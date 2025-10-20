#1 Less crazy than the other stories on this thread but one time I was at the servo filling my car up at night time and there was a hospital across the road. a man with no shirt on wearing proper suit pants and formal leather shoes ran from the dark across the road into the servo. he was in there for 5 minutes then sprinted back into the dark. i walk in to pay for my petrol and the guy serving tells me that the random guy in the suit pants payed for my $50 tank of petrol ... i had so many questions.

#2 I was stopped for the night at a truck stop in the desert, 60 miles east of El Paso,TX. This truck stop only has lights around the store and fuel pumps, the truck parking area is only lit by any headlights that are left on. I get to bed at about 2200 thinking it'll be a nice quiet night. At around 0230 I wake up to a tapping on my truck (like someone was trying to wake me up) . I ignore it and try to go back to sleep, but the tapping gets louder and louder and eventually turns into the sound similar to someone beating their hand on my door and cab. I get out of bed and open the curtains to the side i heard the sound coming from and there was nothing there. I open the curtains on the other side, and nothing there either. There was no trucks on either side of me. So I throw my shoes on, grab my machete and flashlight and go outside to see what the hell was going on. There was nothing, no foot prints, no paw prints, absolutely nothing there. I get back in my truck and turn in my side markers, so im somewhat illuminated. Close the doors, lock them, and run my seatbelts through the door handle and buckle them in, to add essentially another lock to both doors.



I go back to bed, and wake up at 0630. The sun is starting to come out, so i go inside for some coffee, and breakfast before heading out. Other truck drivers were in there, and experienced the same thing i did that night. With no answers as to what it was. I finish my breakfast and nope outta there.

#3 Recently, I was on the couch watching something and I heard a crash from my washer and dryer room. My cat also shot up and looked in the direction of the door. It sounded like a broom fell over, or maybe one of the plastic tubs. Freaked me out as I already don't really like that room in the first place, plus it was very late at night and I live alone. Also because of the pull string door that leads to the creepy attic. Decided I was not going to be like every idiot in a horror movie and investigate what the noise was. I literally sat there on my couch for hours. The next day, I decided I had enough courage to take a peak and literally saw nothing touched. Both brooms were still propped up against the wall. All the plastic tubs were sitting perfectly. I have no idea what that noise was and I don't really care to find out.

#4 I think I've shared this before but here we go:



As a kid, I had an imaginary friend who I would play with a lot. I had few "real" friends but I was also more of an outcast in daycare and kindergarten so sometimes, that imaginary friend was all I had.



My mother said I'd always describe him as very similar looking. When I was around pre-school age, my mother said we needed to talk about my friend and I said that I'm fine with keeping Joshua around because I was scared of starting school alone. Her face just froze in shock and she never brought it up again. I didn't realize why until my grandma explained years later that I had a twin brother who didn't make it and my parents were planning on naming him Joshua.





The only logical explanation I have is that I picked it up when I was very little but my grandma said that my parents literally never talked about it because they didn't cope well with the loss at all. It's still very strange.

#5 About 9 years ago, I was searching our file cabinet for a document I needed. I had piles of papers all over the bed, searched for an hour, meticulously. Could not find it. Suddenly, the tv across the room (which is NOT on) makes a clicking noise. I stop what I'm doing, look up and over at the tv. I see nothing out of the ordinary, so I turn back to the pile of papers....and the document I had been searching for is right on top, like it was placed there. I looked up, said thank you, and put away the papers I didn't need.

#6 Years ago, I went to the movies with my mother, and we decided to see another movie afterwards. It was a simpler time, lol. So my mom was calling my dad to tell him we would be home late. As she was on the phone with him, my phone rang. I looked at the screen and it said my mother's name. She definitely wasn't just messing with me, because she showed me her screen, connected to my house phone. We had just seen a horror film and I was too afraid to pick it up. Kinda wish I did, though. But in retrospect, it was probably a number spoofing bot. Not sure those were as popular over a decade ago though, so I have no idea.

#7 A few weeks before my grandad died in April I started wearing 2 rings I had inherited from a family member on a chain around my neck. I've had them for years and always wear them when I feel like I need a bit of luck or support. Makes me feel as if someone is looking out for me even though I don't really believe in the afterlife or the supernatural. I knew he was sick so I'd not long started wearing them again, only I'd had to put them on a chain this time bc the uniform policy in work meant I couldn't wear them as I usually did on my finger. The clasp on the chain can be quite stiff to open, so I'd just throw it over my head with the rings attached bc it's long enough to not have to open, so the rings and the chain had been together for a few weeks at this point without me ever opening the clasp, bc there was no need.



So I was in work with another colleague about 2 feet away from me. I had the rings tucked well down my shirt (hanging right around heart level), my uniform zipped up over them, a plastic apron and my gloves on (I'm a nurse). I was busy doing something so my hands weren't anywhere near the rings, and I wasn't even thinking about them. There wasn't any way I could've touched them or got them caught on anything.



Then I felt something cold touch my stomach and the next thing I knew one of the rings had dropped onto the floor. I was confused at how it'd happened and thought maybe the chain had broken (even though it's quite sturdy) and didn't want to lose it, so I took my apron and gloves off and pulled the chain out of my shirt. The chain was intact and still clasped tightly together. And the other ring was still on it. So somehow, one ring had come cleanly off the chain without the other one falling off, and with the chain still clasped together.



My colleague was just staring at me, and I'm not really a believer in the supernatural, like I said, so I just joked saying "I hope that wasn't a sign or someone trying to tell me something!" and laughed it off. Not 5 mins later I got the call to say my grandad had deteriorated and I needed to come home. I left work that day to care for him and 2 weeks later he died.



I know there's got to be an explanation for it, but part of me doesn't want to know it bc the mystery makes me feel like maybe I was actually being looked out for. I wear the rings on my finger now bc I can't shake the feeling that there was something more to that little mystery than the logical side of my brain wants to believe.

#8 When my grandmother passed away, my brother was living out of state, so my parents and I cleaned out the house and I moved in. We found a suitcase that my dad thought had the last of my grandfather's clothes.



My grandfather died a few years before my brother and I were born, but I've always felt a strong connection to him, so I was really curious to see inside the suitcase. How big was my grandfather? What did he smell like?



Unfortunately, the suitcase was locked. Dad said he'd look for the key, but really, we stuffed it under the bed and forgot about it.



A couple of years go by, and I stumble across the suitcase again. Dad hadn't found the key, but my brother has been learning a bit about locksmithing. I text him and ask if he would be interested in trying to open the suitcase. I'm still curious about what's inside.



The suitcase was locked. I tried to open it multiple times, multiple ways. Couldn't get the thing open. I took it over to my parents for my brother to try to open on his next visit.



My dad and I were standing outside talking when my dad falls silent, in awe. My brother was standing in the driveway, wearing my grandfather's clothes. They fit him perfectly, except for being an inch too long in the hem.



"Oh, wow! How'd you get the suitcase open?" I asked.



"It wasn't locked," he said. "It opened right up. Isn't this the coolest sweater?"



What can I say? Those clothes were meant to be his.

#9 So I've lurked on reddit for the memes for 5 years, and this is the first post that made me need to sign up, because I have a story to tell.



Growing up, I had an acquaintance we'll call 'M'. We went to the same church, the same school, but I was two years older than M, and when you're five, that's a world of difference. I was aware of M's existence, the same way I was aware of the sun. You know it's warm, but you don't really look at it. So I happily passed through high school without thinking much of M as a person of interest in my life.



But then I was twenty-eight, having gone to college, and loved, and worked just like everyone else..until I had a dream.



I was sitting on a bus next to a woman. She was older then I remembered, her dark hair streaked with grey and shorter than it had been when I last saw her. It must've have been twenty years since I'd seen M's mother, but it was her, wearing a pair of dark slacks and a crimson sweater with a button fixed to one shoulder.



The bus was old, and smelled odd, it's vinyl seats creaking when it stuttered and screeched to a halt on the side of the road.



In my dream, I stood up, but someone on the other side of M's mother made to stand too...and it was M' herself. I took her hand, and we walked off the bus. Turning around, I saw M's mother give a shallow wave as the doors hissed closed and the bus roared away from the curb and motored down the street.



I blinked awake and it was around 6.30 am, I couldn't go back to sleep, because the dream was so vivid.



After a shower and a coffee, I picked up my phone and checked my social media.



A friend of a friend of a friend had posted that M's mother had died that morning, after an elective surgery gone wrong, that lasted most of the night.



Maybe it could have been coincidence, or deja vu, what ever mental exercise my mind needed to go through that morning, maybe something had triggered it in those days leading up to it. I don't know what it was, but it f****d me up that morning. I couldn't even send my condolences the same way all the friends of friends had done.



I honestly just wanted to ignore it happened at all.



Then, two days later, I was filling up my gas tank at pump number seven, and I saw her, at pump number three. M, come home to take care of her mother's affairs.



She was wearing a pair of black jeans, paired with a deep red sweater, and an ivory colored button holding the sides of one shoulder together.



It's honestly hard to explain what happened next. The awkward hello's that led to long coffee dates. M moving home from the big city, and moving into her mothers house. The first time I held her hand, and it felt just like in the dream.



We married two years later, and I never told her about what I saw on the bus. I didn't want to sound crazy. Honestly for a long time I forgot about it, until we got a cat.



The cat had a habit of staring long, for like hours, at one corner, every night.



