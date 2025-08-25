55 Street Photography Shots That Capture Life As It Really Is By Federico BorobioInterview
Federico Borobio, a photographer from Buenos Aires, Argentina, sees the streets as his “jungle.” For him, photography isn’t just about observation; it’s also about immersion. He shared with Bored Panda: “I enjoy observing their dynamics and details, talking to people, learning about their lives, bonding, and for all of that to permeate my work.” What draws him most is the constant transformation happening before his eyes: shifting lights, fleeting gestures, and the interplay of colors and shadows.
Crowds, too, fuel his creative energy. “I always felt like a fish in the water among a crowd, whether it is at a sporting event, a festival for the people, or a protesting demonstration. These energies lift me up and nourish my photography.”
Scroll down to explore a wide selection of Federico’s candid, powerful street moments and get to know more about his artistic journey.
We wondered what draws Federico to street photography, and the photographer shared that his love for the medium comes from a lifelong curiosity about different realities. “Since I was young, I understood that I wanted to have many lives, that one life would not be enough to satisfy my desire to experience different realities,” he explained. Over the years, he has worn many hats – lawyer, journalist, audiovisual producer, co-director of a cultural space and short film festival, cultural manager, teacher – but for more than eight years now, his greatest passion has been hitting the streets with his camera. For him, photography is about letting himself be surprised by people, places, situations, and the beautifully unpredictable moments that appear along the way.
In talking about the most unusual or unexpected subject he has ever captured, the Buenos Aires–based photographer reflected less on individual encounters and more on how he approaches photography as a whole. “If I have to define genres, I could say that I do street, documentary and social photography, although I don’t care about these kinds of labels. I wander, I interact, I search and search for myself, that’s all. At this stage, in this life, what interests me most is to continue transforming myself through these experiences and evolving along with my photography.”
And when the conversation turned to lessons learned from photographing on the streets, Federico’s response made it clear that the experience is about far more than just capturing images. His journey has already been widely recognized: his work has been awarded at the Sony World Photography Awards, Mobile Photo Awards, Tokyo International Foto Awards, FFIEL Photography Competition in Guadalajara, and the Latin American Documentary Photography Competition “Los Trabajos y los Días.” Borobio has also received the Jalón Ángel Photography Award and the Pinélides Fusco Award for political photography. His photographs have been published in Docu Magazine, All About Photo, F-STOP Magazine, Progressive Street, as well as the book “Derrumbe. De la euforia del cambio a la Argentina del desamparo.” His work has been exhibited at Espacio 33, Arcimboldo Arte Contemporáneo (Argentina), Festival Internacional de Fotografía de Bogotá (Colombia), and Trieste Photo Fringe (Italy).
For Federico, every recognition is simply part of a bigger journey of exploration, reflection, and transformation – one frame at a time.