If you've ever laughed quietly at your screen during work hours, you're not alone—and Sticky Strips might be to blame. Created by the artist behind the Instagram handle @captain.sticky, these comics are short, plain, and funny. They cover everything from awkward office moments to encounters with vampires, witches, and other weird creatures.

With a style that's as minimal as it is sharp, Sticky Strips captures the small, strange truths of daily life. Scroll down to take a look at some of our favorites.

More info: Instagram