"Maybe he sees a ghost." I said idly. And then we had a long conversation, about the possibility of ghosts or spirits or whatever.



I thought a lot about her mother.



"Can I tell you something strange?" M said, "The night my mother died, I had a dream, and you were holding my hand."







You don't have to believe that this actually happened to me, I'll believe for you, because it happened to me. There are things that I can't explain in this life. But I know that the night I dreamed of my future mother in law (deceased) on a bus, shot my life in a direction I never knew existed. And I'm so f*****g grateful it happened.

#10 I climb up cell phone towers for a living. One time I was on top of a 350 ft tower, waiting for some test results.



I got hit in the face with a small object. It hit me hard enough to bruise my eye. No idea what it was or where it came from. Part of a plane? Giant bug? No idea.

#11 When I was a kid, pre teens, I would see a silhouette of a person standing on my doorway from time to time late at night. The figure never entered the room but just kinda stood there and didn't move. Normally I'd just hide under the covers because it's presence terrified me. I know that it wasn't a dream because my brother who is the same age can verify that he often saw the same thing.



Because my brother saw it too and often times the same night, that disproved that it could've been my imagination or a hallucination or even a dream. Also, the figure was taller than anyone else who lived in the house and I also saw it at my grandparents house. So it couldn't have been someone in my family either.



I haven't seen it in years now, but I never really found an explanation for it.

#12 I was laying in bed one morning, and I felt pure evil on the foot of my bed. I cant explain it, but it terrified and paralyzed me, making me like a deer in headlights. My heart dropped and I felt the need to escape.



It was early in the morning and my late husband was playing wow on the computer in the living room. After a few minutes, I mustered the energy to run OUT OF MY ROOM. I ran to my husband and grabbed him, sobbing about this thing.



Not even 30 seconds later we heard the smoke alarm go off and it smelt like sulfur and an electrical fire in the part of the room I felt that thing. Then, about a minute later, the smell passed. There was no fire, nothing amiss, and everything was fine. I didn't feel that THING anymore and it just went away.



I never felt anything like that before or since, and I had a witness so I know I didn't imagine the whole thing. I simply can't explain it.

#13 When I was 10-ish my mother, sister and I moved into an apartment. Two bed two bath, but from the start I couldn't handle using the bathroom in the room my sister and I shared. Something just felt wrong in there, like the bathroom was breathing and I was being watched, so I used my mom's. Eventually my sister refused to sleep in our room at all and moved her mattress into the living room.



I got sick a lot during the year we lived there. At night I sometimes woke to the sound of footsteps approaching my bed from the bathroom, and when I would sit up to look the sound always stopped. I begged my sister and her friends to keep the bathroom door closed after coming in to use it, but they'd often forget and I'd wake late at night to a black hole of an open door and that breathing sensation.



Eventually my sister's boyfriend, who often spent the night, told her he sometimes saw shadows looming over my bed at night. My religious grandma visited once, stepped into my room and started speaking tongues. I don't know, it all sounds superstitious and hoaky, but that place messed with me until we moved.

#14 A few months ago I woke to see a tall dark figure standing over my bed but because I suffer from sleep paralysis I just assumed I was hallucinating and went back to sleep. My mother-in-law was staying over that night in the spare room and in the morning she started telling me how she woke to the feeling like she was being watched. Scared the heck out of me.

#15 I was on public transit one time, and saw someone that was just about the same height as me and looked to have my body type. i just shrugged it off at the moment, as a taller girl with a slightly bigger frame, it's not that rare. the only seat is the one directly across from her, so i sit down and put my headphones in. i tend to people watch while i ride to school, so i started to do exactly that. i take a closer look at the girl in front of me, same shade, cut and color hair. huh. weird. her head is down, so i can't see her face, but when the bell dings to tell that it's the next stop, she looks up. oh. my. lord. she has my face. she looks up at me and blinks twice. same color eyes. i have very odd eyes, so brown they look black. her eyes are so brown they look black. she stands up and walks off the bus. i turn to see her go, sure my eyes are playing tricks on me. she's gone. it's like she walked off the bus and just fell into a worm hole. i look at the spot we stopped. no girl there. was creeped out for the entire week.

#16 When I was around 8-9 years old, it was the first time my parents let me stay home alone since they were out doing something (dinner or something of that sort.) i can’t remember exactly. it was around 10:00-10:30 pm i would say, as it was very dark outside. I heard some weird scratching and whispering sounds coming from downstairs, (my room was on the top floor) and I was starting to get a little antsy. I opened my door and exited my room, the scratching was getting louder, and whispering was getting more intense. For whatever reason, just about every light in the house was turned off, so when I exited my room it was pretty much pitch black in the hallway, aside from the light coming from my room. I went out into the hallway and flipped the switch on, the light turned on, and the scratching and whispering noises suddenly just stopped all together. I looked down the stairs, and I see a hand and arm curve around the corner leading into the living room, and it started to make a sort of come hither motion with its finger. Keep in mind, this hand was incredibly disproportionate to what a normal human hand should look like. The fingers were way too long and the nails were massive. The entire situation was just wrong, and I was absolutely terrified. I just ran back into my room and hid in the closet for the next half hour until my parents got home. When they arrived they called me back down, and I was incredibly disturbed to find numerous tiny scratch marks etched into the ceiling and walls right beneath my room. I asked my parents if they had been home for a while, and of course they said that they hadn’t. I tried to explain what happened, but I doubt that they believed me at all. I still get a weird and deeply disturbed feeling when approaching stairs, which is an odd fear to say the least. This is easily the strangest thing I have ever experienced, and it still doesn’t make sense to me to think about now.

#17 My roommate found a strange key in their car. They did not drive anyone around, car was locked, windows rolled up, and a key that went to nothing that we owned was sitting perfectly in the middle of the passenger seat.

#18 When I was younger, I was staying at a friends house. His parents made him take piano lessons, so they had a piano in their living room. From the basement, around midnight, we heard a short little melody (5 seconds) play on the piano. His parents did not play, and we did not hear anyone walking around upstairs. Scared both of us. My only explanation is that his cat jumped on it and coincidentally played something pleasing. Seems hard to believe though.

#19 One time me, my brother and mom were in a McDonalds drive thru getting McFlurrys, and my brother pointed to the sky through the car windsheild and there was a bike in the sky with a man just riding on it, it had balloons floating above it like in Up. All three of us saw it, it wasn’t imaginary, although my brother forgot this happened (he was pretty young at the time), me and my mom have not forgot.

#20 So I work as a busboy in a little family-owned country restaurant. The building was built in 1887 as a family home, but it was abandoned by 1900. My boss bought it around 2000 and renovated it, and it’s now a restaurant.



And we have a bit of a ghost problem



Nothing too bad mind you, just occasional glimpses and people who shouldn’t be there. There’s a woman in a rocking chair in one corner who isn’t there and a little boy who stares into the oven before disappearing. I’ve seen one too. It’s an older woman dressed in black who sits at a table, alone. She seems so sad. I’ve only seen her out of the corner of my eye while walking past that room. I’ll walk past and think “oh I didn’t know there was anyone in that room” and then I’ll go back and realize I was right. There isn’t anyone in that room



By far the weirdest incident though was this: one day, maybe a year ago around 3 PM I’m sweeping the floors and I hear this crashing noise from down the hall. Everyone else hears it too. It sounds like a pile of plates or glass falling over and shattering. But there’s nothing. We looked through the entire building and nothing’s broken. Nothing fell.



About a month ago, a storm came and a tree fell right through the window in the room I was sweeping in. The same room where the lady in black appears.



Anyway we have great fried chicken.

#21 When I was 9 or 10, we had a big family reunion at my great aunt's big Victorian house that her family grew up in, which she inherited. I got bored though because there weren't other kids there my age, so I went exploring through the house and found a check writing machine in the upstairs office or library kind of room. I remember the machine was black and gold and had lots of little levers where you'd select the individual numbers then pull down on another lever to stamp the check. I'd put in pieces of paper that were on the desk and look at the numbers stamped on it.



I was playing with that when I very clearly heard another kid in the hallway say "you're not supposed to play with guns, Bill."



My name wasn't Bill, and I wasn't playing with guns. I remember saying "I'm not." Then some moments passed and I got curious about another kid maybe my age being there, so I hopped up and looked into the hallway to find him, but there was nobody there. And nobody around my age downstairs or outside where everybody else was either. I figured at the time it was maybe some neighbor kid who ran out.



I didn't really think about it again until I was 18 or 19 and my mother told me her father (Grandpa Bill, my great aunt's brother who grew up there too) had accidentally shot his friend in that house when he was a kid, when playing with his father's pistol. Then when I was in my 40's, I was driving my great Aunt somewhere (now in her 90's), and I asked where in the house Bill had that accident, and she said in that upstairs office.



I'm not religious, but that just seems too specific. Maybe it's a wild coincidence. I still can't explain it all these years later, and it's the only thing that keeps bugging me in my life.

#22 Once I had a dream where I was picking up the paper from the porch, and a piece on page 1 said something like “the lions are in town” and thought when I woke up “what a stupid dream”. The next morning I picked up the paper from the porch, and a piece on page 1 said something like “the Lions are in town”; the capitalization was indeed different, but that was pretty much the only difference. This is the only time anything like this has happened to me.

#23 In my early twenties, I had a lot going on in my life. I had left school, had started a new career, was engaged to my high school sweetheart, and my anxiety was building up.



