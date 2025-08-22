ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Gerhard Wagner, a street photographer from St. Pölten, near Vienna, Austria. Working in quality management by day, his true passion lies in capturing life’s fleeting, unposed moments.

As he shared with Bored Panda, “The reason why I take pictures is to catch and perpetuate short moments in life,” adding that “I shoot only candid and unposed scenes.” Since 2015, Gerhard has been photographing the streets with dedication, always striving to get better every day.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Wagner’s striking street photography and see the world through his eyes.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | lensculture.com

#1

Person carrying large banana boxes walking indoors, street moments captured candidly by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

Banana box woman - Merano, Italy, 2023

streetphoto_wagner Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Woman on escalator blending with giant spaghetti art installation in an urban setting, street moments captured candidly.

    Spaghetti time - Vienna, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #3

    Elderly woman wearing sunglasses and a hat walking past a wall art installation of pointing hands in street moments photography.

    Untitled - Merano, Italy, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #4

    Man in bright orange uniform walking past a red wall with yellow McDonald's logo in candid street moments photography.

    Untitled - Vienna, Austria, 2025

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #5

    People observing and photographing a large snake sculpture in an amusement park street moments captured candidly.

    Big Mamba - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #6

    Person wearing a green hoodie with a large face design walking in an urban setting, street moments captured candidly.

    Face on the Back - Vienna, Austria, 2025

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #7

    A candid street moment of a woman walking between two trains captured by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Subway - Lisbon, Portugal, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #8

    Two men casually chatting on a city street with reflections, showcasing street moments captured candidly by photographer.

    Reflections (mirror shot) - Linz, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #9

    Man in casual clothes standing near a red wall with a black silhouette in street moments captured candidly.

    Gunshot 2 - Vienna, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #10

    Black and white candid street moment with a woman observing a classical statue, captured by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    In front of the statue - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #11

    Man walking past a colorful mural of eyes wearing goggles, street moments captured candidly by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Walking along the street art - Malaga, Spain, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #12

    A candid street moment of a woman on an escalator with a large shark image in the background, captured by photographer.

    Escalator Encounter - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #13

    A candid street moment showing a man and child near a red bus with a large portrait, captured by Gerhard Wagner.

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #14

    Young man wearing sunglasses and striped shirt holding handrails inside a bus, street moments captured candidly.

    The Face on the Tram - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #15

    Two women on an escalator in a candid street moment captured by photographer in black and white.

    Escalator Ride - Vienna, Austria, 2025

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #16

    Person sitting on a wooden chair near a water fountain in a park, street moments captured candidly outdoors.

    Relaxation - Bad Reichenhall, Germany, 2025

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #17

    Street moments captured candidly showing a man in a suit walking past playful restroom sign silhouettes.

    In the frame - St.Pölten, Austria, 2020

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #18

    Two people walking separately on a tiled floor, street moments captured candidly in black and white photography.

    Geometry in the Museum - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #19

    Man walking a dog on a city sidewalk under scaffolding in a candid street moment captured by photographer Gerhard Wagner

    Dog in a Frame - Trieste, Italy, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #20

    Person carrying large potted plant wrapped in plastic, candid street moments captured by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Plant Head - Malaga, Spain, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #21

    Street moments captured candidly showing people walking and interacting near urban art in a lively city scene.

    Street Moments in Malaga, Spain, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #22

    Silhouette of a person walking on a patterned mosaic pavement in a street moment captured candidly by Gerhard Wagner.

    Walk on the waves - Cascais, Portugal, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #23

    Man sitting alone on plastic chair amid many empty chairs, street moments captured candidly in black and white photo.

    Alone - Malaga, Spain, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #24

    Person walking two white dogs on a leash down a city sidewalk in a candid street moments photograph.

    In Lockstep - Meran, Italy, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #25

    People sitting at an outdoor cafe and pedestrians walking on a busy street captured in candid street moments photography.

    City life in Porto (shot through a glass pane) - Portugal, 2020

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #26

    Woman in a yellow dress standing near a subway platform with blue arrows on the ground in a street moments candid photo

    Subway Arrows - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #27

    Street moments captured candidly showing pedestrians reflected in a motorcycle mirror on a city street by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Motorcycle Mirror - Trieste, Italy, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #28

    Candid street moments showing people walking and a close-up of hands preparing food, captured by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Making of Pasteis de Nata (shot through the window with reflections) - Lisbon, Portugal, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #29

    Woman walking alone on a street during golden hour, casting long shadows in a candid street moments photograph.

    Strange shadows - St.Kanzian, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #30

    Woman walking near reflective wall creating multiple reflections in a candid street moment by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Girl in reflections - Lienz, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #31

    Person standing at a train station captured in candid street moments by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Direction arrow (shot through a glass pane) - Vienna, Austria, 2021

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #32

    Visitors capturing street moments candidly on their phones while viewing a famous artwork in a museum setting.

    The Asian visitors rush with smartphones to the original painting "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, in Belvedere Palace - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #33

    Person standing on platform as a red train passes by, showcasing street moments captured candidly by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Train is coming - Vienna, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #34

    Person with a blue bag riding an escalator in an urban setting, showcasing street moments captured candidly.

    To the early morning train - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #35

    Urban street moments captured candidly at a nearly empty train station platform during night by photographer Gerhard Wagner

    At the Train Station - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #36

    Silhouettes of people walking near street lamps reflected in a puddle, street moments captured candidly in black and white.

    Reflections after the rain - Trieste, Italy, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #37

    Street moments captured candidly showing a man walking past a window with a warning sign in an urban setting.

    Genius at work - Vienna, Austria, 2025

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #38

    Woman walking past a vibrant mural of clasped hands, capturing street moments candidly by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Walk on by - Cascais, Portugal, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #39

    Woman walking past a street photo display capturing candid street moments by photographer Gerhard Wagner on a sunny day.

    Only - Linz, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #40

    Couple relaxing on beach towels under clear sky with ocean in background, street moments captured candidly.

    The wide and empty beach - Malaga, Spain, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #41

    Reflection of a woman in a patterned dress and a passerby on the street, showcasing street moments captured candidly.

    Untitled (reflections from a shop window) - Baden, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #42

    Black and white aerial view of a city street showing pedestrians and crosswalks in candid street moments photography.

    Untitled - Bratislava, Slovakia, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #43

    Woman sitting on a bench in a park next to a black and white street moment captured candidly photograph.

    Legs Juxtaposition - Snapshot at the La Gacilly Photo Exhibition, Baden, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #44

    Close-up of lips reflected on a window with a blurred street scene, capturing candid street moments by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Reflections (from a shop window) - Baden, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #45

    Woman in pink outfit walking on wet street holding umbrella, candid street moments captured by photographer Gerhard Wagner.

    Untitled - Vienna, Austria 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #46

    Person walking a small dog across a zebra crossing in a candid street moments captured black and white photo.

    Untitled - Vienna, Austria, 2024

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #47

    Mannequin with beige handbag displayed in a store window, reflecting candid street moments captured by photographer.

    Reflections in Merano, Italy, 2025

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #48

    Man in striped shirt seen through window with street reflections in candid street moments captured by photographer.

    Behind the glass pane - St.Wolfgang, Austria, 2023

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #49

    Woman walking on sidewalk wearing white dress and red shoes, street moments captured candidly in urban setting with colorful backdrop.

    Vienna Calling - Vienna, Austria, 2022

    streetphoto_wagner Report

    #50

    Woman wearing mask walking past a large advertisement in a reflective glass setting, street moments captured candidly by photographer.

    Face to Face - Vienna, Austria, 2021

    streetphoto_wagner Report

