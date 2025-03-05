ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, walking down the street feels like a fashion event as people get more and more creative with their outfits and style. We've never had more freedom to express ourselves through fashion and makeup, and to celebrate that, we’re sharing some incredible captured portraits by street photographer Gunnar.

You can often find Gunnar casually strolling through European cities like Munich, Milan, or Malmö. When he spots someone uniquely vibrant or effortlessly cool, he offers to take their picture. The result? A stunning gallery of interesting individuals with whom Gunnar shared a unique moment.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com

#1

Elderly woman in a vibrant green coat and colorful scarf, smiling warmly in a street portrait.

    #2

    Street portrait of a visually striking individual with vibrant makeup, colorful hair, and eclectic fashion accessories.

    #3

    Striking street portrait of a person in a silver suit and unique hairstyle, showcasing bold fashion.

    #4

    Smiling woman with glasses and a green hat, part of visually striking street portraits by a photographer.

    #5

    A visually striking street portrait of a stylish stranger in red attire, sitting outside a café with a coffee.

    #6

    Visually striking street portrait of two stylish strangers in colorful outfits, highlighting urban fashion photography.

    #7

    Street portrait of a visually striking stranger with green hair, wearing a glossy black coat and sunglasses.

    #8

    Smiling woman with headphones holds a book, showcasing street portraits' vibrant essence.

    #9

    A woman with red lipstick and long hair smiles in a street portrait, wearing a brown jacket and holding a bag strap.

    #10

    Three stylish strangers in urban street fashion, featuring denim and vibrant accessories, captured as street portraits.

    #11

    Striking street portrait of a person in an orange hat and fringed jacket, showcasing unique style and vivid eyes.

    #12

    A visually striking street portrait of a smiling woman in a colorful outfit, turning back toward the camera.

    #13

    Woman in a yellow dress poses confidently outdoors, captured by a street portrait photographer.

    #14

    Striking stranger in street portrait, wearing a suit jacket with sunglasses on head, posing confidently.

    #15

    Portrait of a man wearing glasses and a cap, holding a camera. Captivating street portrait of a stranger by photographer.

    #16

    A visually striking street portrait of a young man in an orange shirt and green jacket, captured by a photographer.

    Smiling person in glasses, colorful scarf, and headphones; vibrant street portrait by photographer.

    #18

    Street portrait of a stylish individual in a plaid jacket and black pants, standing confidently on an urban road.

    #19

    Street portrait of a visually striking woman with a gray beanie and a septum piercing, looking directly at the camera.

    #20

    Portrait of a man in a stylish outfit with a kilt and glasses, embodying street portrait photography.

    #21

    Stylish street portrait of a woman in sunglasses and a blue top, showcasing visually striking tattoos.

    #22

    Elderly man smiling, wearing a Scotland hat and shirt; exemplifies visually striking street portraits by the photographer.

    #23

    Striking street portrait of a smiling woman with dark hair and leather jacket, showcasing urban photography.

    #24

    Red-haired woman in a fashionable street portrait wearing a patterned top, with blurred cityscape in the background.

    #25

    Two stylish strangers pose in dark coats on the street, embodying striking street portraits.

    #26

    Man in a cozy jacket and beanie, captured as a striking street portrait.

    #27

    Street portrait of a smiling person in a pink hat and camo jacket with headphones, captured by a photographer.

    #28

    Man with tattoos and long hair in a "Brave" shirt, exemplifying visually striking street portraits.

    #29

    Street portrait of a man in a colorful jersey with graphic designs, standing confidently in an urban setting.

    #30

    A street portrait of a smiling woman in a blue blazer, wearing sunglasses and a white beret, leaning against a stone wall.

    #31

    Woman in sunglasses riding a bicycle on a city street, showcasing street portraits style photography.

    #32

    Two visually striking strangers pose in colorful street fashion for a portrait.

    #33

    A visually striking street portrait of a stranger with long hair, wearing a dark sweater and star necklace.

    #34

    Smiling man in leather jacket and sunglasses, captured as part of street portraits by a talented photographer.

    #35

    Street portrait of a smiling woman in a plaid coat, standing on an urban sidewalk.

    #36

    Smiling woman with curly hair in a street portrait, showcasing striking visual style.

    #37

    Long-haired man with a bandana, featuring a unique mustache and tattoo, as part of street portraits by a photographer.

    #38

    Smiling stranger in a white jacket and black pants captured in a street portrait by a photographer.

    #39

    Cheerful woman in a gold trench coat smiling on the street, showcasing striking street portrait photography.

    #40

    Portrait of a young woman with wavy hair in a black leather jacket, part of a street photography series.