This was in the mid-80s, and I wore a watch. It was a gold Timex analog watch that my father gave to me. I always set the watch on my bedside table before going to sleep.



I was becoming very anxious about deadlines, and I found myself constantly checking my watch to make sure I didn't fall behind with anything.



One morning, I woke-up and reached to my bedside table, and my watch was missing. I checked around the table. I crawled over the edge on the bed and looked upside-down under the bed. No watch. I got up and looked around the base of the bedside table. No watch.



I showered, got dressed, checked my yesterday clothes' pockets. No watch. I checked in other parts of the house. No watch. I asked my fiancee about if she had seen it. She had not, and to this day I know she was telling the truth.



The strange thing is that this morning was the morning of my first day feeling like all anxiety was lifted from me. I felt 100% better about everything, and my stress level was even better than it had ever been.



I never, ever found the watch. (And I've never worn one since.).

#24 When my sisters and I were little, we used to spend the night at our grandparents' house quite frequently. It was just a tiny house, so there probably wasn't much need, but I remember my grandpa would always check in on us before turning in.



He died in December of 2018. I was living with my mom then, having only just gotten out of a bad relationship in September. Anyway, the night we got his urn back, I remember being woken up because my door opened on its own. Something that had never happened before, because the door was heavy, and sat crooked in its frame, so it wasn't easy to open.



And yet it just *did.* Coincidentally on the same night grandpa's urn came home. I'm not a huge paranormal buff or anything like that, but I couldn't help feeling like maybe he was checking in on me.

#25 Okay so one night I woke up late at night to see my dad standing in my doorway holding a knife, I slightly lifted my head and looked at him and the second I woke he closed the door and walked away. I never brought it up even thinking about it kinda freaks me out. Nothing ever came from this and I have no idea why he did this.

#26 When I was in high school, I was in a production of the Little Shop of Horrors. We had a very, very small budget and depended on local shops and thrift stores in the town to give us donations and leftovers for costumes, props, etc. For this play, naturally, we needed a ton of plants so we got some old flowers from the local florist shops and some fake stuff from our own stash of props. The local college even offered to let us perform on one of their stages so we would have better quality lighting and seating as a favor. It was great. For a week we did this play, and all went well. The last night we ran the show was the night I saw something that I, to this day, cannot rationalize or explain.



I had a relatively large part in the play, so most nights when I wasn't on stage, I was offstage trying to catch my breath and rest a little until my cue came. The last night we ran the show, I decided to watch my peers from behind the set to try to soak in some memories. (It was my last play before graduating.) From behind the set, as I was peeking out through a 'window' into the 'flower shop' I noticed small, measured movements onstage a distance away from the actors. I looked more closely and it looked like a flower in a terra cotta pot was...undulating. It's petals were slowly opening and closing, in a measured rhythm. I thought I was seeing things, so I literally rubbed my eyes to clear them. Nope. That flower was moving. I stared at it for a good minute, maybe a minute and a half, trying to figure out what the hell I was looking at. I knew it wasn't a fake flower, or something mechanic. I had helped set the stage as a prop manager every performance night. That's was a real flower. I also had been working with this set and props for weeks and weeks and knew which ones were fakes and which ones were real, donated flowers. This was real flower, in a pot, onstage, MOVING.



The best I could figure was that the heat of the lights was causing it to... Idk know what. I couldn't go investigate like I so so badly wanted to because we were in the middle of a scene. The next day, we had so much help from college aged theater kids and our own crew that the set got cleared before I could find that particular flower.



I told one person about it and they wrote me off like I must've been seeing things. I get it, I thought I was too. But I stared long enough and looked so closely to make sure it wasn't just me that, well, I'm SURE it wasn't just me.



It's not scary or even that interesting, but I absolutely cannot explain what I saw. In fact, if anyone has ideas, I'd love to hear them.

#27 I was on vacation with my extended family in a tourist area. The adults went out to the casinos one night, and had my eldest cousin babysit (she was 16/17). The parents joked and said “if we win big, we’ll send a limousine to pick you guys up.”



Fast forward a couple of hours. The apartment phone rings. The caller says he’s a limousine driver “here to pick up the Olver family” (our last name). Shocked and excited, my eldest cousin calls her mum’s mobile phone to confirm everything. Confused, her mum says that they definitely have not sent any limousine.



Turns out another family in the same apartment building *with the same last name* had a limousine called that night, and the driver accidentally dialled our apartment number instead of theirs. Seriously, what are the chances?

#28 I have way too many instances of knowing when someone is going to call me or calling them at the same time. So much so that even my husband has noticed it. I'm talking random phone calls from people I haven't spoken to in a while.

#29 When I was a kid I had a lava lamp, when it was on it was getting really hot. Since it was yellow I was using it to drawing at night. So I was sitting there, drawing when all of the sudden the lamp turned itself off. I started panicking because I'm really afraid of the dark and I started calling my mum for help. She came into my room and when I explained the situation she said the lamp was never turned on, I was sitting in the dark all this time. I touched the lamp and it was cold...

#30 I placed a glass upside-down into the dishwasher. I walked away and BOOM it shatters into a million super tiny shards. Dishwasher hadn't been used recently and the glass was room temperature. I had to replace the dishwasher because of how tiny the shards were, could never get them all out.

#31 I used to work as a sleep study technician at various sleep clinics. When I first got the job, a few of my fellow techs warned me about the "haunted" clinic. I thought they were joking. They weren't. They told me about the creepy things that would happen there. Some techs refused to work there again. I was already assigned to a couple of clinics and hoped I would never have to work at the haunted one. It was probably a year into the job when the tech who was working that clinic quit and I was asked to take over there starting that night.



Dread started building up in the pit of my stomach when I saw that place. It was a creepy old Victorian mansion that was divided up into a bunch of doctor's offices (around 130 years old, based on a little research I did on it later. It originally belonged to some prominent local politician, then was turned into apartments, then into the offices). I told myself it was just an old house, no big deal. I walked into the dark lobby, turned on the lights, and walked up the creaky stairs to the sleep clinic on the second story. I took a tour of the clinic, getting myself acquainted with it. I felt fine until I got to what was formerly a kitchen and was now used as a storage/prep room. I started feeling uneasy. Right next door was the final room, which was one of the bedrooms the patients would sleep in. I hated that room. Bad, bad vibes as soon as I stepped into it. I didn't even believe in places being haunted, but that room made me start to consider it. It was always so much colder than the rest of the clinic. Poor insulation I would tell myself. Doors would swing open on their own. It's just gravity, the doors aren't level I would tell myself. I would hear creaking floorboards when I knew there was no one else in the building, just the sleeping patients and myself. Old houses creak I would tell myself. I would think I saw shadows and lights out of the corner of my eye. Just my imagination. That one room kept getting infested with bugs, but never the other rooms. The TV in there kept breaking. The lightbulbs kept going out. The sleep study equipment would malfunction. The patients I put to sleep into that one room would complain. It was too cold, it felt creepy, they felt like they were being watched. No one ever complained about the other bedroom in the clinic.



I worked nights in that clinic for a couple years. Finally one day at the end of my shift, I woke up the patient who was sleeping in the "problem room". I knew she slept poorly based on her sleep study. I asked her how she was feeling. She told me she didn't sleep well because she kept dreaming over and over again that there were dead bodies in the walls. I could tell she was scared. I couldn't take it anymore after that. After the patients left, I had to go back in that room and clean it up as I trembled and thought about how I was all alone in the building. When I finished up, I literally ran out of the building to my car. I decided to finally quit. Turns out I didn't have to. The doctor decided to close that clinic. I only had to work another two or three nights there. Thankfully on those nights I only had one patient so I was able to put them in the good bedroom and leave the problem room alone.

#32 My mother always told me to look for signs. She was very spiritual, not religious, but she did believe in angels and spirit guides and all that. I never believed in any of that stuff. But she would always tell me that all these entities from heaven would send you signs as long as you were looking for them. License plate numbers, radio stations, headlines on newspapers, and of course white feathers. She always told me ask my angels for guidance whenever I was having trouble and to look for white feathers.



Well i joined the military a few years ago and got shipped to boot camp. I was the underachiever of all my siblings, so It was the only thing worthwhile I had done with my life up until that point, I needed to make myself and my family proud, I had to prove that I could do it. I injured my hip during a training exercise near the end and was terrified of not being able to complete the training being sent back home a failure. We had a 20 mile ruck march and a grueling 5 days in the field coming up, and I wasn't sure if I'd be able to make it with my bad hip. So, as a desperate reach, I asked my angels for guidance. And I kid you not, 2 minutes later I walk over to my bunk and what do I see laying there on my blanket but a little white feather. And I start seeing them everywhere. On the floor, on my uniform, on my gear, outside even. I dont know if its just that I didn't notice them all before, or maybe the pillows in the bays were getting beat up after being used for months, but i kept seeing them.



And I marched 20 miles, did those 5 days, and passed my final PT test with flying colors.

#33 One time when I was a kid in elementary school I woke up in the middle of the night and felt extremely paranoid. When I looked towards my door I saw the figure of my mother standing there. Just a black silhouette in my doorway. I called out to her ("mom") with no answer. She started walking towards me and I kept calling her over and over with no response. She came up to my bed and bent over but her silhouette was still all black, I couldn't see clothing or her face. I then covered the blankets over my head and layed there for a few minutes too scared to uncover myself. Eventually when I did, the silhouette was gone and I was alone again. I swear I was 100% awake and can still feel the fear I felt as I did back then. I have no idea why I saw that.

