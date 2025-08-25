ADVERTISEMENT

Federico Borobio, a photographer from Buenos Aires, Argentina, sees the streets as his “jungle.” For him, photography isn’t just about observation; it’s also about immersion. He shared with Bored Panda: “I enjoy observing their dynamics and details, talking to people, learning about their lives, bonding, and for all of that to permeate my work.” What draws him most is the constant transformation happening before his eyes: shifting lights, fleeting gestures, and the interplay of colors and shadows.

Crowds, too, fuel his creative energy. “I always felt like a fish in the water among a crowd, whether it is at a sporting event, a festival for the people, or a protesting demonstration. These energies lift me up and nourish my photography.”

Scroll down to explore a wide selection of Federico’s candid, powerful street moments and get to know more about his artistic journey.

