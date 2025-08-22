ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Gerhard Wagner, a street photographer from St. Pölten, near Vienna, Austria. Working in quality management by day, his true passion lies in capturing life’s fleeting, unposed moments.

As he shared with Bored Panda, “The reason why I take pictures is to catch and perpetuate short moments in life,” adding that “I shoot only candid and unposed scenes.” Since 2015, Gerhard has been photographing the streets with dedication, always striving to get better every day.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Wagner’s striking street photography and see the world through his eyes.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | lensculture.com