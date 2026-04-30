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Following our recent feature on The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture Photography Awards, we’re now turning from striking buildings and carefully framed spaces to the unpredictable rhythm of everyday life. The Street Photography category shifts the focus to people, movement, light, and those brief moments that appear for a split second before disappearing forever.

This year’s winners and honorable mentions capture the world as it unfolds in public spaces, from quiet urban scenes to playful interactions, bold compositions, and emotionally charged glimpses of daily life. Street photography often works best when it feels spontaneous yet perfectly timed, and this collection shows just how much story can be found in an ordinary street, a passing stranger, or a single unexpected gesture.

Scroll down to see the selected images, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that caught your eye the most.

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#1

“Death Cab” By Kim Keller

“Death Cab” By Kim Keller

Location: New York City, New York, USA
Description: “A Yellow Cab passes by a yellow construction site creating a momentary warning tableau.”

The Artist Gallery Report

11points
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    #2

    “Sisters Shopping” By Kim Keller

    “Sisters Shopping” By Kim Keller

    Location: Washington D.C., USA
    Description: “Three sorority sisters with matching tote bags shop at an outdoor fish in Washington, DC.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    10points
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    #3

    “Walking Through The Shapes” By Alex Polli

    “Walking Through The Shapes” By Alex Polli

    Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
    Description: “A man (a worker) walks past a distinctly modern building facade near Copenhagen North.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    8points
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    #4

    “The Pusher & Pullers” By Saurabh Sirohiya

    “The Pusher & Pullers” By Saurabh Sirohiya

    Location: Kolkata, India
    Description: “While going through a narrow lane of Kolkata, my hometown, I came across a funny scene, a local auto pusher on the road and on the wall two kids pulling a rope as a graffiti, where pullers are helping the auto driver in putting the vehicle on move which is out of petrol.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #5

    “A Divine White, A Human Black” By Roberto Carnevali

    “A Divine White, A Human Black” By Roberto Carnevali

    Location: Assisi, Italy
    Description: “I was photographing in the streets of Assisi in Italy. Suddenly a scene caught my attention. A young religious man was holding a sedan chair on which the image of Mary was placed. I immediately imagined the scene in black and white and with strong contrast.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #6

    “In The Maze Of Stairs” By Michiko Otomo

    “In The Maze Of Stairs” By Michiko Otomo

    Location: Tokyo, Japan
    Description: “A woman gets lost in a never-ending maze of stairs...
    This photo was taken on one of the stairs in the Tokyo Kotsu Kaikan Building.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Hanging” By Kim Keller

    “Hanging” By Kim Keller

    Location: Coney Island, New York, USA
    Description: “A snake, his man, a smoker, and a fellow wearing sunglasses all relax on a sidewalk at Coney Island.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Shadow Swings” By Kim Keller

    “Shadow Swings” By Kim Keller

    Location: Detroit, Michigan, USA
    Description: “The shadows of swing riders are projected onto the brightly painted background of the ride at the Michigan State Fair.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #9

    “The Biker With Cycles” By Saurabh Sirohiya

    “The Biker With Cycles” By Saurabh Sirohiya

    Location: India
    Description: “Cycling is the most economical transportation and it's good for health also. Tried many shots but all without cycle, I prayed and got captured it after around 2 hours in shooting position in perfect placement of his head in the circle with brightly colored backdrop, finally relieved!”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Chaouen, La Belle” By Remy Pinaton

    “Chaouen, La Belle” By Remy Pinaton

    Location: Chefchaouen, Morocco
    Description: “Photo taken in the famous city of Chefchaouen in Morocco, known for its Medina and its shades of blue that cover the walls.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Hiding” By Axel Gorlach

    “Hiding” By Axel Gorlach

    Location: Nuremberg, Germany

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #12

    “Non-Playable Character” By Mikel Iraeta

    “Non-Playable Character” By Mikel Iraeta

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “Seen from up there, our lives resemble those of the NPCs (non-playable characters) we find in video games. Ingredients, impersonal elements that are used as resources to enrich the 3D worlds in which the main character is immersed. I couldn't help thinking about that when I saw the boy walking along.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #13

    “Fresh Bread Delivery” By Jelisa Peterson

    “Fresh Bread Delivery” By Jelisa Peterson

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “A young man balances a huge basket full of hot bread on his head as he walks into town.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #14

    “Cova” By Chris Van Dolleweerd

    “Cova” By Chris Van Dolleweerd

    Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands
    Description: “Made in Eindhoven, the Netherlands reflection of a woman enjoying the sun with a cup of coffee.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #15

    “Hide And Seek” By Julia Peterson

    “Hide And Seek” By Julia Peterson

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “A boy and girl play as they chase one another around a home with open doors, front and back.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #16

    “Harmony” By Matthias Ernst

    “Harmony” By Matthias Ernst

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “A woman, seen only as a silhouette wearing a hat, walks alone through light, shadow and color. The photograph seems almost like a black and white photograph in color.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #17

    “Y Shape” By Witsawarut Kekina

    “Y Shape” By Witsawarut Kekina

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “A woman stands beneath spreading branches that naturally form a Y shape, mirroring the same gesture with open arms.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #18

    “Rushhour Coffee” By Axel Gorlach

    “Rushhour Coffee” By Axel Gorlach

    Location: Nuremberg, Germany

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #19

    “High Line #1” By Gary Goldsmith

    “High Line #1” By Gary Goldsmith

    Location: New York City, New York, USA
    Description: “Shot from the High Line in NYC looking down at the street.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #20

    “The Hood” By Brigitte Burckhardt

    “The Hood” By Brigitte Burckhardt

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “It was pouring rain, I found shelter behind a glass wall. He kept on walking, determined, his head covered by the hood.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #21

    “Ghosts” By Chris Myers

    “Ghosts” By Chris Myers

    Location: Dordogne, France
    Description: “Sarlat is one of the cultural centers of the Dordogne in Southwest France. This medieval city has preserved its Vieille Ville, the Old Town. This image was taken in available light from the main plaza of the city in the late evening that filters into the adjoining covered, cobble-stone streets. These figures melt into this timeless setting.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #22

    “Balance” By Kay Erickson

    “Balance” By Kay Erickson

    Location: Santa Monica beach, Los Angeles, California, USA
    Description: “A woman balances on a tightrope at the Santa Monica beach, in California.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #23

    “Going Underground” By Brigitte Burckhardt

    “Going Underground” By Brigitte Burckhardt

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “Exploring the city I was going down some steps to catch the Tube when I looked up and saw on the opposite side a man who was about to take his first step to go underground. I took the shot before I knew it.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    2points
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    #24

    “Broadway Bus Stop” By Kim Keller

    “Broadway Bus Stop” By Kim Keller

    Location: New York City, New York, USA
    Description: “Layers of advertisements, tourists, and pedestrians at a street corner on Broadway in New York City.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    2points
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    #25

    “Leaving Abq” By Deborah Campana

    “Leaving Abq” By Deborah Campana

    Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
    Description: “Mountains contrasting with the golden highway decorated by cars caught my eye on this fall afternoon.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    2points
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