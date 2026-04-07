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In times of sudden change, it’s important for people to stick together. Additional fights only complicate matters further.

So when Reddit user AsparagusMuch821 bid his wife farewell to the afterlife, he waited for a few months before doing anything to their home, which he now shared solely with his own children since hers had moved out to live with their biological father.

But after the man decided to repurpose their former rooms and adjust them to the new household, his late partner’s family were very much against it.

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After this man became a widower, his late wife’s kids went on to live with their biological father

Image credits: varyapigu/Envato (not the actual photo)

But they still didn’t want him to touch the kids’ rooms

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The stepkids’ biological family showed no interest in the belongings they left behind

Image credits: stockbusters/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AsparagusMuch821

As the man’s story went viral, he answered some of people’s biggest questions

Most people thought the widower hadn’t done anything wrong

Some, however, thought he needed to wait a bit longer before making any changes to the house

And a few questioned his plan altogether