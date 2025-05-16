25 Witty Comics By Captain Sticky That Blend Everyday Life Cringe With The SupernaturalInterview With Artist
If you've ever laughed quietly at your screen during work hours, you're not alone—and Sticky Strips might be to blame. Created by the artist behind the Instagram handle @captain.sticky, these comics are short, plain, and funny. They cover everything from awkward office moments to encounters with vampires, witches, and other weird creatures.
With a style that's as minimal as it is sharp, Sticky Strips captures the small, strange truths of daily life. Scroll down to take a look at some of our favorites.
More info: Instagram
We reached out to Captain Sticky to learn more about the creative process behind Sticky Strips and gain insight into the inspiration and thoughtfulness that shape each comic. The artist shared that they've been doodling and making silly comics since they were a kid, mostly just to amuse themselves. "After seeing lots of comics on Instagram, I thought maybe I could contribute something too. It's nice having a creative outlet that's entirely mine; no rules, just whatever I feel like making."
Sticky Strips comics often highlight everyday situations with a twist. We were curious about where the artist draws their inspiration from for these creative pieces. "I'm inspired by the small, often overlooked parts of everyday life. The little awkward or absurd moments we usually brush past."
The artist shared that their schedule can be a bit unpredictable, but once they have an idea and some time, creating a strip usually takes about an hour. "Some come together quickly, others need a bit more coaxing."
"I just hope to make people smile, really. The world’s a bit of a mess, and if one of my strips can give someone a moment of relief or a laugh, that’s more than enough."