Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and we all have our own ideas of what can be considered stunning. For some, a bright orange sunset is the epitome of beauty, while others can’t imagine anything more gorgeous than a perfectly baked soufflé. Even charts can be considered beautiful by the right audience.

So if you’re a graph enthusiast, you’re in luck. Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most gorgeous and satisfying displays of information that have been shared on the “Data is Beautiful” subreddit. Enjoy learning something new from these stunning charts, be sure to upvote the ones you find equally informative and aesthetically pleasing!

#1

Countries With School Shootings (Total Incidents From Jan 2009 To May 2018)

Countries With School Shootings (Total Incidents From Jan 2009 To May 2018)

flyingcatwithhorns Report

Mimi
Mimi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'll never get how ANYONE could still think or communicate that owning *more* guns would make schools a safer place. How obvious does it get?

#2

Abortion Deaths In The USA (1968-2018)

Abortion Deaths In The USA (1968-2018)

thedataracer Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ugh, this graph may be a U in a couple years

#3

[oc] Bloom Dates For Every Flower In My Garden- Everyone In R/Gardening Wanted Me To Share This Here, Hope You’ll Allow It!

[oc] Bloom Dates For Every Flower In My Garden- Everyone In R/Gardening Wanted Me To Share This Here, Hope You'll Allow It!

M-Rage Report

Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please make this a vector graphic or even better a poster :-)

The Data is Beautiful subreddit was created in February 2012, and it’s amassed an impressive 19.4 million members since then. The group’s description explains that it’s for “visualizations that effectively convey information”, and notes that, “Aesthetics are an important part of information visualization, but pretty pictures are not the sole aim of this subreddit.” So while you might find these pics stunning, you’re also going to learn something. The moderators note in the subreddit’s rules that posts must contain a “qualifying data visualization”, which, for the purposes of this subreddit, means no photographs. 

“Fake data, goofball statistics, and trivial analysis” are also not welcome in Data is Beautiful. The information shared must be based on real or simulated data, a mapping of information to a visual property, must be more than “dots on a map”, must be made with the intent to communicate data, and must be comprehensible based on the visual and labels included.  
#4

Frequency Of Compound Insults (E.g. "Poophead", "Scumwad") In Reddit Comments, Organized By Prefix And Suffix

Frequency Of Compound Insults (E.g. "Poophead", "Scumwad") In Reddit Comments, Organized By Prefix And Suffix

halfeatenscone Report

Paula Pattison
Paula Pattison
Community Member
1 hour ago

My dumb a*s trying to work out why assdumb has been used nearly 3m times

#5

Gordon Ramsay And Martha Stewart Are Being Outperformed By Doña Angela, A Grandma From Rural Mexico And Her Daughter's Phone Camera

Gordon Ramsay And Martha Stewart Are Being Outperformed By Doña Angela, A Grandma From Rural Mexico And Her Daughter's Phone Camera

latinometrics Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yaaaas for babushkas all over the world!

#6

[oc] I Updated Our Famous Password Table For 2022

[oc] I Updated Our Famous Password Table For 2022

hivesystems Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

No one is going to spend more than an hour to break into my accounts. People shouldn't work for less than minimum wage

We’ve previously covered Data is Beautiful on Bored Panda over the past couple years, and in the past, we were lucky enough to get in touch with the group’s moderators to learn more about running this informational subreddit. The moderators previously shared with Bored Panda that they hold high standards for the community, ensuring that members are treated as “first-class citizens” who are always credited and acknowledged for their work. 

“We bring a data-centric view of the world to millions of people every day—from important information about the COVID-19 pandemic all the way to a random dude's daily bowel movements—and our community prides itself in that fact,” one moderator previously shared. “For example, we had community members posting analyses and projections of COVID-19 trends back in January and February 2020—well before anyone in the U.S. was taking the pandemic seriously. /r/DataIsBeautiful is THE place to go when you want to see the signal through the noise of hectic daily life.”
#7

Japan's Work To Reduce Homelessness

Japan's Work To Reduce Homelessness

Xsythe Report

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
1 hour ago

Japan had less homeless people in their entire country in 2007 than my town had sleeping in a football field parking lot during Covid. They set up beds there in alternate parking spots because the indoor shelters weren't large enough to maintain social distancing. Please note it was beds,. not tents.

#8

Do You Belief In Ghosts?

Do You Belief In Ghosts?

GradientMetrics Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

How educated do you have to be to reach 0%?

#9

USA Cigarettes Sold V. Lung Cancer Death Rates

USA Cigarettes Sold V. Lung Cancer Death Rates

rosetechnology Report

According to the moderator team of Data is Beautiful, the subreddit receives between 400-500 submissions every week, and in one given month, they had 2,370 approvals, removals and spam posts. Meanwhile, the number of comments the subreddit receives is far too many to count, with an estimate of over 100k. And the rules of the group are frequently being assessed and improved by the moderators. “For example, we no longer allow YouTube videos as it was being abused by content creators looking for subs on their channel,” one moderator previously told Bored Panda. “We also occasionally temporarily prohibit specific subjects, like Tinder or dating posts, when a topic overwhelms the subreddit although dating posts are allowed again.”
#10

Highest Paid Actors For A Single Production

Highest Paid Actors For A Single Production

giteam Report

Tiffany Sauter
Tiffany Sauter
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Sandra Bullock is the only woman on that chart.

