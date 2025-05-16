ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever laughed quietly at your screen during work hours, you're not alone—and Sticky Strips might be to blame. Created by the artist behind the Instagram handle @captain.sticky, these comics are short, plain, and funny. They cover everything from awkward office moments to encounters with vampires, witches, and other weird creatures.

With a style that's as minimal as it is sharp, Sticky Strips captures the small, strange truths of daily life. Scroll down to take a look at some of our favorites.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic panels by Captain Sticky showing a vampire and monster joking about dentists as supernatural cringe humor.

captain.sticky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to Captain Sticky to learn more about the creative process behind Sticky Strips and gain insight into the inspiration and thoughtfulness that shape each comic. The artist shared that they've been doodling and making silly comics since they were a kid, mostly just to amuse themselves. "After seeing lots of comics on Instagram, I thought maybe I could contribute something too. It's nice having a creative outlet that's entirely mine; no rules, just whatever I feel like making."
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic strip by Captain Sticky featuring everyday life cringe and supernatural humor with a character talking down a hole.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic panels featuring a witty brain in a jar blending everyday life cringe with supernatural humor by Captain Sticky.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sticky Strips comics often highlight everyday situations with a twist. We were curious about where the artist draws their inspiration from for these creative pieces. "I'm inspired by the small, often overlooked parts of everyday life. The little awkward or absurd moments we usually brush past."
    #4

    Comic strip by Captain Sticky showing a frustrated character blending everyday life cringe with supernatural humor.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two characters in a witty comic discussing everyday cringe moments with a humorous supernatural twist.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The artist shared that their schedule can be a bit unpredictable, but once they have an idea and some time, creating a strip usually takes about an hour. "Some come together quickly, others need a bit more coaxing."
    #6

    Comic strip by Captain Sticky showing two characters discussing film editing with humorous everyday life cringe and supernatural tone.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Comic panels by Captain Sticky featuring witty supernatural and everyday life cringe humor with a cat-banana hybrid character.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "I just hope to make people smile, really. The world’s a bit of a mess, and if one of my strips can give someone a moment of relief or a laugh, that’s more than enough."
    #8

    Comic strip by Captain Sticky showing two witches humorously blending everyday life cringe with supernatural wisdom and insults.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Witty comic by Captain Sticky showing a humorous election day interview blending everyday life with supernatural themes.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic by Captain Sticky showing witty blend of everyday cringe and supernatural with a vampire and a coffin crypt pun.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Witch casting spells and a doctor diagnosing food poisoning in a witty comic blending everyday life and supernatural.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic strip by Captain Sticky showing witty supernatural characters blending everyday life cringe with humor.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic panels by Captain Sticky featuring a stick figure with cap and sunglasses blending everyday life cringe with supernatural humor.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic panels from Captain Sticky showing a character floating and humorously drifting into a supernatural space scenario.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Comic panels showing witty characters blending everyday office life with supernatural elements near a water cooler and a ticking bomb.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two characters in a witty comic by Captain Sticky discussing Tolkien, change, and quirky everyday life cringe.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Two men in lab coats debating cyborg failures in a witty comic blending everyday life cringe with the supernatural.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Comic panels featuring witty supernatural fruit characters blending everyday life cringe with dark humor in comics by Captain Sticky.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Comic by Captain Sticky showing a skull holding a rose gasping at a brain in a jar saying it could never work.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic panels by Captain Sticky humorously blending everyday life cringe with supernatural themes in a news interview setting.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two cartoon dragons in a witty comic strip blending everyday life cringe with supernatural humor by Captain Sticky.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Stick figure office workers discuss a Halloween party as a coworker arrives dressed as a ghost and fruit in witty comics.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Comic strip by Captain Sticky showing witty characters blending everyday cringe with supernatural ninjas in a bamboo forest setting.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two men awkwardly greeting and parting near a brick wall in a witty comic blending everyday life cringe with supernatural humor.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Witty comics by Captain Sticky featuring everyday life cringe moments mixed with supernatural humor in colorful panels.

    captain.sticky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!