#34 Something disguised itself as our dog. Started when my husband woke up in the middle of the night to see our 'dog' at the foot of our bed. Their eyes were dark and their mouth didn't look quite right, but other than that, it looked exactly like our dog, Noodle. This thing spoke in a deep voice and said, “Go back to sleep, I'll see you in the morning." repeatedly. Our household was hearing unexplained growling throughout the night coming from the hallways around 3am. Both dogs were asleep near us, so it wasn't them. Husband would see this thing a few more times in the middle of the night with our dogs. At one point, I saw it myself. Had my dogs locked up in the room while we ate, from the corner of my sight, I see my 'dog' peaking around the corner of the hallway that lead to our room. Thought the boys somehow got out of the room, so I check on them. Nothing in the hallway and door is still closed. At random times, our dogs hair will stand up and they'll growl and bark and seemingly nothing. My husband saged the house, didn't work. My roommate did it and it went away, so maybe it was attached to her? Anyways, still can't explain this. Never heard of a spirit or demon or whatever disguising itself as a pet??

#35 One time I was at a super old, but also very high end restaurant in my hometown. There have always been rumors the place was haunted, as the building is over 100 years old and it’s been known to have a few “ghost sightings.” I went to use the restroom, but the whole time I was there, it felt like I was being watched. I went to wash my hands, looked in the mirror, nothing weird. Looked at my hands, and saw blood everywhere, all over my hands, all over the sink, it was on my clothes, it was everywhere. I looked up in the mirror really fast and looked back at my hands - totally normal, clean hands, nothing weird at all.



I left the restroom shaken. I’ve never been to that restaurant since.

#36 This was about 6 years ago, I was in high school and just walking from the cafeteria to the library on my spare. I came across one of my little sisters friends on the way.



We've only spoken a handful of times, and we were never really close, but I felt compelled to stop in front of her and ask if she needed a hug. She broke down sobbing and clung to me as I hugged her. Turns out it was the anniversary of her close friend's death, and her friend always knew when she was sad and would ask if she wanted a hug.



I still have no idea what compelled me to go up to her and do that on that day. But I'm glad I was able to do that for her.

#37 This will probably get buried but here goes. About 10 years ago (I was 17 at the time) in the house I grew up in something happened that has absolutely no logical explanation.



I had this heavy ornate hand blown glass picture frame that sat on my dresser in my bedroom with a picture of me and my mom in it. I was home alone and had been in my room most of the day sorting laundry and cleaning up. At one point, I was bringing a load of laundry back into my room and I noticed the frame was face down on my dresser which I thought was strange because I didn't hear it fall or anything and as I said it was a pretty heavy glass frame. So I go over to pick it up and in doing so I see the picture inside the frame is now completely UPSIDE DOWN. The picture frame obviously only stands one way, it's not like I picked it up wrong or idk I went through so many scenarios in a matter of seconds in utter confusion but nothing made sense. I had chills down my spine it just wasn't possible somehow the frame had been taken apart and the picture had been taken out and turned upside down and placed back in?? No shot. I was completely alone! I panicked and just put it back down and left immediately to my dad's house and refused to go back until my mom got home.

#38 My (now ex-) wife and I moved in with her dad after we relocated to a new state. He has this huge house that he had converted from a barn. I took a job working overnights shortly after we got there. On my days off, I’d stay up all night to keep my sleep schedule. One night we were playing Yahtzee at the kitchen table. We both heard someone walk from our bedroom (right above the kitchen) down the hallway to the top of the stairs. I got up and nearly ran to the stairs to see who was up there, because it should’ve been nobody. I went up the stairs and down the hall to our bedroom, checking the other rooms along the way. No one in the other rooms, no one in our bedroom, and I passed no one on my way up. I’m not saying it was ghosts or whatever, but 20 years later I still have no real explanation for those sounds.

#39 Not really happened to me, but my mom experienced me saying some creepy things to her.



When I was young, around 5-6 years old, I had a best imaginary friend named Girl (yes, I’m a creative genius). Anyways I’m in the back seat yelling about how Girl isn’t wearing her seatbelt, but as soon as we start to cross this random bridge my mom said I just stopped, looked out the window and said, “That’s where I died.”



Needless to say I’m still creeped out by that story.

#40 Many moons ago a friend and I were driving on the highway heading to do some shopping and get food. We ended up right behind this pickup truck that had a lot of loose lumber and construction material bouncing around in it. He and I turned and looked at each other and without saying a word he moved two lanes over and slowed down to get away from this death trap. About a minute later a large piece of wood comes tumbling out of the back of the truck and onto the highway. At the angle it came out it would have smashed right into our windshield. It bounced over the two lanes and we wound up running it over anyway. We pulled over and we're going through the whole "did we just almost die?" conversation when my phone rings. It's my wife.



"Are you guys ok? I was taking a nap and had a dream you were in a car accident"

#41 I share a room with my brother and our bedroom door will randomly open if you don't close it a certain way. We used to get scared as kids when it would randomly open, so now every night we make sure its closed the "right way" before we go to bed.



One night, my brother and I were watching TV and eventually we just got too tired, so we didn't bother closing the door the proper way. We eventually just knocked out. Then later that night I randomly wake up. It's dark and I see a shadowy figure of a man walk across my room. I try screaming and moving but I can't. It was the first time I had sleep paralysis. I see the figure walk towards the window near the bed my brother was sleeping in and just stare out the window. Eventually I fall back asleep.

The next morning I go to work and tell my coworker about the dream I had last night. She reassures me that I just had sleep paralysis, and it's nothing to worry about because she gets it all the time. I'm like "yeah, I was just really tired last night so it probably was sleep paralysis."



When I get home from work, my sister's home. I tell her "Yo, I had the craziest dream last night, I think I had sleep paralysis" But before I tell her my dream she said, "You had sleep paralysis? No you didn't because I think I saw you randomly walk into my room last night and stare out the window."



I was tripping out because she told me exactly what I saw before I even told her! I don't think it could've been a stranger or a burglar in the house because I have four dogs and they would have been barking the entire time. Probably one of the most weirdest things that happened to me.

#42 I was sitting in my room listening to music and the volume kept turning down, i turned it back up. the third time it happened i heard a loud sigh and it went down again. a few weeks later my brother threw a cricket bat at me and it made a hole in the wall. inside the hole was a pair of old lady stockings tied around a clump of hair. we freaked out. we had to put a poster over the hole in the wall so dad didn't lose his mind so we didn't tell anyone. freaky - and my brother was only about 8 so no he wasn't messing with me.

i was haunted by a voodoo grandma who hated duran duran.

#43 So I'm walking to work. I'm 21. Old man passes me who I've never seen before. He stops me and asks 'Excuse me, TIAT323, do you know where the nearest chemist is?'. I'm wondering how the hell he knows my name. I'm not wearing my name badge, I'm on my own so he can't have heard someone call me it and I've never seen him before in my life. I think I must have misheard him. I tell him the directions and then clear as day he says 'Thanks very much for your help, TIAT323, have a good day'. At this point I have to ask if he knows me from somewhere, but he looks very confused and says he doesn't.



So basically random old man knew my name.

#44 As a child my Imaginary Friend Mike. Knobody believes me to this day. He was a kid like me and stayed in the tree outside my window, and would come down to my window and knock. If not he would just come out of my closet. My mom recently told me that she would freak out when she would listen over the baby monitor, she said she would hear noises that were consistent with someone else being there but would quickly go check and see nothing. She said one time she freaked out so much that she had me sleep with her and dad for two months straight. We moved out shortly therafter.

#45 This was about 20 years ago. My teenage sister was talking to my mom and me in the living room one afternoon.



She gets a weird look on her face, stops mid sentence and says



"I have to answer the phone."



It wasn't ringing.



My family, like everyone, had a landline phone in the mid 90'S. It was wall mounted in the next room over, the kitchen.



As she walks toward the kitchen, the phone begins to ring.



"Hello? Yes, this is she." (She never talked like this).



"Yes. Yes. Okay. I will."



She hangs up the phone. No goodbye.



My mom and I are pretty unnerved at this point.



"Who was that?" We ask.



"Who was who?" She responds.



"On the phone!" We say.



"When was I on the phone?" She replies, thinking we're full of it.



She had (and still has) no recollection of what had just happened.



I think about it constantly, 20 years later.

#46 In High school I made my room in our partially finished basement for several years. I'm the oldest of 4 and wanted my own larger space away from my siblings.



It was a fairly large house but laid out pretty simply, rectangular footprint, 2 story (plus basement), stacked staircases in the middle of the house.



Being in the basement you get used to ALL the sounds of a house, noises from the house settling or wood creaking with temperature changes, peoples footstep patterns and certainly staircase utilization (you can easily discern direction by the sound).



On several occasions late at night I heard someone use the main staircase, coming down from the 2nd floor and then heard footsteps into the kitchen (directly over my room). I would go up to get a drink and see who was up only to discover nobody around. After the first time it happened I would also go upstairs to the 2nd floor to see if anyone was awake and wandering, in an attempt to rationalize that maybe I was mistaken and the sound was someone going upstairs. This was ALSO not the case, I would never find anyone awake. Several years later we moved out of the house (job relocation) and I had three close friends come over and we "camped" in the basement of the completely empty house one last night before the move (my family was at a hotel and all our belongings in a large moving truck). On four occasions that night we heard footsteps both on the main floor and the stairs while we were the only people there. Like normal went upstairs to investigate and/or see if someone was playing a trick on us, each time with nothing to see. We ended up bailing out of the house sometime around 2 am to a friends house.



