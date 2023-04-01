I photograph weddings professionally but my real passion is street photography. Inspired by the greats, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Frank, Steve Mccurry, Joel Meyerowitz and others, I try to get out there and create interesting photographs of everyday life in public.

Here are some of the recent ones I was fortunate enough to make over an 11-day trip ending in London, England.

The main focus of this trip was actually a food trip with 2 friends who flew in from Canada to meet up with me. They booked some restaurants in advance and we wined and dined every evening. However, I did everything I could to snap away when I could, always with my camera in hand and always looking for interesting people or light.

More info: singhphotography.ca