Mathias Wasik is a street photographer known for capturing the raw energy and small, fleeting moments that define city life. Born in Poland and raised in Germany, he has been photographing urban streets since 2015, turning everyday scenes into powerful stories filled with character and emotion. In this feature, we’ve brought together some of his photographs where animals make an appearance, adding humor, surprise, and charm to the urban landscape.

Wasik’s work is shaped by his background as a human rights activist and his passion for storytelling. His images often feel cinematic and deeply personal, highlighting the contrasts, emotions, and unexpected details that make cities so alive.

More info: Instagram | mathiaswasik.com | x.com | Facebook