Fast forward about 12 years and that house comes up at a family gathering, and two of my three siblings, without any prompting immediately say they thought that house was haunted, and then share similar stories. My sister remembers frequently hearing noises like footsteps while she was the only one home. My brother told us about several instances he heard footsteps in the hallway and expected my father to be checking on him only to look up and see nothing, including two occasions when his door opened and when he saw nobody there he yelled for my dad. My dad corroborated that story. None of us had ever shared those things with each other.



I am a skeptic when it comes to supernatural/paranormal type stuff, I don't entirely disbelieve it, but I'm more inclined to find scientific evidence or reasoning. Still, all these years later, I have no explanation for that stuff.



**TL;DR** *Lived in the basement, heard footsteps and stairs on many occasions, upon investigation nobody was around. Siblings recall similar incidents in same house but nobody ever spoke about it until 12 years later*.

#47 When I was little I would play soccer with the neighborhood kids in front of different neighbors lawns. I was sitting next to the fence just watching when I heard something say my name in strange voice. I completely jumped because no one was next to me or behind me. Never found out who or what said that strange bird like name calling.

#48 My grandfather had ALS and for many years, he was completely paralyzed and unable to communicate verbally. But his mind was fully functional. We were always close. When my family was between homes, and there weren't enough beds in my grandparents' house to accomodate both my family and my uncle's family, I ended up sleeping out of necessity in the king size bed with my grandparents. Me and grandpa would get up at 6 am together before everyone else and make orange juice for my grandmother. He used to tell me war stories that he never, ever told anyone else. We were close.



While he was sick, and I lived half a country away from him, and I always had amazing dreams (and nightmares; I had night terrors as a young child).



Most nights I have nightmares that I either remember or hear about from whoever lives with me. Apparently I scream, cry, and induce fear in anyone who stays in the same house with me every night due to this.



So with my dreams when Grandpa was still alive yet completely immobilized, I'd have dreams as always where I'm terrified and trying to escape whatever horrible thing is chasing me or what evil thing that has a hold over my dreams almost every night is winning the fight.



But there were a few times, more than a few nightmares, wherein Grandpa would unexpectedly, and almost like an anachronism or ridiculous plot twist, just show up at the worst nightmare sequence.



And he'd take my hand or lead me away and somehow save me from the evil thing that was consuming the dream. I remember specific dream memories where he was holding my hand and walking me away from something terrible that I didn't commit to dream memory.



Each time this happened, I'd ask him "Wait, aren't you sick? How are you walking and talking and holding my hand?" Seriously. He'd answer, "I *am* sick. You know. But don't worry about it."



And we'd walk away from whatever evil was threatening me. After he passed away, these dreams stopped. My grandmother was still alive. I made her a drawing done in water-soluble crayon of my grandfather and framed it archivally. She hung it up in her house.



The house sat under 12 ft of water for 2 weeks from Hurricane Katrina. She and I laughed that it was lost. The only salvageable thing from the house was that drawing that had somehow shed its archival frame and sat untouched on top of a piece of furniture during the flood.



A year and a half prior, I stayed with my grandmother for a week in that house that Grandpa built 60 years earlier. I had nightmares every night there for a week and they all took place in that house. The only one I remember was that the dresser from the master bedroom was in the hallway, blocking the room. I walked into my grandmother's bedroom, and it was coated in mold. She was dying on the bed, which was moldy, too, and there was a cat there, taking care of her and talling me that she was okay.



After the hurricane, and I saw it for myself, the dresser had floated in the flood down the hallway to settle in the exact place I had dreamed it. I climbed over it and looked into the bedroom which I couldn't access; it matched my dream. Mold and all.



I still dream about cats here and there, I've had a few cool-a*s cats since then. But that was the first dream I ever had wherein a cat was important. Also grandpa always got adopted by cats. Over the years, he probably had about 15 different cats that lived under that house. The cat in that dream was a tuxedo, the same as my current cat, the same as my mother's cat when she was a child.



The whole cat part probably means nothing but the rest shook me up and still does.

#49 I've posted this before and people seemed to like it so here we go:







The night my grandmother died, I heard voices coming from her room. The only people in the house were me, grandma and my mother. It was about 1 o'clock in the morning and I could hear my mother snoring in the other room, so I knew she wasn't in there talking to grandma and I would have recognized her voice if she was. These were voices I did not recognize, furthermore, one of them was distinctly male. I very clearly heard my grandmother say, "Oh, how have you been?" and the male voice responded too low for me to make out the words, but my grandma sounded SO HAPPY to be chatting with him. By this time, I had gotten up and had my hand on the doorknob, about to go into her room and investigate what the hell was up, when I heard a female voice (not my grandma) saying "it's time to go now." I heard that, and my whole body just froze. It's hard to explain, but I just had this terrible, frightful sensation that it would be very, very bad for me to open that door right then. Like walking in on your parents having s*x, only with some kind of terrifying ghost thrown in for extra horror. I just backed away very slowly and went into my mom's room instead. I felt so cold all over, like I had been standing outside in a snowstorm, so I got under the covers and just laid there until my mom woke up. Then I told her I thought grandma was dead. She was. I still miss her. Even though it was terrifying for me, hearing that exchange has made me less scared of dying. Grandma wasn't scared of the voices. She was happy. She wanted to go with them. I hope she comes for me when it's my time.







Some interesting additional information I found out after talking it over with my mom: When she found Gran's body, she was on the floor a few feet from her bed, on the left side of the room, away from the door. Gran had been bed-ridden for 2 months prior to this and the only thing in that corner of the room was this ancient suitcase that she had carried all her life, from Kansas to California to Oklahoma and back again. It had some sentimental items, mostly pictures and a pair of black satin gloves which I now own.





She had also somehow managed to put her shoes on! We can only guess she was getting herself ready to go on with her journey.







The day before, the hospice nurse had told my mom it would be coming soon, and this was good because she was in incredible pain from breast cancer and metastatic disease. My mom and I had tearfully sat down with Gran and told her it was okay for her to go, we loved her, etc. I promised her I'd take care of my mom and she went to sleep with us holding her hands. That was the last conversation we had with her.

#50 Spent a week in the highlands of Scotland with my SO, his 3 brothers, their wives and kids. We rented a building at some huge house in the middle of nowhere (if you've been to the highlands, you'll know what I mean) this building had 3 floors and we were all on the second floor watching TV. My SO was about to go for a cigarette downstairs, he opens the door onto the hallway and stops. 'I can hear someone sweeping downstairs' we all stood and listened. We all heard it and and crept downstairs together. No one was down there.

The next night I was on the top floor in the bathroom, someone walked down the corridor and stood outside the bathroom, I could see their shadow under the door. I called out and said I would be a moment. I came out and no one was there but I could still the shadow under the door just before I opened it.

The building also had a pulley system to bring bags up from the bottom floor (it was not used and chained up) but we could hear it moving during the night. One night my SO's brother went mental at the kids (4 boys aged between 8 and 13) because he could hear them running up and down the halls and it was really late, he went into their room and they were all fast asleep.

By the end of the week we were all sleeping with the lights on and made sure we were all together in the same room in the evenings before bed.

#51 Prefaced with the obligatory "I don't believe in ghosts disclaimer."



A friend had me over at the duplex he just moved into, and the first thing he says is, "Just remember to be polite." Goes on and on about how there's a ghost that moves his stuff around when he's rude to his mom, talks too loud and the neighbor hears, etc. Whatever.



Later that afternoon, he shows me a video he took to test out his new camera, where it shows his room, then swings around to him making a goofy face. In the swing, there's a blue and yellow blur. He insists that's the ghost, I think nothing of it. Again, whatever.



That night, he's asleep, I run upstairs to pee. I don't bother closing the door, or sitting down to make less noise, which I guess was considered not being polite, because on the way back downstairs, I can't see anything but blue and yellow flashes and swirls.

#52 As a kid various relatives used to take me on trips, zoo, museums, amusement park, the movies, etc.



One of these trips, my Grandfather took us kids to the movies. Now these old movie houses date back to the days when they had live stage entertainment, Vaudeville. This old theater my grandfather took us to had an orchestra pit even though its never been used in decades seeing as how vaudeville has been dead all that time.



I was following my grandfather in the area between the front row seats and the orchestra pit. When just out of curiosity i peeked into the orchestra pit. There was no floor. One could see into the basement.



BUT on the basement floor was....well you ever heard of the old humpty dumpty poem? (Humpty dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty dumpty had a great fall, etc). On the floor of the basement was a large man sized egg with a happy face painted on its shell. It had arms and legs. It was on its back, flailing its arms and legs as if it were trying to stand up but couldnt due to its egg shape.



I looked away at my grandfather for a second, then looked back into the orchestra pit. This time the painted expression on his face changed. Now the painted expression was one of grief and frustration. The eyes were closed and the mouth was in a grimace. I looked away for a brief second or so and looked back in to the orchestra pit. This time there was no egg. Just the bare floor of the basement. I looked away again. Just for a few seconds. I guess looking to tell someone what I saw. But then looked back into the orchestra pit. This time the orchestra pit floor was there. I couldnt see into the basement anymore. The orchestra pit floor had only a small handful of wooden folding chairs on it. Nothing else.



