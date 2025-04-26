ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve charted the stars more thoroughly than the sea. And that’s not an exaggeration—we actually have better maps of Mars than we do of most of Earth’s seafloor. Which is pretty wild, considering water covers 70% of our planet.

That means every trip to the coast holds the chance to discover something new. And these curious ocean-goers did just that, stumbling upon everything from eerie underwater statues to creatures that look straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Scroll down to explore their fascinating finds—you might be surprised by what’s been hiding beneath the surface.

#1

Christ Of The Abyss, Key Largo, Florida

Underwater diver near a large statue in the ocean, showcasing strange oceanic discovery.

Sebastian Carlosena Report

    #2

    Washed Up Whale Spine

    Dog examining large ocean vertebrae on a rocky beach, highlighting a strange find.

    evercurious13 Report

    #3

    Apollo 11 Engines, Recovered By Bezos Expeditions

    Rusty engine part from the ocean floor, one of the strangest things found in the ocean.

    jurvetson Report

    #4

    Found By The Ocean

    A hand holding a strange ocean find, a blue glass sphere with barnacles, on a sandy beach with waves in the background.

    Ohhhnothing Report

    #5

    Real Talk I Think I Just Found A Shell With An Ancient Language On It

    Unique ocean object with brown markings held between fingers on a beach background.

    DaaaBears Report

    #6

    Underwater Sculptures At Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park

    Underwater circle of human sculptures marking a strange ocean discovery.

    kasio69 Report

    #7

    New Species (Porifera) From The Deep South Atlantic And North Pacific

    Strange ocean finding: white sea sponge resembling a cartoon character on a deep-sea floor.

    Castello-Branco C Report

    #8

    Just Seeing Two People Stand On The Ocean Floor Is Strangely Unsettling

    Two divers standing on the ocean floor surrounded by darkness, capturing strange oceanic depths.

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    #9

    Ocean Atlas Is The World's Largest Underwater Statue. Located In The Bahamas

    Underwater statue of a human figure partially submerged, representing strange oceanic discoveries.

    Sayvewuner Report

    #10

    Found This Weird Statue Buried In The Water Off The Coast Of Queens

    Rusty statue found in the ocean, depicting a human figure holding scales on a beach.

    AdMost7825 Report

    #11

    This Thing Exists. Robust Armored Gurnard Satyrichthys Welchi Is A Strange Looking Fish

    Unusual ocean creature with spiky ridges found on rocky shore.

    67rtyu53 Report

    #12

    This Fruit I Found It In The Ocean Of Cancun Mexico It Is Similar In Texture And Color To A Coconut But Is Much Smaller The Inside Smells Like A Citrusy Coconut

    Hand holding a strange black and white object found in the ocean.

    Any_Inevitable1025 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/foods/coquito-nuts-mini-coconuts#:~:text=And%20unlike%20a%20mature%20coconut,jellies%20for%20texture%20and%20nuttiness.

    #13

    Unidentified Golden Orb Found In Gulf Of Alaska

    Unusual object found in the ocean resting on a rocky seabed.

    OAA Ocean Exploration Report

    #14

    I Think I Found The Tiniest Heart Of The Ocean. It's Even Too Tiny For Doll Rose

    Tiny black heart-shaped earring found in the ocean, held next to a doll in a black and red dress.

    dlennsu Report

    #15

    Wreck Of The Rms Rhone, British Virgin Islands

    Underwater shipwreck with coral growth, one of the strangest ocean finds.

    Gareth Richards Report

    #16

    Found Several Of These In The Ocean Off Moorea, French Polynesia

    Transparent blue seashell shard, one of the strangest ocean finds, displayed on a metallic surface and held up close.

    It’s feels like plastic and the blue is sparkly, only on one side.

    Street-Letterhead-41 Report

    #17

    Sigillina Cyanea, These Are Strange Creatures To 15 Cm Long

    Bizarre blue and gray oceanic formations hanging from a rocky surface underwater.

    jeans_Photos Report

    #18

    Ancient "Computer" Found Near Antikythera Island 1901, The Mechanism Consists Of A Complex System Of 30 Wheels And Plates With Inscriptions Relating To Signs Of The Zodiac, Months, Eclipses And Pan-Hellenic Games

    Ancient corroded mechanism found in the ocean, showcasing intricate gears and encrusted metal parts.

    Marsyas Report

    #19

    Strange Lights In The South Pacific Ocean

    Mysterious glowing lights spotted in the ocean viewed from an airplane window at night.

    whatsthis1005 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Illegal Chinese fishers using bright lights to attract deep sea creatures, like squid.

    #20

    Weird Sea Creature

    Unusual marine creature with dark spiky shell and tail found on a sandy surface.

    Samjay03 Report

    #21

    The Ribs Of A Once Mighty Ship Bare On The "Graveyard Of The Atlantic." North Carolina, Outer Banks. 1973

    Ocean discovery of a wooden shipwreck on a sandy beach under a clear sky.

    NOAA Photo Library Report

    #22

    Mariana-Trench, Deepest Oceanic Trench On Earth, Around 2,550 Km (1,580 Mi) In Length And 69 Km (43 Mi) In Width

    Diver explores a deep ocean cave, surrounded by mysterious rock formations and blue light.

    1840489pavan nd Report

    #23

    Biggest Megalodon Fossil I Have Found. Found While Diving Off The Coast Of N.c

    Close-up of a person's hand holding a large, weathered shark tooth found in the ocean.

    treadup Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mega shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Mega shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Mega shark!

    #24

    Purple Anemone Next To What Appears To Be An Eye Of A Super-Camouflaged Fish. Or Perhaps Just Some Weird Reflective Property Of A Rock

    Purple sea creature with tentacles on ocean floor, illustrating strange ocean finds.

    NOAA Photo Library Report

    #25

    Locomotive Graveyard, New Jersey

    Submerged train car wreck in the ocean, showcasing one of the strangest discoveries underwater.

    imgur.com Report

    #26

    Huge Japanese Spider Crab

    Man holding a giant crab found in the ocean, showcasing one of the strangest ocean discoveries.

    wechonki360 Report

    #27

    Weird Ocean Creature My GF Found On The Beach In Santa Cruz, Ca

    Unusual ocean find of an organic, oval-shaped object on sandy beach.

    dmt7679 Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gumboot Chiton. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gumboot_chiton

    #28

    Today I Found A Rock At Ocean Grove Beach That Looked Like A Sandwich

    Beige rock on sandy beach, one of the strangest things found in the ocean, displaying natural weathering patterns.

    ellieck Report

    #29

    Dug Out Carcass Of The St. Augustine Monster, 1896

    Men standing by a strange discovery on a beach, with horses in the background, showcasing one of the oddest ocean finds.

    Mgiganteus Report

    #30

    Weird Ocean Blob Found In Puerto Rico

    Hand holding a strange ocean find, a small round object, against a sandy background.

    theladysupernova Report

