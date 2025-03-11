Man-Hating Female Boss Gets Reality Check After Employee Delivers Malicious Compliance

ADVERTISEMENT

Being biased against an employee because of gender is never acceptable. Yet, it is prevalent in many workplaces, affecting both men and women.

This man endured two years of abuse from his female boss, who, according to him, preferred to have a woman do his job. His awful experience extended until his very last day at work, when he finally got back at her through malicious compliance.

While his actions didn’t bear fruit until weeks later, he is nonetheless proud of what he did. You will find the entire story below.

Gender biases in the workplace are always problematic

A man endured two years of abuse from his female boss, whom he believes picked on him for being a man

The torment went on until his last day on the job, but he got the last laugh through malicious compliance

Specific industries are biased against men

According to a 2022 study highlighted by the American Psychological Association, there are specific industries men avoid because of potential discrimination. Findings show these biases in HEED fields (healthcare, early education, and domestic), roles that are typically associated with women.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Corinne Moss-Racusin, recognizes that male gender bias is primarily overlooked. She sees such prejudices as a detriment to society.

“There’s no evidence that men are biologically incapable of doing this work or that men and women are naturally oriented toward different careers,” she explained.

It also doesn’t help that “positive” stereotyping has become the norm. In an article for SHRM, labor and employment attorney Jonathan Siegel shared examples of articles across the internet that promote the message that women are “better leaders” than men.

“In a workplace, saying women are better leaders than men invites discrimination claims,” Siegel wrote, emphasizing that the focus should be more on “competency” instead of gender.

Siegel adds that while women must have opportunities to shine in the workplace, reserving gender-based positions isn’t the way.

“[It] could mean the difference between ‘laudable’ and ‘unlawful.’”

Moving on is the best way to deal with an awful boss

Discriminatory practices aside, the author’s main issue is the abuse he experienced. As he mentioned in his story, he was young and likely needed the job.

In cases where employees have no choice but to deal with their relationship with their awful bosses, moving on to another job may be the best option. According to executive coach and psychoanalyst Manfred F. R. Kets de Vries, hanging on may lead to feelings of bitterness and disenchantment, which may contribute to depression.

“The better solution is to look for another job while you’re still employed, exiting on your own terms,” he wrote in an article for Harvard Business Review. “Having a bad boss isn’t your fault, but staying with one is.”

The author may have waited too long to exit, but he eventually did so. As for his malicious compliance, he simply did as he was told.

Unfortunately, the owner’s wife was too shortsighted to see the consequences of her decisions. She had to deal with the $6K fallout, a loss the company could have avoided.

The author clarified his story by responding to commenters, most of whom lauded him for his actions