As the years passed, and i was going to the movies on my own, sometimes i went to that very theater again. Each and every time i did, before the movie started, I'd go take a look into the orchestra pit. But i never saw anything like that again. Just the plain old floor of the orchestra pit.

#53 I'm a nurse and I was working in a ward one evening when a fairly odd thing happened. I was standing in the hallway at the sink, washing my hands, when I noticed a little old lady in a green nightie going into the patient room a few doors up. It takes me a second or two, but then I realised two things: that room was empty and the Door Was Closed. The little old lady in the green nightie had drifted through the closed door.



The door was still closed when I went down there to check it out, but I opened it anyway and checked the room/bathroom thoroughly. Nope, no little old lady - no one at all.



I still don't really believe in ghosts, but I've no idea what else it could have been.

#54 Got up at like 5am took the dog out and was smoking a cigarette, suddenly the dog comes running back to the house whining and scared, I looked over at the corner of the house and saw a small like 3 1/2ish feet tall humanoid with a hunched back totally bald and moist looking step out from corner. It turned and looked at me I just watched it, then it turned around and walked back behind the house. Never saw it again, no idea what it was but we had a big yard with a 6 foot wood fence and no neighbors so I'm pretty sure it wasn't a person, and the way the dog reacted was uncharacteristic for him.

#55 When i was 6, i woke up one night not remembering my past, it felt like i was reborn or something. I couldn't recall anything, except one dream about stepping on a big green caterpillar. I've never told anyone about this, nor do i remember my childhood before 6.

#56 I was 10 yrs old or so out in my grandmothers back yard. She lived on a dead end street lined with large old maple and oak trees. Seems like a large number of those trees were past their prime and most their branches were bare.



Her road was creepy, especially in the fall when all the trees were bare and the street was dark. She had a large poorly maintained yard that was lined with craggy old apple trees along the back. A stubble field grew on one side of her and an apple orchard grew on the other.



Beyond those old apple trees that marked her property line, lay an old stubble field. In the back third of her yard grew a nice maple tree. It was the kind of tree that had a bunch of branches low to the ground. Or at least low enough for a 10 year old boy to climb on. It was the perfect tree for a fort. Many, low hanging branches, it was just right.



Weird things went on at that house. Things I can't explain. I traversed that yard fore and aft to the house then out to the tree line often. That day was no different.



Word picture painted, context outlined, let me explain what happened. As I ran from the house toward that maple tree I was very focused on getting there as efficiently as I could. About half way to the tree, eyes focused on the ground ahead of me, I found myself floating above my still running body. I was experiencing what some call an out of body experience. I guess.



It scared me to death. It seemed surreal. I was floating, looking down at myself from 5ft above. I panicked and slapped myself in the face to "awaken" from this whatever it was. At first this condition did not want to go away. In what seemed like 30 seconds, I was back to myself, running towards my target. So yeah, not sure what that was about but it freeked me out pretty bad.

#57 When I was 7 I was having a playdate with a friend and we made a stop by her gran's nursing home as her mum went in to see her. Being young and the fact that I didn't know the gran, my friend and I stayed outside and played in the gardens. It was just us in the grounds apart from one old lady sitting on a bench at the other side (far away). In the gardens there was this big statue of a sort of Celtic Cross thing about 10 feet tall that I wanted to go look at but my friend said she was too scared and didn't want to go. While we had the discussion about going to see it or not we were both looking at each other we both heard a faint voice go "Ruuuuun" in a sing-song way. Neither of us said it and the old lady was so far away we would never hear her speak. We were not close to the building so the noise didn't come from in there and we weren't close to the street. There was no explanation for it. Now in our twenties we still talk about that day and the fact we have never found out who said that/ what happened.

#58 For about a week before my apartment burned down I dreamed every night about various houses burning down.

#59 I was walking to my friend's house one summer, maybe 10 or 11 years old. Anyways, sunny day, couple clouds but otherwise it's bright out, perfect visibility, when a perfectly rectangular shadow comes up from the direction behind me on the ground, maybe 15' x 30' in size, travelling just faster than a car probably would be and goes over top of me. I'm looking at the shape on the ground as it goes over, and when I do look up to the sky I don't see anything that could have possibly cast it. Even the clouds were just trailing little wisps. I looked back down and it was going over some houses, and then it was gone forever.



So yeah, weirdest thing was a Mystery Rectangle Shadow.

#60 At a lunch table in high school I exasperatedly put my head down and had a thought in the form of a question. My best friend a few seats down responded to my question and everyone looked at her. I asked if I said it out loud and everyone agreed I had said nothing. It was weird. We've been friends since 7th grade, I was MOH at her wedding, and was in the room with her and her husband when she gave birth to her daughter. We still make jokes about that time she read my mind in high school lol.

#61 When I was in high school, I only drank coffee at work, a produce department in a grocery store. One day at home on a weekend morning(sat or sun, forgot which) I'd decided to drink coffee while home for the first time. It was a big deal because if I ever tried something new or different I'd get the stupid comments from my parents.. "Oh boy, Bucko is drinking coffee! Here comes the hair on his chest, it's gonna stunt your growth, no more juice boxes" ect.. For some reason I cannot explain, I placed a folded up paper towel on the counter in front of the coffee pot. My mom got coffee right after me and set her cup on the paper towel, poured her coffee and her cup split in two, spilling the coffee. The paper towel absorbed almost all of the spill.



Now, we never put paper towel down like that, I don't know why I did it and that was the only time I've ever seen a coffee cup split in two. My mom was freaked out because she thought I saw the future or something and I cannot, to this day, explain why I did it.

#62 I used to have this recurring dream which would end with me crossing the road in front of my school and getting hit by a red truck and dying every time. It made me feel paranoid about crossing that road at times but I used to brush it off as "its just a dream"



One day when I was crossing the road while on my phone, an old man pulled me back and said "you were warned so many times and still you are careless?". I looked up and saw the EXACT same red truck passing in front of me. I asked him who he was and he said "I am your friend". I shook his hand and thanked him for saving me and asked him about if he knew me. He replied "I am in a hurry. Listen, I'll meet you here tomorrow. Have a good day friend".



I never saw him again. I curse at myself for not asking him and convincing him to wait and talk because I had so many questions. I really really hope to see him again one day.

#63 Met my friend's new girlfriend and we both felt an instant connection (non-romantic). We knew each other but from where? Started guessing from where we work back through older jobs then neighborhoods we liVed, back through school. Finally arrived at the Hospital we were born at. we were both born at the same hospital but that wasn't too odd since there were only two local ones. Kept going and were were born on the same day. Never found any other way we were connected to explain the feeling we both had. We must have really bonded in that nursery.

#64 Reason I bring this up, is because the weirdest thing happened yesterday night. I went to my room. I go to bed and when I open my eyes, one of the doors are wide open, now I just figure that some clothes fell over in the closet, and that's what caused it to open. I go towards the closet door and see that nothing fell. I close it thinking maybe the door was open the whole time and I just didn't notice it when I was in my room. I head back to bed, and turn my back from the closet doors. This time I hear a door swing open. I turn and look at the closet doors and the same door was now open halfway. Now I don't believe in any superstitions, and am a very rational guy. But there is absolutely no explanation I have for the reason that door opened twice. The first thing that did come to my mind the second time that door opened, was that there was someone in my closet.

#65 When i was 1 to 2 years old i couldn't eat bread and other food alike for a couple of months. Always made me puke.

My parents went to a bunch of doctors and i got checked for allergies etc. Results came back negative and by the time i was getting close to get hospitalized.

As a last ditch my parents took me to some wicked homeopathic voodoo warlock guy who did his thing and gave me dome globuli.

After a few days i was able to eat all the food without any problems.

Thing is: there is zero evidence or explanation that homeopathy works. Especially children in that age dont tend to fall for placebos.

On the other hand something made me able to eat the food.

To this day i call homeopathy big time BS and ripoff, but this incident is still beyond me.

#66 My father, sister, and I were driving towards someplace and suddenly we realized we were not on the road we thought we were on, we were on a completely different street. We were freaked out and tried to pin point where my father may have made these turns but no one could remember my dad turning at any point. As far as we were aware we had driven in a straight line the entire time though that should have been impossible. We knew about 'driving amnesia' but weren't aware it could happen to three people all at once. We weren't even driving a long distance on an empty highway, it was a busy street.

#67 Star in the sky going absolutely bananas then leaving the scene altogether.

#68 When I was around 17 or 18 (I'm 42 now) I accidentally got my girlfriend pregnant. She had a miscarriage early on so needless to say it was a really stressful time, and nobody knew about any of it.



One morning a few days after the miscarriage, my mom pulls me aside and asks me if my girlfriend is pregnant. I went in to full panic mode and asked her what she was talking about. Evidently she had a dream that she was standing on a beach and turned around and a little girl was there with her arms outstretched like she wanted to be picked up. The little girl called her grandma.



I still get chills about that...

#69 My roommate in college and I once saw a black shadow that had a head, shoulders, and torso gliding in our room. Prior to this, we had noticed a weird shadow or flickering but only managed to see it directly that one time.



I've posted about this a few other times. There's a bit more to the story that I can get into if you guys are interested.

