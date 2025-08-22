Street Moments Captured Candidly By Photographer Gerhard Wagner (50 Pics)
Meet Gerhard Wagner, a street photographer from St. Pölten, near Vienna, Austria. Working in quality management by day, his true passion lies in capturing life’s fleeting, unposed moments.
As he shared with Bored Panda, “The reason why I take pictures is to catch and perpetuate short moments in life,” adding that “I shoot only candid and unposed scenes.” Since 2015, Gerhard has been photographing the streets with dedication, always striving to get better every day.
Scroll down to explore a selection of Wagner’s striking street photography and see the world through his eyes.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | lensculture.com
Banana box woman - Merano, Italy, 2023
Spaghetti time - Vienna, Austria, 2023
Untitled - Merano, Italy, 2023
Untitled - Vienna, Austria, 2025
Big Mamba - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Face on the Back - Vienna, Austria, 2025
Subway - Lisbon, Portugal, 2023
Reflections (mirror shot) - Linz, Austria, 2023
Gunshot 2 - Vienna, Austria, 2023
In front of the statue - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Walking along the street art - Malaga, Spain, 2024
Escalator Encounter - Vienna, Austria, 2024
The Face on the Tram - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Escalator Ride - Vienna, Austria, 2025
Relaxation - Bad Reichenhall, Germany, 2025
In the frame - St.Pölten, Austria, 2020
Geometry in the Museum - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Dog in a Frame - Trieste, Italy, 2024
Plant Head - Malaga, Spain, 2024
Street Moments in Malaga, Spain, 2024
Walk on the waves - Cascais, Portugal, 2023
Alone - Malaga, Spain, 2024
In Lockstep - Meran, Italy, 2024
City life in Porto (shot through a glass pane) - Portugal, 2020
Subway Arrows - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Motorcycle Mirror - Trieste, Italy, 2024
Making of Pasteis de Nata (shot through the window with reflections) - Lisbon, Portugal, 2023
Strange shadows - St.Kanzian, Austria, 2023
Girl in reflections - Lienz, Austria, 2023
Direction arrow (shot through a glass pane) - Vienna, Austria, 2021
The Asian visitors rush with smartphones to the original painting "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, in Belvedere Palace - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Train is coming - Vienna, Austria, 2023
To the early morning train - Vienna, Austria, 2024
At the Train Station - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Reflections after the rain - Trieste, Italy, 2023
Genius at work - Vienna, Austria, 2025
Walk on by - Cascais, Portugal, 2023
Only - Linz, Austria, 2023
The wide and empty beach - Malaga, Spain, 2024
Untitled (reflections from a shop window) - Baden, Austria, 2024
Untitled - Bratislava, Slovakia, 2024
Legs Juxtaposition - Snapshot at the La Gacilly Photo Exhibition, Baden, Austria, 2024
Reflections (from a shop window) - Baden, Austria, 2024
Untitled - Vienna, Austria 2024
Untitled - Vienna, Austria, 2024
Reflections in Merano, Italy, 2025
Behind the glass pane - St.Wolfgang, Austria, 2023
Vienna Calling - Vienna, Austria, 2022
Face to Face - Vienna, Austria, 2021