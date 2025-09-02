ADVERTISEMENT

Dimitris Makrygiannakis, a Sweden-based medical doctor, discovered his passion for photography in 2010. What began with casual vacation snapshots soon evolved into a daily artistic practice, first through street photography and later expanding to anything that sparks his creative eye. In his images, Dimitris captures various city moments as well as family, friends, and everyday objects.

For Makrygiannakis, photography is both self-expression and self-discovery. During our last interview, he described it as a way of remembering life while constantly seeking the hidden artistic value in the world around him. His aim isn’t to dictate meaning but to spark thought in viewers–leaving each person free to take away their own impressions.

Scroll down to explore some of his latest images we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ngravity.photography | flickr.com

#1

Yellow vending machine filled with colorful balls placed next to an open toilet in a dimly lit room, fun accidental moment.

dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #2

    Child holding a blue balloon over a crouching man’s head, capturing a fun accidental moment by street photographer outdoors.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #3

    White cat with one visible eye peeking through a dirty glass door, capturing a fun accidental moment by a street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #4

    A fun accidental moment captured by street photographer showing a plant growing through a cracked cemetery tomb.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    Where there's death there's life, not sure I'd want to eat those fig's though

    #5

    Close-up of a street photograph showing bright blue eyes behind metal mesh, capturing a fun accidental moment.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #6

    Two curly-haired dogs with tennis balls in their mouths, captured in a fun accidental moment by a street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #7

    A black and white dog resting its paws on a metal fence, capturing a fun accidental moment by a street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #8

    Elderly man sitting on a bench outdoors with a large soap bubble floating in front, a fun accidental moment captured.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #9

    Street photo of a poster with a red mark crossing a face behind metal bars, capturing a fun accidental moment.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #10

    Tree stump surrounded by caution tape on a dirt street, showcasing fun accidental moments captured by street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #11

    Sunlight shining through a window creates a fun accidental moment resembling a smiling sun face in a street photography scene.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #12

    Blurred face of a person seen through a foggy, wet window, showcasing a fun accidental moment captured by street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #13

    Man in a suit leaning over a stone wall with a briefcase, a fun accidental moment captured by street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #14

    Wrecked car on a wall behind a grave marker, showcasing fun accidental moments captured by this street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #15

    Close-up of a peacock with an open beak, showcasing a fun accidental moment captured by this street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #16

    Shadowy figure pressed against frosted glass with hands spread, creating a fun accidental moment captured by a street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #17

    Black cat sitting by a gravestone under a large tree in a cemetery, a fun accidental moment captured by street photography.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #18

    Couple hugging on a street with a dog in the foreground, showcasing fun accidental moments captured by street photography.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #19

    Gold number balloons floating outside a building, capturing a fun accidental moment by street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #20

    Dandelions in front of a weathered gravestone with a vintage portrait, capturing fun accidental moments by a street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #21

    Swan in sharp focus with a blurred bride and other swans in the background, a fun accidental moment captured by street photography.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #22

    Dandelion flower captured perfectly inside spiral loops of barbed wire, showcasing fun accidental moments by street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #23

    Child wearing oversized jacket walking hand-in-hand with adult on cobblestone street in fun accidental moments captured by street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #24

    Wooden cross and face sculpture casting a fun accidental moment captured by this street photographer on an empty bench.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #25

    Boy holding two sticks crossed in front of him, creating a fun accidental moment captured by a street photographer.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #26

    Inflatable doll caught awkwardly on railing near waterfront with kayakers and people walking by in the background.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

    #27

    Silhouette of a cross against a blue sky with clouds shaped like an angel, a fun accidental moment captured by street photography.

    dimitrismakrygiannakis Report

