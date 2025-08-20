ADVERTISEMENT

Mathias Wasik is a street photographer known for capturing the raw energy and small, fleeting moments that define city life. Born in Poland and raised in Germany, he has been photographing urban streets since 2015, turning everyday scenes into powerful stories filled with character and emotion. In this feature, we’ve brought together some of his photographs where animals make an appearance, adding humor, surprise, and charm to the urban landscape.

Wasik’s work is shaped by his background as a human rights activist and his passion for storytelling. His images often feel cinematic and deeply personal, highlighting the contrasts, emotions, and unexpected details that make cities so alive.

More info: Instagram | mathiaswasik.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Small dog riding a red tricycle on a busy city street in a heartwarming animal moment spotted on the streets.

mathiaswasik

    #2

    Dog wearing green boots walking on a snowy city street with a person, showcasing heartwarming animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good precaution against the effect of salt on the paws. I made the mistake once to walk our dog along the street, not realizing it had just been salted. Poor dog!

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Man wearing a bandana mask skateboards while walking a bulldog on a skateboard in a busy urban park with people around.

    mathiaswasik

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Man playing with a jumping dog on a city sidewalk, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments in the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #5

    Corgi dog looking out car window next to driver, capturing a heartwarming animal moment on a city street.

    mathiaswasik

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Small white dog wearing colorful sunglasses being held by a person at a street vendor’s booth with snacks and tips jar visible.

    mathiaswasik

    #7

    Dog wearing a humorous sign on a leash during a street event, capturing a heartwarming and hilarious animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Dachshund dressed in a hot dog costume among a crowd, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment on the street.

    mathiaswasik

    #9

    A dog in colorful traditional costume and goggles entertaining people in the street, showcasing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #10

    Yellow parrot grabbing a dollar bill from a street performer’s case, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #11

    Golden retriever wearing a sign that says Be Kind and Strong, standing between two people in a crowded street scene.

    mathiaswasik

    #12

    Two dachshund dogs in orange harnesses interacting with people during a heartwarming animal moment on a busy street.

    mathiaswasik

    #13

    Man wearing a mask sitting on a bench surrounded by several curly-haired dogs in a street park animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a backyard breeder who breeds and sells labradoodles, as if there aren't enough dogs in the world needing homes.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Man holding two small dogs dressed in elaborate colorful costumes during hilarious and heartwarming animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    French bulldog wearing a red outfit sitting next to a person in platform heels, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Man in a suit holding a chicken in a green park, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment on the street.

    mathiaswasik

    #17

    Woman and small dog dressed in matching blue feather costumes during a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #18

    Woman in a blue hat surrounded by pigeons, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments spotted on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow , this is amazing ❤️I adore wild birds , she’s doing the build lady outta merry poppins I think it is ,feed the birds tuppence a bag , bit

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Small dog peeking out of a woman’s handbag on a busy city street in a heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄🤦‍♀️dogs belong on a lead , walking not in a sodding pocket ffs

    #20

    Man carrying a bulldog on his shoulder among busy city street crowd in a heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #21

    Large brown dog leaning on park fence while a man holding a child gently pets the dog in a street setting.

    mathiaswasik

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg ddb ❤️i had a ddb x rottie ,she passed in 2017 aged 13 from osteosarcoma 💔we had her from 12 weeks old , kids grew up with her , he’s beautiful

    #22

    Small dog wearing a pink harness near a giant inflatable pink flower on a city street capturing heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #23

    A wet squirrel sitting on a bench in the city, one of the hilarious and heartwarming animal moments spotted on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #24

    Ferret peeking out of a shorts pocket, capturing a heartwarming and hilarious animal moment spotted on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #25

    Doorman greeting a woman and her playful dog on red carpeted steps, capturing heartwarming animal moments on the streets

    mathiaswasik

    #26

    A person carrying a pet snake peeking out of their backpack, showcasing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #27

    Child wearing animal hat and scarf interacts with large black dog in a heartwarming animal moment spotted on the street.

    mathiaswasik

    #28

    Pigeon flying near a man asleep on a bench by a chessboard in a park, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #29

    Children on the street smiling and touching a yellow snake during a heartwarming and hilarious animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #30

    NYPD officers interacting with dogs on a city street, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #31