#70 I was at the driving range (golf) towards the end of the day when hardly anyone was still there. With only a few balls left, I decided to pull the driver out of the bag. Hit three or four, each going about 270-280, but I really clocked the last one off to the right. The driving range I go to has a big net held up by wooden posts running along the right side of the range to prevent balls from making it to the mini-golf course directly adjacent to it.





I watched the ball to see if it would clear said net. There wasn't anyone at the mini-golf course, so I didn't yell fore or anything. I just wanted to see if it'd clear the top. Just before it reached the net, I heard a metallic ping and the ball was knocked straight down. The fence is made of netting. No metal on it, at least not in the place where the golf ball was when it was knocked down. Still can't explain it.

#71 Not me but my Dad said that shortly after my step mother died he was lying on his bed about to go to sleep and he felt someone sit at the end of the bed. He looks up and no one is there but the way he described it was he just ‘KNEW’ it was her. He said a few words to her how he would look after the family and he loved her. He said that when he finished talking, the bed kind of lifted again as it would if someone got up after sitting at the end of the bed and ‘she left’.











I find it particularly interesting because he is ex-military kind of no-nonsense. Doesn’t believe in god or ghosts or aliens. Isn’t superstitious in any way and was just kind of perplexed by the whole thing.

#72 As a young kid I was vacationing in Croatia with my mom, uncle and aunt. After about 2 days there I woke up in the middle of the night yelling and screaming that we must go home because grandma is about to die. They tried to calm me down but I wouldn't budge, so we decided to leave in the middle of the night. She passed away from a heart attack about 2 hours after we arrived home.



I also had an extremely vivid experience in my dream about meeting God, getting punished for all of my mistakes, dying, being reborn, and seeing my entire life in fast flashing pictures. Creepiest experience ever.

#73 Last year something weird happened. It was late night (I don't remember the exact time but it must have been about 2am) and I was laying down on my bed watching some videos about cake design, minding my own business when something which felt like two cold fingers slapped me on the left cheek. My first thought, as funny as it might seem, was "maybe it was a tiny lizard who fell from the ceiling" because earlier that day I found a small black lizard on my jeans and as I was removing it I noticed it was cold.

Anyway, I dodged to see if there's anything on my bed and came to a conclusion that there's nothing there (I even lifted up my pillow and blankets) "maybe it was a drop of water" but my cheek was dry. And then, as I was getting up to look in other places for lizards or water, I heard a loud gasp right in my ear. It was really loud and it sounded like someone who was holding his breath for so long underwater was finally able to breathe.



I have no idea what that was and I just can't remember what happened next to this. The last thing I remember is to be terrified and prepared for something else to happen but I can't remember to turn off the computer, to lay down in my bed and falling asleep peacefully. It's like the memory after that happened was erased somehow.

#74 A long long time ago I lived in a one story house, three bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen. This house had 2 fireplaces, one in the living room, and an old metal (iron?) one in what was my room. Some nights, I would hear sound coming from or behind the old fireplace, like music. But not creepy music, it sounded like a modern (late 90's - early 2000's) rock radio station. It seemed to have commercials, have a DJ, and play rock music. Initially I thought it was my dad listening to music in the living room, but I realized that was impossible when it would "play" even when my dad was asleep in his bed. I never tried to approach it or anything as far as I remember, and the nature of it meant I was never particularly fearful of it. Sometimes I would just fall asleep listening to the faint rock music, despite not knowing where it's coming from.



In another house much later, I would notice sounds I couldn't explain. One example was mouse clicking from the downstairs computer, when nobody was using it. It freaked me out at first, but I eventually stopped caring about it. Twice I heard loud crashes somewhere in the house, searched it with weapons, and found nothing. Twice I noticed something in the kitchen would be 'vibrating' or rapidly ticking. Once I zeroed in on the source, I could note the object (kitchen stuff, like a glass or food container) was not visibly moving. Touching the object made it stop, in one case just putting my finger on it. On one occasion while in the enclosed patio, I heard growling coming from the darkness in the back yard, I immediately went back inside.

#75 Not totally unexplainable and can just call it coincidence if you don’t believe in sorcery. When I was in kindergarten or maybe first grade, we had a blackout at my school, and this kid goes “wait, I’ll light a match” and proceeded to pretend to light an invisible match and the lights came back on, and we cheered for him. Then he said “oh it’s too hot, and he “blew it out”, then the lights went back out.



Wizardry.

#76 I was outside talking to my neighbor. Suddenly it was like someone accidentally flicked the lights off and then back on. It was dark in the middle of the day as far as I could see for just a split second. I thought it was just my brain but then I saw my neighbor looked confused as well. Then her daughter said, "What just happened?"



We all were looking in opposite directions so it was just suddenly dark every where. We still talk about it sometimes. No idea what it was. I've spent hours on the internet trying to find answers with no success 🤷🏼



Edit: It was NOT an eclipse! Don't you think I would have discovered that online? Also it wasn't anything like an eclipse. This lasted like a blink of an eye.



Others are saying it was a plane's shadow which is really what I thought to but when I looked it up online it I learned a lot about it. Planes fly too high to leave a shadow (most of the time). I'm not saying it's impossible that it was a plane but I looked into it extensively at the time and came to the conclusion that it wasn't. It was too long ago now for me to remember everything clearly enough or even how I came to that conclusion. I am a very scientific person, I've been literally trained in how to research, and I don't believe in anything remotely supernatural. I'm just telling you what I experienced, and that I didn't find a conclusion.

#77 I guess it was a coincidence, but when I was little I used to go outside in the mornings to pet a cat that lived under my home. I used to play with her every day. One night I had a dream that she died so I woke up distraught, went out to our usual place, and I called out for her. She never came out and I never saw her again since the dream.

#78 That time I fell into a glass door and the only thing that broke was the keys in my pocket.

#79 Years ago, my buddy and a friend of his are out in the boonies, lighting off fireworks for the 4th of July. We go out to the cars to light the stick for igniting the fireworks. As my buddy's buddy is in the car doing so, I look up at all the stars, completely unused to seeing so many. As I'm looking, something just feels off. I finally pinpoint it and start squinting my eyes, looking away and back, everything I can think of to make sure that I'm seeing what I think I'm seeing. It's one point of light absolutely identical to the stars around it, except for one weirdness: it's doing a steady, repeating figure 8. I turned to my buddy to ask him about it and I see him staring at the same area of sky, so I ask him, "Do you see what I see?" I hadn't said a word about *what* I saw, but he answered back, "A star doing a figure 8?" I've tried to explain it by any logical means over the years, but nothing quite matches up and I refuse to accept that a figure 8 in space is the alien teenager version of doing doughnuts in a parking lot.

#80 When I was 9 years old, my best friend and I were crossing a busy street on the way home from school. Normally we were careful, but I was distracted by a black cat following us down the road. We stopped and she bent down to pat him while I turned around to cross the street, not thinking to look both ways.



A silver car was directly to my right, about to hit me. I froze up, like a deer in headlights. My friend was screaming.



Then suddenly it was on my left. It didn't swerve, wasn't in another lane - the car was just suddenly on my other side, speeding away. I ran across the rest of the road and my friend asked how I had passed *through* the car. Everything looked a bit strange, her shape was fuzzy and doubled. It was a clear day and the sun was shining, even though it had been overcast and windy on the other side of the road. When I glanced back, the black cat was staring at me from the other side. Then he just strolled away.



I know it was just an optical illusion and I had probably just missed the car by a fraction of a second, and was just rattled later. I thought about it for years afterwards though.

#81 I was at home with my mom, nobody else. There were only two entrances, one at the front, where I was sitting nearby. And one at the back of the house, and it directly went to the kitchen where my mom was.



And then I heard clearly my dad voice calling (sounded like from the living room). He was working at the time, but I came to the living room anyway and found my mom there. She asked me, "did you hear that too?". Nobody was there.



When he came home, we asked him, but of course he said it was not him. At first I thought he lied, my dad really loved to prank us. But then there was no way he sneaked silently without me and my mom not knowing it.

#82 Walked from my bedroom down the hallway to the kitchen. Stepped through the doorway just as a ball of lightning arced across the room. I blinked and was back in my bedroom without passing the space in between. Crept back up the hall and saw my housemate standing in the kitchen, mouth opening and closing because he had no idea what had happened either. Turns out he'd clamped the power cable for the sandwich press between the hotplates and burnt through it, thus the lightning. Doesn't explain how I teleported from one end of the house to the other.

#83 One night, I was a having stomache cramps and they were really bad. I was rocking back and forth and then comes my kitten. Looks at me and jumps on my lap, goes to my stomache and starts purring really hard. I just sat there wondering 'what is he doing?' And when he stop purring, he just sat in my lap and my cramps were starting to leave. That was thr most weirdest and coolest thing that ever happened to me. Miss my cat. :(.

#84 Was hanging out with my friend while we were roommates, and something came up about ships in bottles. He insisted that I talked about ships in bottles frequently for several months before that point, but I honestly don't recall talking or even thinking about them really ever. His girlfriend even backed him up. I call it ship in a bottle syndrome.

#85 When I was around 15, my parents left me home alone for the weekend (Friday night to Sunday later afternoon), and I was thinking 'this is awesome. I can chill, play games all weekend and eat what I want.' Went to sleep Friday night, and then woke up to my mum waking me up to what I thought was the next morning. So I asked, 'what happened? I thought you were going out the whole weekend?', to which she replied, 'what are you talking about? it's 4pm Sunday.'