#11

USA: Who Do We Spend Time With Across Our Lifetimes?

USA: Who Do We Spend Time With Across Our Lifetimes?

rosetechnology Report

#12

[oc] Map Showing The Latest Situation In Ukraine Today With Territory Gained By Russia

[oc] Map Showing The Latest Situation In Ukraine Today With Territory Gained By Russia

sdbernard Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited)

"Map shows events on February 27", year is omitting, but it was last year. Be serious with that kind of information, label it correctly and easy to find.

“We also only allow personal posts (posts about the poster such as miles jogged over a year, as an example) on Mondays, which I believe we instituted during my tenure,” one moderator added. “That's just a flavor of the types of rules we add, adjust, or remove over time. Rule changes are done by consensus of the mods and we will often spend days or weeks deciding on new rules and how to word them.”
#13

Surge In Egg Prices In The U.s

Surge In Egg Prices In The U.s

Metalytiq Report

Ellie
Ellie
Community Member
39 minutes ago

That's a nice visualization!

#14

Population Density Of Egypt

Population Density Of Egypt

symmy546 Report

#15

What Job Hunting Has Been Like As A 2020 Graduate So Far

What Job Hunting Has Been Like As A 2020 Graduate So Far

Abbathor Report

And while the moderators are constantly working hard to ensure that the subreddit is functioning as perfectly as possible, due to the sheer amount of content, they can’t filter through every single post. “Most posts are visible immediately, however, we also utilize AutoMod to ‘filter’ out posts that likely violate a rule,” one moderator previously explained to Bored Panda. “Speaking of AutoMod, we heavily rely on it to filter, or make invisible, both posts and comments based on keywords, user karma, and URL links (to name a few) which then have to be manually approved before they are visible. We also utilize it to automatically remove posts that violate our rules (e.g., YouTube links or directly linking an image and not claiming [OC]) so we mods don't even have to see them.”
#16

Costco Hot Dog Combo vs. Inflation

Costco Hot Dog Combo vs. Inflation

nick_ecoinometrics Report

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Like the roasted chicken in the back of the store, the hot dog is a loss leader to get you in the door. The money they lose on that hotdog is vastly overshadowed by the profit they make on the $200 of crab legs for Sunday dinner and the new lawn furniture worth $2k you're now buying because your spouse decided to come in with you to get a hot dog.

#17

Titanic Survival By Gender And Class. Learning R For The First Time And The Power Of Ggplot

Titanic Survival By Gender And Class. Learning R For The First Time And The Power Of Ggplot

Junior-Obligation-27 Report

#18

Size Of Bank Failures Since 2000

Size Of Bank Failures Since 2000

pranshum Report

Verena
Verena
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Where's Lehmann Brothers?

As far as growth is concerned in this subreddit, it’s been pretty steady, according to the moderators. They shared that it started to slow down in 2017 and 2018, but since the last time we featured Data is Beautiful, the subreddit has gained over 3 million members, so it has definitely continued its growth over the years. The moderators also previously told Bored Panda that, “The way Reddit works, the subscriber count isn't all that important above a certain point, which is enough to get on r/all and/or the front page. That hits on a topic most of the more serious subreddits face: good content vs popular content.”
#19

Tonga Eruption As Seen In Infrared Satellite Data

Tonga Eruption As Seen In Infrared Satellite Data

Mathew_Barlow Report

#20

The Popularity Of The Name "Mabel" In The United States Skyrocketed After Gravity Falls Came Out

The Popularity Of The Name "Mabel" In The United States Skyrocketed After Gravity Falls Came Out

Aloiciousss Report

#21

Young Adults Are Leading The Mass Exodus From Christianity In The Us

Young Adults Are Leading The Mass Exodus From Christianity In The Us

gridnews Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Thank God I'm an atheist.

The moderators also noted that they work “above and beyond and really keep the community moving.” And as far as what’s popular in the community, there’s a wide variety of charts being shared. A couple of years ago, COVID posts had a massive spike, understandably, but today there are different trends. And when it comes to what type of graphs are ideal for the page, one moderator previously told Bored Panda, “Pies and bars certainly both have their uses, but we've all seen the results of tortured dataviz, and I think that's where something like the pie chart gets a bad rap.”
#22

Bolivia's Infant Mortality Has Dropped Below The World's Average

Bolivia's Infant Mortality Has Dropped Below The World's Average

latinometrics Report

#23

The Absolute Quality Of Better Call Saul

The Absolute Quality Of Better Call Saul

SansAtionel Report

#24

The Most Watched Netflix Shows

The Most Watched Netflix Shows

Dremarious Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Of all the series on this graph I only watched one. Guess which one 😏

There are literally no limits to the kinds of information that can be displayed in a gorgeous graph or captivating chart. All you need to make your own is some reliable data, a computer program that can create a stunning display of information and a clear message to convey. Data is anything but boring, because it can be about anything you like! If you’re interested in food, politics, cultural differences around the world, or anything else, you can certainly learn something new in the Data is Beautiful group.
#25

Household Ownership Of Consumer Goods In India

Household Ownership Of Consumer Goods In India

pratapvardhan Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
6 minutes ago

How do these 61% get by without a refrigerator? In India?

