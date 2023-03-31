I am a wedding and street photographer based in Cheltenham and cover the Cotswolds and all over the UK. Photography is a job and a passion to me. I also like keeping fit and traveling.

Here is my view of the streets of Nicaragua. I photographed a wedding over in Nicaragua and the streets just got me hooked. Nicaragua is a street photographer's dream. The colors, the architecture and the people make it a must-visit.

#1

Hitchhiker

#2

Catch Us If You Can

#3

Colors Are Calling Me

#4

Hen Party

#5

Nicaragua Life

#6

Motorbike Man

#7

Life On The Road

#8

Loto Winner

#9

Shadows And Highlights

#10

Helmet Bag Man

#11

Leap Of Faith

#12

Splish Splash

#13

Tiger Time

#14

Banana Split

#15

Street Life

#16

French Mary

#17

Listen Here

#18

Blue V White

#19

Market Life

#20

The Cyclist

#21

Ben Dover

#22

Dig Doug Doug

#23

Feeding Time

#24

Dirty Diana

#25

Legs Eleven

#26

Not What It Seems

#27

Bird Man

