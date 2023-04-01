35 Street Photographs I Took While Traveling In Europe
I photograph weddings professionally but my real passion is street photography. Inspired by the greats, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Frank, Steve Mccurry, Joel Meyerowitz and others, I try to get out there and create interesting photographs of everyday life in public.
Here are some of the recent ones I was fortunate enough to make over an 11-day trip ending in London, England.
The main focus of this trip was actually a food trip with 2 friends who flew in from Canada to meet up with me. They booked some restaurants in advance and we wined and dined every evening. However, I did everything I could to snap away when I could, always with my camera in hand and always looking for interesting people or light.
More info: singhphotography.ca
Pigeons
Now being 40 years old and with two little kids, I don't get out on the street like I used to and I don't know when I'll be able to in the near future again. So that's why I feel fortunate enough to make some of these photographs.
If you love some of this work, I'd be happy to post some previous street work. Let me know what you think!