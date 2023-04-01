I photograph weddings professionally but my real passion is street photography. Inspired by the greats, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Frank, Steve Mccurry, Joel Meyerowitz and others, I try to get out there and create interesting photographs of everyday life in public.

Here are some of the recent ones I was fortunate enough to make over an 11-day trip ending in London, England.

The main focus of this trip was actually a food trip with 2 friends who flew in from Canada to meet up with me. They booked some restaurants in advance and we wined and dined every evening. However, I did everything I could to snap away when I could, always with my camera in hand and always looking for interesting people or light.

More info: singhphotography.ca

#1

Pigeons

Harinder Chahal
Now being 40 years old and with two little kids, I don't get out on the street like I used to and I don't know when I'll be able to in the near future again. So that's why I feel fortunate enough to make some of these photographs.

If you love some of this work, I'd be happy to post some previous street work. Let me know what you think!
#2

Bear Hug

Harinder Chahal
noodle
Aw I want a hug, Teddy.

#3

Pigeon Lady Selling Balloons

Harinder Chahal
#4

Man Startled By Pigeon

Harinder Chahal
noodle
The Birds!!!

#5

Silouhettes

Harinder Chahal
#6

Caught In A Street Bubble

Harinder Chahal
noodle
I too have been accused of being a bubblehead on occasion !!!

#7

Dogs At A Crosswalk

Harinder Chahal
#8

Concerned Girl In A Butcher Shop

Harinder Chahal
noodle
I love the hair!

#9

A Photo Framed By A Window

Harinder Chahal
#10

I Have A Surprise

Harinder Chahal
#11

Lady At Bus Stop

Harinder Chahal
#12

Mystery Girl In Hard Light

Harinder Chahal
noodle
Beautiful colours.

#13

Morning Commute

Harinder Chahal
#14

Young Couple Late At Night

Harinder Chahal
#15

China Town

Harinder Chahal
#16

Piccadilly Circus

Harinder Chahal
#17

Beautiful Swan At Sunrise

Harinder Chahal
#18

Early Morning Walk

Harinder Chahal
#19

Pigeon

Harinder Chahal
#20

The Way She Looks At Her

Harinder Chahal
#21

The Palace

Harinder Chahal
#22

Balanced By Color

Harinder Chahal
#23

Fashion

Harinder Chahal
#24

Morning Indoor Market

Harinder Chahal
#25

Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona

Harinder Chahal
#26

Train Station

Harinder Chahal
#27

Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona

Harinder Chahal
#28

Train Ride From Valencia To Barcelona

Harinder Chahal
#29

Airbnb Views In Madrid

Harinder Chahal
#30

Old Man Going For A Walk

Harinder Chahal
#31

Views In Barcelona

Harinder Chahal
#32

Sunset Scene

Harinder Chahal
#33

London

Harinder Chahal
#34

Man Pleading With Shop Keeper Inside

Harinder Chahal
#35

Londoner

Harinder Chahal
