Federico Borobio, a photographer from Buenos Aires, Argentina, sees the streets as his “jungle.” For him, photography isn’t just about observation; it’s also about immersion. He shared with Bored Panda: “I enjoy observing their dynamics and details, talking to people, learning about their lives, bonding, and for all of that to permeate my work.” What draws him most is the constant transformation happening before his eyes: shifting lights, fleeting gestures, and the interplay of colors and shadows.

Crowds, too, fuel his creative energy. “I always felt like a fish in the water among a crowd, whether it is at a sporting event, a festival for the people, or a protesting demonstration. These energies lift me up and nourish my photography.”

Scroll down to explore a wide selection of Federico’s candid, powerful street moments and get to know more about his artistic journey.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Man walking past a store window filled with various clocks, showcasing street photography shots capturing life realistically.

federico.borobio Report

We wondered what draws Federico to street photography, and the photographer shared that his love for the medium comes from a lifelong curiosity about different realities. “Since I was young, I understood that I wanted to have many lives, that one life would not be enough to satisfy my desire to experience different realities,” he explained. Over the years, he has worn many hats – lawyer, journalist, audiovisual producer, co-director of a cultural space and short film festival, cultural manager, teacher – but for more than eight years now, his greatest passion has been hitting the streets with his camera. For him, photography is about letting himself be surprised by people, places, situations, and the beautifully unpredictable moments that appear along the way.
    #2

    Woman in a rustic setting captured in authentic street photography showing everyday life moments and emotions.

    federico.borobio Report

    #3

    Women in traditional colorful dresses and braided hair, captured in street photography shots of daily life.

    federico.borobio Report

    In talking about the most unusual or unexpected subject he has ever captured, the Buenos Aires–based photographer reflected less on individual encounters and more on how he approaches photography as a whole. “If I have to define genres, I could say that I do street, documentary and social photography, although I don’t care about these kinds of labels. I wander, I interact, I search and search for myself, that’s all. At this stage, in this life, what interests me most is to continue transforming myself through these experiences and evolving along with my photography.”
    #4

    Woman standing near blue door with strong shadows in street photography capturing life as it really is.

    federico.borobio Report

    #5

    Woman in red top sitting at a table in a street photography shot capturing life as it really is in an urban setting

    federico.borobio Report

    And when the conversation turned to lessons learned from photographing on the streets, Federico’s response made it clear that the experience is about far more than just capturing images. His journey has already been widely recognized: his work has been awarded at the Sony World Photography Awards, Mobile Photo Awards, Tokyo International Foto Awards, FFIEL Photography Competition in Guadalajara, and the Latin American Documentary Photography Competition “Los Trabajos y los Días.” Borobio has also received the Jalón Ángel Photography Award and the Pinélides Fusco Award for political photography. His photographs have been published in Docu Magazine, All About Photo, F-STOP Magazine, Progressive Street, as well as the book “Derrumbe. De la euforia del cambio a la Argentina del desamparo.” His work has been exhibited at Espacio 33, Arcimboldo Arte Contemporáneo (Argentina), Festival Internacional de Fotografía de Bogotá (Colombia), and Trieste Photo Fringe (Italy).

    For Federico, every recognition is simply part of a bigger journey of exploration, reflection, and transformation – one frame at a time.
    #6

    Two men in blue clothing walking near a sunlit yellow wall, capturing street photography shots that depict life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #7

    Street photography shot of a woman in boots standing by a colorful doorway and textured red and white wall.

    federico.borobio Report

    #8

    Woman holding patterned umbrella walking past colorful building with stairs and potted plants in vibrant street photography shot.

    federico.borobio Report

    #9

    Woman walking on a street adorned with star decorations next to a large sculpture, captured in street photography.

    federico.borobio Report

    #10

    Shirtless man standing by a weathered wall with birdcage and graffiti in vibrant street photography shot capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #11

    Elderly man smoking a cigar in street photography shot capturing life as it really is with dramatic shadows.

    federico.borobio Report

    #12

    Child wearing yellow LA cap among colorful street masks with crowd in background, vibrant street photography capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #13

    Silhouette of a person walking past textured yellow walls in a street photography shot capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #14

    Young boy in red outfit standing on cobblestone street near vintage red car in street photography capturing life as it really is.

    federico.borobio Report

    #15

    Boy playing baseball in front of a mural on a weathered street wall, capturing street photography life moments.

    federico.borobio Report

    #16

    Young person holding ice cream cone under colorful inflatable unicorn, vibrant street photography shot capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #17

