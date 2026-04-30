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Following our recent feature on The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture Photography Awards, we’re now turning from striking buildings and carefully framed spaces to the unpredictable rhythm of everyday life. The Street Photography category shifts the focus to people, movement, light, and those brief moments that appear for a split second before disappearing forever.

This year’s winners and honorable mentions capture the world as it unfolds in public spaces, from quiet urban scenes to playful interactions, bold compositions, and emotionally charged glimpses of daily life. Street photography often works best when it feels spontaneous yet perfectly timed, and this collection shows just how much story can be found in an ordinary street, a passing stranger, or a single unexpected gesture.

Scroll down to see the selected images, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that caught your eye the most.

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