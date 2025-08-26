ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re honored to introduce you to the work of Stéphane Kyndt, whose journey into photography began in 1997, during what he describes as “a very personal and difficult moment” in his life.

As the photographer shared with Bored Panda, after a painful separation, the camera became his way to process emotions and “to give meaning” to each step forward. Over the years, Kyndt explored many sides of the craft – working as a school photographer, a paparazzo in Los Angeles, collaborating with press agencies in France, and even venturing into cinema and politics. Yet, as he puts it, “I always felt that something essential was missing.”

That missing piece revealed itself in street photography. For Kyndt, it became “the most honest form of photography” – one that doesn’t rely on filters or manipulation, but instead captures raw fragments of life as they unfold. Whether he’s walking the streets of Paris, Los Angeles, Cali, Montevideo, or Madagascar, he sees it as more than taking pictures. “It’s like keeping a visual diary of my journey… I’m documenting my own footsteps through the world.”

If you’re curious to discover more about Stéphane and explore his work, keep scrolling to see our full post and read the rest of our interview with the photographer.

More info: Instagram | Facebook