking past colorful street art in moments captured on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #18

    Young woman in floral dress and hat riding horse outdoors, one of the memorable street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #19

    Silhouetted birds flying over a foggy city tower at dusk in a street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #20

    Couple embracing on a bridge at night with city lights blurred in a street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #21

    People sitting inside a boat with sunlight casting shadows, a street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #22

    Reflection of people inside a boat window with a cityscape outside, moments captured on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #23

    Child washing two cows in a river, capturing a natural moment on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt in warm light.

    #24

    Street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt showing pedestrians walking through a rustic alley with satellite dishes overhead.

    #25

    Street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt showing person in green holding a horse inside an urban doorway.

    #26

    Men in traditional attire standing and talking next to a horse in a dimly lit street moment captured on the streets.

    #27

    Street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt showing a pedestrian waiting at a traffic light beside a yellow and blue bus.

    #28

    Two officers in uniform standing near the Leaning Tower of Pisa, a street moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #29

    Woman pushing stroller past graffiti wall with laundry hanging above, street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #30

    Night street scene showing Hotel Barclay entrance and thrift store facade, capturing moments on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #31

    Elderly man cycling on street by peach wall with shadow, capturing authentic street moments by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #32

    Man getting a shave in a vintage barbershop, captured in a street moment by photographer Stéphane Kyndt.

    #33

    Two people walking on the street beside a peach wall with shadow of a palm tree, street photography by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #34

    Man in yellow jacket walking past a wall with shadows on the street capturing moments by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #35

    Women in traditional flamenco dresses captured in vibrant street moments by Stéphane Kyndt at a sunny outdoor event.

    #36

    Women in colorful outfits and accessories captured on the streets in a vibrant moment by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #37

    Two women walking on tiled street with strong shadows, captured in a candid street photography moment by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #38

    Women and children in traditional dress captured on the streets during a cultural event by Stéphane Kyndt at sunset.

    #39

    Silhouettes of people walking and standing against a yellow and beige wall in street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #40

    Man standing at a brightly lit Village Car Wash at night, capturing authentic street moments by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #41

    Boy cleaning or fishing on a bridge casting a striking shadow in black and white street moments captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #42

    Man in a pink shirt walking by a rustic house with a corrugated metal roof under a bright blue sky street moments captured

    #43

    Simple green house with a red curtain door and window, shadows cast on the wall in a street photography moment by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #44

    Silhouettes of passengers inside a bus at sunset, one person lost in thought, captured in street photography moments.

    #45

    Street scene with birds flying near shadows on a wall, capturing moments on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #46

    Man wearing a gray beanie walking along a street near a colorful bus with historic buildings in bright sunlight.

    #47

    Colorful street scene featuring a pedestrian on a bridge and a boat in the canal captured in street photography.

    #48

    Person standing alone on an arched bridge at night with warm street lighting in a street photography moment captured by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #49

    Street moment captured at night with glowing lamps and a solitary pedestrian along a foggy waterfront by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #50

    Person walking alone on a quiet, foggy street at night captured in atmospheric street photography moments

    #51

    Street moments captured with deep shadows and bright light highlighting silhouettes of people on narrow urban pathway.

    #52

    Man in traditional attire with a wide-brim hat standing against a deep blue background street moments captured

    #53

    Two people captured on the streets, standing on a curved metal railing, with strong light and shadow contrast.

    #54

    Sunset with birds swarming over tall grass, a striking moment captured on the streets by Stéphane Kyndt.

    #55

    Child standing barefoot near a textured wall with chalk markings, captured in a street moment by Stéphane Kyndt.