I have no idea what happened to those two days. I didn't leave the house. There was no food or washing up that had changed since they left. I hadn't looked at my phone, there were unread messages from Saturday morning. But I refuse to believe I was asleep the whole time.

#86 When I was between 9 and 10 years old I used to play football with my friends every weekend. One day a guy, probably 18 or 19 joins in out of nowhere, he was wearing a karate suit (kimono?) and played with us for a while but he didn't know how to play football so he just threw karate kicks all around. Random thing, for some reason I never forgot his face.



Fast forward 15 years I'm at college and I see this karate dude walking around and I recognized him immediately.



A week after I decided to take a trip with my girlfriend to a city 3 hours away from home. We go to have a walk around the city and there's karate guy again! He was sitting in the grass next to a park kissing with another guy. I thought that was weird and I told my girlfriend about it, she said it was just my imagination.



Next week I traveled with my family to our annual vacations on the beach. 2 hours by plane from home. I go party with my cousins to a bar, at some point I go to the door to smoke and guess who came through the door at the exact same time. Our eyes crossed for 3 seconds, karate guy didn't recognized me, I was tripping to see him again. Proceeded to call my girlfriend at 3 am to tell her about it! She thought I was becoming insane.



I guess coincidences can happen. For me it was just a glitch in the matrix.



I then moved to another continent. If I see Karate guy again I'm going to s**t my pants.

#87 When I was 12 I was constantly dreaming about a a winning number on a school raffle.. so I bought that number.. and well. I won... my mom jokes that why I couldn't dream about more money but at the time she was so scared because I kept telling her to buy that every day.. I was so sure it was going to haopen, it wasn't a feeling it was some sort of energy.

#88 My husband worked for a small old folks home. They only had three residents and his aunt ran the place. I had college classes nearby and would often come hang out for a few hours at the end of his shift and visit with the residents.



One night my husband got the residents to bed and went downstairs to collect his paycheck while I turned off lights. As I reached the top of the stairs, I turned to look into the hallway leading to the residents rooms.



Standing outside the room of one of the residents was a woman. She was wearing an old pale green Victorian style dress, and had her ear pressed to the door. I opened my mouth to say something, and she looked directly at me, put a finger to her lips and shushed me.



I turned and practically fell down the stairs. When I got to the owner’s office, she took in the expression on my face and said, “you saw the woman in green”. Not a question. I confirmed and she asked whose room she was interested in. When I told her, she nodded and sighed.



The next morning, the owner called us to let us know that the target resident was found comatose in her bed. She passed away later that day.

#89 I was about 18/19, and at the time worked an hour away from home. 2 bus rides and a train ride, then a 15 minute walk. As it was in a lawyers office, I used to take my sneakers to walk in rather than “work shoes”.



One morning, I got up, took my watch off, had a shower, as normal. Got out, and couldn’t find my watch for anything. I was searching everywhere. Pulling everything out the bathroom cabinets etc. Eventually gave it up as a bad job, and carried on with my day.

Got to work, and told my boss I’d lost my watch, & was paranoid the whole time I would be late. He looked up and said “it’s in your right Adidas”. He followed me to my desk, and my watch was in my sneaker, I’d just taken off after doing 2 bus journeys, a train ride and a 15 minute walk. No idea how it came to be in there or how my boss knew (he said he didn’t know why he said it, it came out his mouth before he could think about what he was saying!)

#90 I drive down the same road everyday to get Into town and on the horizon are the Chiltern hills. I grew up on and around them so know them well and the surrounding area.



One day there was a rainbow as I drove down that road and through it rather than seeing the familiar greens and chalk of the hills I was used to I swear I saw a vast Industrial complex. It was huge with multiple dark buildings and chimneys belching out smoke.



It lasted as long as the rainbow was there and could only be seen through it.... there are no buildings like that for many miles around or ever have been as far as I'm aware.



Edit - Thanks for all the Interest and theory's, loved looking them up. To give you an idea of where I am, look up Soulbury Rd in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire driving towards the town centre.

#91 I guessed about 25 times on a multiple choice test. Got a 100%. Even if I was able to narrow it down to only two choices each, that's a 1 in 33,554,432 chance.

#92 My boyfriend and I were downstairs in the kitchen making dinner. Only two in the house. I went upstairs to get something and a shoe came flying at me from the top of the stairs. Went right over my shoulder. I had no pets. Had bf check it out and nothing was unusual or different. Had to dodge that shoe it was totally launched at me.

#93 Ok so I don’t believe in god / heaven / ghosts etc but this was an ongoing thing I couldn’t ignore or explain.



When I was 7 months pregnant with my first baby, my grandad, the man who helped raise me, passed away. So my daughter never met him and I honestly never spoke of him much as it was too sad for me.



As a baby she would often wave and smile at our hallway if she sat on my bed. I thought she was looking at flickering sunlight, but then She would wave and giggle at the same spot no matter where in the house she was.



When she was a toddler she would say things like “no sorry I can’t play now I have to eat my brekkie” or ‘haha you’re making me laugh!”



When I asked her who she was talking to you she would just say ‘the nice man’. So i assumed it was an imaginary friend. This only happened once a month or so.



When my daughter was 2 I had another baby and my mother came to stay with us for a while. And my oldest daughter starting talking to this man every day at breakfast, always facing the hallway where the sunlight came in. I heard her telling him about her new sister.



My mam was amused listening to her and asked her who it was. I expected her to just say “the nice man” like she always did but she looked my mother straight in the eye, pointed at her and said “it’s your daddy Nana, say hi!”



My mam dropped the cup of tea she was making and just stood speechless and I was the same. Like I said I don’t believe in ghosts but at the same time, my daughter never met him and if I ever referred to him I would have called him my grandad; my toddler would never know he was my mother’s father.



My mam just welled up with tears and said “can you tell him I said hi back?” And my daughter just said ok and continued eating her cereal. It was so freaky I will never forgot it.



She’s 4 now and still sometimes say hi to the ‘nice man’ in the hallway when the sun shines through.

#94 Whenever I was about 11 my family moved into a townhouse that we only lived in for maybe about half a year. One day I walked up the stares to go to my room and as I turned the corner to the hallway I saw a mirror image of myself staring me directly in my eyes before disappearing after a second or two. I don’t know if I believe in supernatural stuff or not, but it certainly felt real. I’m not saying it wasn’t just my mind playing a weird trick about me, but for some reason whenever I tell people this story I always cry. I actually cried while I was typing this.

#95 Every other Saturday I threw up all over my bed, it happened to much I started sleeping with a bucket and woke up like it was just a chore, “oh just gotta get this done real quick” and went on normally.

#96 Well, I shouldn’t have read this thread before bed.

#97 (I’ve posted this before)



2 days after one of my closest, dearest friends died (we were semi-expecting it after he was in a terrible accident) I fell asleep in the library at school. This was after a horrific couple of days trying to process everything & function normally - I was massively sleep deprived. I placed my head in my arms on the library desk and I woke up and there he was beside me.



It was a scenario that had happened so many times - us revising and hanging out in the library together, whispered jokes and banter - that it didn't feel strange at all.



We stood up and wandered around, watched one librarian putting books away on shelves, there was a girl reading a book sat on the floor with sickly bright yellow socks, my friend made some silly Dad-joke about them being too 'loud for the library'. We chatted in low voices, about nothing much - the usual chit chat - and then went back to the desks.



I woke up and he was gone, of course, I was startled but weirdly euphoric. I went over the same set of shelves and had deja-vu: saw the same librarian putting away the books and the same girl with the yellow socks still there sat on the floor reading. I swear to this day I hadn't seen them before I went to sleep.



I like to think it was his way of saying goodbye. It helped me immensely, even though I know it was probably just a dream. But the socks thing has always stuck with me, and anytime I see a pair of 'loud' yellow socks (not very often!) I think of him and our final chat.

#98 We were staying in France with a family friend’s family. He spoke french, but his family didn’t.



They had a large bedroom with two double beds, on two adjoining walls. I have three brothers and we were all very young, so the four of us were sharing the two beds.



I woke up in the middle of the night to see a woman in a pink dress sat on a chair next to the opposing bed. She was knitting. There was a man in a brown suit stood next to her, one arm on her shoulder.



Suddenly she stopped, looked at me, and ran toward me. I blinked and they were gone.



Now there are no pictures in the house of these two wearing these clothes. I didn’t know who they were, nor the relevance of what they were doing. We were told, via the friend, that this was the bedroom of his grandparents. She used to sit there and knit.



They were buried in a pink dress and brown suit.



I don’t believe in ghosts, but I have no rationale explanation for what I saw.



I also saw a ghostly figure once on holiday the following year, for which I also have no proper explanation.

#99 So I was once at McDonald’s with my best friend who was a girl from Holland. Both her parents were Dutch and she was born there but moved to America quite young.

We had just sat down to start eating when the father asked "Does anyone know where the straws are?" Knowing where the straws were, and knowing they were freely paying for my meal, I quickly shot up and grabbed a straw for the father “here you are” I added. I then realised that they were sat staring at me like I was an alien.



Now I only know how to speak English and bad English, but apparently, the father had made this request - completely in Dutch. But I would swear on a painful death, that I 100% clearly heard the request made in English.



Not only that, the translation is completely different, so it was not as if I picked up the body language and my mind did the rest of the translating. Which only further confused them, and me to this day….

