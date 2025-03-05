ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, walking down the street feels like a fashion event as people get more and more creative with their outfits and style. We've never had more freedom to express ourselves through fashion and makeup, and to celebrate that, we’re sharing some incredible captured portraits by street photographer Gunnar.

You can often find Gunnar casually strolling through European cities like Munich, Milan, or Malmö. When he spots someone uniquely vibrant or effortlessly cool, he offers to take their picture. The result? A stunning gallery of interesting individuals with whom Gunnar shared a unique moment.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com