Who Is Steve-O? Stephen Gilchrist Glover is a British-born American stunt performer and comedian, widely recognized for his daring and often outlandish physical challenges. His unique brand of self-inflicted pain and audacious humor captivates a global audience. He first burst into the public eye as a pivotal cast member of the MTV reality comedy series Jackass. This groundbreaking show, which premiered in 2000, quickly became a cultural phenomenon due to its shocking stunts and pranks.

Full Name Stephen Gilchrist Glover Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Koral Bickel Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality British, American, Canadian Ethnicity English Education American School in London, University of Miami, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College Father Richard Edward Glover Mother Donna Gay Glover Siblings Cindy Glover

Early Life and Education His early life involved frequent international moves due to his father’s executive role at Pepsi-Cola, leading Stephen Gilchrist Glover to live in multiple countries. He learned Portuguese as his first language and later became fluent in Spanish. He graduated from the American School in London, then briefly attended the University of Miami before enrolling in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, where he honed his performance skills.

Notable Relationships Currently dating Koral Bickel, Stephen Gilchrist Glover was previously engaged to Lux Wright, with whom he shared a long-term public relationship until 2025. Prior to these, he was married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002 to 2003, and later to Brittany McGraw from 2006 to 2008.

Career Highlights Stephen Gilchrist Glover rose to international fame through the Jackass television series, which aired on MTV in 2000. He became known for his extreme stunts that often pushed boundaries and garnered millions of viewers. Beyond television, he expanded his career into stand-up comedy, touring extensively, and launched the successful “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast in 2020.