    Small dog using a wheelchair on city street showing heartwarming animal moments in an urban environment.

    mathiaswasik

    #32

    Fluffy service dog on a leash walking among pedestrians, showcasing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments on city streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #33

    Man walking two dogs on a busy city street while a woman in red top enjoys a drink nearby in a heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #34

    Woman wearing glasses with a white cockatoo perched on her shoulder in a heartwarming animal moment on the street.

    mathiaswasik

    #35

    Two dogs sitting inside a red car parked on the street at night, capturing a heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #36

    Child and woman on city street surrounded by pigeons capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #37

    Small dog on hind legs interacting with owner’s hand on a busy street, capturing heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #38

    Man sitting on outdoor steps using phone while small dog on red leash stands nearby in a heartwarming street moment

    mathiaswasik

    #39

    A happy dachshund being held by a person outdoors, capturing a heartwarming animal moment on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #40

    White peacock walking behind a man on a city street, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments outdoors.

    mathiaswasik

    #41

    Young woman smiling and feeding an alpaca at a street event with heartwarming animal moments around.

    mathiaswasik

    #42

    Black dog wearing a protective cone on a city sidewalk being walked on a red leash during animal moments spotted on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #43

    Three pigeons perched on a metal fence in a city park, showcasing funny and heartwarming animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #44

    Elegant dog with a blue scarf standing on a city street among pedestrians, showcasing heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #45

    A woman in a red coat standing on a street at night with a dog, capturing adorable animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #46

    Two cats resting on a city sidewalk among potted plants and a food bowl, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #47

    Young man holding a colorful parrot on a crowded beach, capturing a heartwarming animal moment on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #48

    Man in a colorful outfit affectionately cuddling a white rabbit during a heartwarming animal moment on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #49

    White dog wearing a colorful outfit and boots under a parade float, showcasing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments on streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #50

    Close-up of a blue parrot and a person’s hand on wooden street planks, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #51

    Man with a colorful llama in a busy city square, capturing heartwarming and hilarious animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota (Colombia) if anyone's wondering. This one is definitely NYC! (The llama (?) was a big clue.)

    #52

    Small dog peeking out of a backpack on a sandy street, capturing a heartwarming animal moment outdoors.

    mathiaswasik

    #53

    White duck with red feet standing on an NYPD police car, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment on the street.

    mathiaswasik

    #54

    Guinea fowl standing on brick stairs near wall with painted animal street art in a sunny outdoor setting.

    mathiaswasik

    #55

    Person carrying a white dog while crossing a busy street, capturing a heartwarming animal moment spotted on the streets

    mathiaswasik

    #56

    Pigeon captured mid-flight above city street, showcasing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment in an urban setting.

    mathiaswasik

    #57

    Large black snake wrapped around a woman's waist at a crowded beach, showcasing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #58

    Black cat resting on wet brick street at night, capturing a heartwarming animal moment spotted on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #59

    Child holding a dressed duck among pedestrians, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #60

    Dog behind metal bars on a street storefront with a no parking sign, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #61

    Hairless dog wearing a hat perched on a person's shoulder, showcasing a heartwarming animal moment on the street.

    mathiaswasik

    #62

    Small dog dressed in colorful costume being held during a heartwarming animal moment on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #63

    Woman wearing festive headpiece holding a pug dog on a busy street, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #64

    Pigeons in flight near colorful graffiti and street objects, capturing heartwarming animal moments on urban streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #65

    Colorful parrots interacting with people at the beach, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #66

    Rooster standing on a cracked street near a vintage storefront, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    #67

    Two women walking fluffy white dogs on leashes, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments on the streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #68

    Piglets racing on a grass track with an excited crowd watching, capturing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #69

    Young people with large horned cattle in a lively street setting, capturing heartwarming animal moments outdoors.

    mathiaswasik

    #70

    Man in suit walking a chicken on a leash in a park, showcasing hilarious and heartwarming animal moments spotted on streets.

    mathiaswasik

    #71

    Two dogs playfully interacting on a city street with colorful graffiti in the background, capturing animal moments.

    mathiaswasik

    #72

    A man sitting by colorful crocodile skins displayed on the street, capturing a heartwarming animal moment.

    mathiaswasik

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but this photograph of dismembered creatures doesn't fit with the others.