    Young man walking with headphones and plants against a textured blue wall in street photography shots capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #18

    Colorful street photography shot of pedestrians walking past a vibrant yellow wall with Bar San Miguel sign outdoors.

    federico.borobio Report

    #19

    Silhouette of a person walking past colorful buildings with festive street photography capturing everyday life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #20

    Young girl in red skirt running along a sidewalk in street photography capturing life as it really is.

    federico.borobio Report

    #21

    Woman walking past orange and blue wall with shadow in a vibrant street photography shot capturing life as it really is.

    federico.borobio Report

    #22

    Woman wearing mask holding a bouquet of flowers in warm light, street photography shot capturing life as it really is

    federico.borobio Report

    #23

    Man in red tank top leaning against blue wall talking to man giving thumbs up from window in street photography shot

    federico.borobio Report

    #24

    Woman walking while carrying a child past a vintage car under an archway in a street photography shot capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #25

    Silhouette of a person walking through sunlit urban street, capturing authentic moments in street photography shots.

    federico.borobio Report

    #26

    Man peeking through large wooden door in street photography shot capturing life as it really is in urban setting

    federico.borobio Report

    #27

    Guitar hanging as person boards bus, capturing candid street photography moments in urban life scenes.

    federico.borobio Report

    #28

    Man walking on steps beside a weathered blue wall in a street photography shot capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #29

    Person walking past vibrant yellow and red wall, wearing headphones and holding a phone in a street photography shot.

    federico.borobio Report

    #30

    Man carrying a large cylinder walking past a red and white wall in a vibrant street photography shot capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #31

    Man in a hat walking along a sunlit street corner, captured in a striking street photography shot showing urban life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #32

    Yellow vintage car with shadows and silhouettes of people beside a vibrant blue building in street photography.

    federico.borobio Report

    #33

    Elderly woman in red sweater and polka dot skirt sitting on a bench in warm light, street photography capturing real life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #34

    Elderly woman in a red sweater walking by a turquoise wall in a street photography shot capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #35

    Street photography shot of a young boy observing two men boxing in a dimly lit urban setting.

    federico.borobio Report

    #36

    Person sitting outside a building with glass panels displaying street photography shots capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #37

    Young woman walking down a narrow cobblestone street in vibrant urban setting captured in street photography.

    federico.borobio Report

    #38

    Man walking past red wall with cross shadows in a street photography shot capturing life as it really is by Federico Borobio

    federico.borobio Report

    #39

    Two men captured in street photography, one walking with a hat and coat, the other leaning and talking on a phone.

    federico.borobio Report

    #40

    Person using phone in shadowed street corner with pastel blue building and laundry hanging, capturing authentic street photography life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #41

    Man in zebra-striped hat walking past a vintage car in a narrow street in a street photography shot capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #42

    A street photography shot of a man with a cigarette resting his arm outside a vintage turquoise car.

    federico.borobio Report

    #43

    Street photography shot of pedestrians walking past a no entry sign with shadows cast on a sunlit urban street.

    federico.borobio Report

    #44

    Boy walking with shopping bag near street dogs resting, captured in street photography showing everyday life moments.

    federico.borobio Report

    #45

    Woman in a red dress pouring water outside a blue building with a Cuban flag in a street photography shot.

    federico.borobio Report

    #46

    Silhouette of a person walking past graffiti on a textured red wall in a street photography shot capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #47

    Silhouette of a man walking past a weathered turquoise wall in vibrant street photography capturing life as it really is.

    federico.borobio Report

    #48

    Street photography shot showing a woman carrying a child beside a graffiti wall with a person in a hoodie walking away.

    federico.borobio Report

    #49

    Silhouette of a man walking past vibrant colored buildings in a street photography shot capturing life naturally.

    federico.borobio Report

    #50

    Silhouette of a child playing with a ball in front of a colorful mural in vibrant street photography capturing life realistically.

    federico.borobio Report

    #51

    Silhouette of a person walking past a colorful wall with strong shadows in a street photography shot capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #52

    Man walking in a narrow street with colorful walls, showcasing authentic street photography shots capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #53

    Elderly man holding a guitar and hat walking into a building, a statue stands near the entrance in a street photography shot.

    federico.borobio Report

    #54

    Young girl walking on cobblestone street near colorful aged walls, a vibrant example of street photography capturing life.

    federico.borobio Report

    #55

    Silhouetted man walking past colorful buildings in warm light, a striking street photography shot capturing real life moments.

    federico.borobio Report

