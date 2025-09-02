ADVERTISEMENT

Dimitris Makrygiannakis, a Sweden-based medical doctor, discovered his passion for photography in 2010. What began with casual vacation snapshots soon evolved into a daily artistic practice, first through street photography and later expanding to anything that sparks his creative eye. In his images, Dimitris captures various city moments as well as family, friends, and everyday objects.

For Makrygiannakis, photography is both self-expression and self-discovery. During our last interview, he described it as a way of remembering life while constantly seeking the hidden artistic value in the world around him. His aim isn’t to dictate meaning but to spark thought in viewers–leaving each person free to take away their own impressions.

Scroll down to explore some of his latest images we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ngravity.photography | flickr.com