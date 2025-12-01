Shared Visions: 20 Artists And 20 Photographers Collaborate Across Mediums

ADVERTISEMENT

The Art Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve welcomes you to explore Still Moments Reimagined, a unique exhibition uniting 20 visual artists and 20 photographers in a creative dialogue across mediums. The exhibit will be on view from December 6 through January 31.

Each artist-photographer pairing offers a distinctive interpretation of a shared inspiration, shaping a single captured moment in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve into new expressions of imagination. The resulting collection explores the intersection of perspective, nature, and artistic process—revealing how creativity can breathe new life into the familiar.

Curator Lisa D'Amico invites the public to experience Still Moments Reimagined at The Art Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville, New York. Gallery hours are 9:30am to 4:30pm, Monday - Sunday.

A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, January 17, from 1–3pm (snow date: January 18, 1–3pm). Guests can meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and experience firsthand how still moments are transformed through the power of art and photography. The exhibit can also be viewed on the gallery's website.

Featured Artists: Barbara Armstrong, Anne Bell, Joyce Byrnes, Catherine Caufield Russell, Barbara Chen, Luis Fonesca, Trine Giaever, Hilda Green Demsky, Rose Marie James, Barry Kostrinsky, Dan Lukens, Marie McNicholas, Linda Negrin, Sherri Paul, Monique Robidoux, Aviva Sakolsky, Rebecca B. Schwarz, Sherry Solow, Lori Weisbart-Polson, Chris Ross

Featured Photographers: Ada Bar, Anne Marie Leone, Bill Graham, Cathy Stark, Charles Favata, Chloe Jacobs, Christine Breglia, Dennis Thornton, Derek J DiGuglielmo, Doris Moreira Douek, Heidi Fuhrman, Jeffrey Ginsburg, Jessika Creedon, Judi Martin, Karin Magnuson, Kathleen Ferguson-Tusa, Lisa Faigin, Melina Cronin, Rebecca Bell, Taylor Ha

More info: rockefellergallery.com