Who Is Stellan Skarsgård? Stellan John Skarsgård is a Swedish actor with an impressive range, known for commanding performances in diverse roles. He navigates seamlessly between indie dramas and major blockbusters, bringing depth to every character. His breakout moment arrived with *Breaking the Waves*, a Lars von Trier film that garnered international acclaim. This pivotal role brought him global recognition, proving his ability to tackle complex narratives with profound emotional honesty.

Full Name Stellan John Skarsgård Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Megan Everett Net Worth $50 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Education The Royal Dramatic Theatre Father Jan Skarsgård Mother Gudrun Larsson Kids Alexander Skarsgård, Gustaf Skarsgård, Sam Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, Eija Skarsgård, Valter Skarsgård, Ossian Skarsgård, Kolbjörn Skarsgård

Early Life and Education Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Stellan John Skarsgård experienced a childhood marked by frequent relocations across various Swedish towns. His parents, Jan and Gudrun, raised him in a humanist, atheist household that fostered mutual respect. He cultivated his acting skills through extensive training at The Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm. Although he once harbored a desire to become a diplomat, early school productions nurtured his deep-seated passion for the stage, leading him to a distinguished career.

Notable Relationships Stellan Skarsgård has been married twice, first to My Skarsgård, a Swedish physician, from 1975 until their divorce in 2007. Their long relationship spanned over three decades, marked by mutual respect and shared family life. Skarsgård shares six children with My, including actors Alexander, Gustaf, Bill, and Valter. He later married American screenwriter and producer Megan Everett in 2009, with whom he has two more sons, Ossian and Kolbjörn.

Career Highlights Stellan Skarsgård has built a career distinguished by impactful roles in both European art-house films and Hollywood blockbusters. His portrayal in Lars von Trier’s *Breaking the Waves* earned widespread critical acclaim, while his recurring role as Dr. Erik Selvig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe connected with billions globally. Beyond acting, Skarsgård has served as an executive producer on films like *King of Devil’s Island*, expanding his influence behind the camera. He is also a vocal advocate for secularism and social issues, supporting Swedish tax policies and humanitarian aid. His compelling performance as Boris Shcherbina in HBO’s miniseries *Chernobyl* earned him a Golden Globe Award, and he received another Golden Globe for his role in *Sentimental Value* in 2026, solidifying his status as a decorated and versatile performer.