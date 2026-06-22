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When people keep things from their partner, those lies often have an uncanny way of coming out one way or another. Even the smallest of fibs can wreck a perfectly good relationship, which is why it’s important to reveal it before it becomes too big.

This is probably what one man was thinking when he told his girlfriend that he had dated his stepsister long ago and still wanted her to be a bridesmaid at their future wedding. This shocked his girlfriend, who had never even suspected it during their 3-year relationship.

More info: Reddit

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A person’s dating history shouldn’t be a deal breaker for their new partner, unless they’re purposely hiding certain things about their past

Image credits: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when her boyfriend’s father was diagnosed with cancer, he moved back to his hometown to care for him, and also got help from his stepsister

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Image credits: dikushin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After the man lost his dad, he told the poster that he wanted to propose to her, but before that, he wanted to reveal that he had known his stepsister long before their parents married

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

What the woman didn’t know was that her boyfriend and his stepsibling had dated, and that they had broken up before actually becoming part of the same family

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Image credits: IndividualPleasant23

The man felt that since his stepsister was the closest thing he had to family, he wanted her to be a bridesmaid in their future wedding, which left the poster shocked

Even though the woman and her boyfriend had been together for three years, she wasn’t able to move back with him to his hometown to help him care for his sick dad. He had to take on most of the responsibility himself and also received some support from his stepsister, who visited often.

It can be quite difficult to care for a sick loved one, and research shows that this experience can put a lot of strain and stress on the caregiver. They might end up neglecting their own health in order to support their family as much as possible, which can also affect their mental well-being in the long run.

It’s possible that the man’s difficult experience with his father’s illness and his subsequent loss made him finally realize that he needed to reveal a secret to his girlfriend. That’s why when he met her again, he told her that he had been planning to propose for a while, but before that, he wanted to tell her something.

Although it might seem obvious that people in long-term relationships should be honest with one another, psychologists reveal that sometimes folks keep secrets to protect themselves. They might feel like their partner will leave them if the truth came out, which is why they may continue to lie.

Image credits: beststudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster told his girlfriend that he had known his stepsister even before she was a part of the family, his news didn’t seem like such a big deal. That’s when he revealed that they had actually dated for many years, and this was definitely something the poster hadn’t been expecting at all.

Most folks frown upon the idea of stepsiblings having a romantic connection because once their parents get married, they are considered one family. According to people who’ve been in such situations, they want everyone to know that these relationships are usually serendipitous and a result of real love, care, and connection.

That’s exactly what the man tried to explain to his girlfriend, and he assured her that nothing inappropriate had happened between him and his stepsister ever since they broke up. He also mentioned that he now considered her a sibling and was glad she was the closest thing he had to family.

Due to all that, the poster’s boyfriend expected his stepsister to be made a bridesmaid at their future wedding. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit right with the woman because she couldn’t believe he had kept something like this from her for so long, and that he also expected his ex to be in the bridal party.

What do you think would be the right way for the poster to deal with this news? Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

People were shocked by the man’s secret and felt that he had crossed the line to demand such a thing from his girlfriend