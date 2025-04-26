30 Of The Strangest Things People Have Ever Found In The Ocean
We’ve charted the stars more thoroughly than the sea. And that’s not an exaggeration—we actually have better maps of Mars than we do of most of Earth’s seafloor. Which is pretty wild, considering water covers 70% of our planet.
That means every trip to the coast holds the chance to discover something new. And these curious ocean-goers did just that, stumbling upon everything from eerie underwater statues to creatures that look straight out of a sci-fi movie.
Scroll down to explore their fascinating finds—you might be surprised by what’s been hiding beneath the surface.
Christ Of The Abyss, Key Largo, Florida
Washed Up Whale Spine
Apollo 11 Engines, Recovered By Bezos Expeditions
Found By The Ocean
Real Talk I Think I Just Found A Shell With An Ancient Language On It
Underwater Sculptures At Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park
New Species (Porifera) From The Deep South Atlantic And North Pacific
Just Seeing Two People Stand On The Ocean Floor Is Strangely Unsettling
Ocean Atlas Is The World's Largest Underwater Statue. Located In The Bahamas
Looks like he's gonna jump up and scare the next boat passing
Found This Weird Statue Buried In The Water Off The Coast Of Queens
This Thing Exists. Robust Armored Gurnard Satyrichthys Welchi Is A Strange Looking Fish
This Fruit I Found It In The Ocean Of Cancun Mexico It Is Similar In Texture And Color To A Coconut But Is Much Smaller The Inside Smells Like A Citrusy Coconut
https://www.atlasobscura.com/foods/coquito-nuts-mini-coconuts#:~:text=And%20unlike%20a%20mature%20coconut,jellies%20for%20texture%20and%20nuttiness.
Unidentified Golden Orb Found In Gulf Of Alaska
I Think I Found The Tiniest Heart Of The Ocean. It's Even Too Tiny For Doll Rose
Wreck Of The Rms Rhone, British Virgin Islands
Found Several Of These In The Ocean Off Moorea, French Polynesia
It’s feels like plastic and the blue is sparkly, only on one side.
Sigillina Cyanea, These Are Strange Creatures To 15 Cm Long
Ancient "Computer" Found Near Antikythera Island 1901, The Mechanism Consists Of A Complex System Of 30 Wheels And Plates With Inscriptions Relating To Signs Of The Zodiac, Months, Eclipses And Pan-Hellenic Games
Strange Lights In The South Pacific Ocean
Illegal Chinese fishers using bright lights to attract deep sea creatures, like squid.
Weird Sea Creature
The Ribs Of A Once Mighty Ship Bare On The "Graveyard Of The Atlantic." North Carolina, Outer Banks. 1973
Mariana-Trench, Deepest Oceanic Trench On Earth, Around 2,550 Km (1,580 Mi) In Length And 69 Km (43 Mi) In Width
Biggest Megalodon Fossil I Have Found. Found While Diving Off The Coast Of N.c
Mega shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Mega shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Mega shark!
Purple Anemone Next To What Appears To Be An Eye Of A Super-Camouflaged Fish. Or Perhaps Just Some Weird Reflective Property Of A Rock
Locomotive Graveyard, New Jersey
Huge Japanese Spider Crab
Weird Ocean Creature My GF Found On The Beach In Santa Cruz, Ca
Gumboot Chiton. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gumboot_chiton