#26

What Foreign Ways Of Doing Things Would Americans Embrace?

What Foreign Ways Of Doing Things Would Americans Embrace?

YouGov_Official Report

Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
56 minutes ago

where's the healthcare system? where's gun laws? where's reasonable serving sizes? To controversial to ask?

#27

2 Years Of My GF And I Tracking The Sleep Quality Impact Of Various Choices/Behaviours. These Were The 8 Most Significant Effects

2 Years Of My GF And I Tracking The Sleep Quality Impact Of Various Choices/Behaviours. These Were The 8 Most Significant Effects

HeroJournal Report

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Shared bed with partner count is not equal?

Are you feeling wowed by these gorgeous charts and displays of data? These pics just go to show that everything in life can be fascinating, even statistics, if displayed in the right way. Keep upvoting the charts you love the most, and let us know in the comments what information you’d like to see conveyed in a gorgeous way. Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s previous publications featuring the Data is Beautiful subreddit, you can find those right here and here!
#28

How Probable Is ......?

How Probable Is ......?

GradientMetrics Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

So, fact that hell freezes over is definitely sooner than fact of flying pigs.

#29

Most Spoken Languages In The World

Most Spoken Languages In The World

neilrkaye Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 minute ago

I think they are missing quite a few in the second language section.

#30

Covid-19 Accounted For More Line-Of-Duty Police Deaths Last Year Than All Other Causes Combined

Covid-19 Accounted For More Line-Of-Duty Police Deaths Last Year Than All Other Causes Combined

TrueBirch Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
8 minutes ago

But Covid is just a cold, nothing to worry about anymore! /s

#31

A Comparison Of Nato And Russia's Military Strength

A Comparison Of Nato And Russia's Military Strength

arshadejaz Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago

What about China? They would probably fight alongside Russia.

#32

Richest Billionaire In Each State

Richest Billionaire In Each State

Dremarious Report

#33

Global Wealth Inequality In 2021 Visualized By Comparing The Bottom 80% With Increasingly Smaller Groups At The Top Of The Distribution

Global Wealth Inequality In 2021 Visualized By Comparing The Bottom 80% With Increasingly Smaller Groups At The Top Of The Distribution

rubenbmathisen Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
7 minutes ago

This is sad and frightening at the same time

#34

Japan's Population Problem, Visualized [oc]

Japan's Population Problem, Visualized [oc]

chartr Report

Adam Jeff
Adam Jeff
Community Member
28 minutes ago

This isn't a population problem. Constant growth is the population problem.

#35

Number Of "Birthday" Posts On My Facebook Wall Per Year

Number Of "Birthday" Posts On My Facebook Wall Per Year

josigold Report

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who did you p**s off in 2012 that you apologised to the following year?

#36

Actors/Actresses With The Most Oscar Wins

Actors/Actresses With The Most Oscar Wins

giteam Report

#37

No-One Wants Me To Stay Safe Anymore: The Rise And Fall Of The Pandemic Email Signoff

No-One Wants Me To Stay Safe Anymore: The Rise And Fall Of The Pandemic Email Signoff

spicer2 Report

#38

[oc] Most Streamed Artists On Spotify (All Time)

[oc] Most Streamed Artists On Spotify (All Time)

rayjaywolf Report

Thomas E S Thomas
Thomas E S Thomas
Community Member
1 hour ago

I guess I don't follow the trend. I don't like most of their music.

#39

Does Healthcare Spending Correlate With Life Expectancy?

Does Healthcare Spending Correlate With Life Expectancy?

latinometrics Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Tens of millions would prefer to give corporations their money rather than healthcare to people they think don't "deserve" it.

#40

Convenience Store Chain With The Most Locations In Each State

Convenience Store Chain With The Most Locations In Each State

Dremarious Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd sat they're gas stations, not real convenience stores

#41

Top Googled Games In Europe, December 2022

Top Googled Games In Europe, December 2022

desfirsit Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nordic types liking World of Warcraft most somehow

#42

The Peaks And Troughs Of Long-Running TV Series

The Peaks And Troughs Of Long-Running TV Series

gammafission00 Report

#43

Most Followed Accounts On Social Media (Instagram, Twitter, Fb)

Most Followed Accounts On Social Media (Instagram, Twitter, Fb)

rayjaywolf Report

#44

All Bicycle Paths In The Netherlands

All Bicycle Paths In The Netherlands

Landgeist Report

#45

Where Most Aid To Ukraine Comes From

Where Most Aid To Ukraine Comes From

albymana Report

Mimi
Mimi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry to spoil, but EU is not a country. It can only spend what their contributors, especially the big players such as France, Germany or in this case Poland put in.

#46

Average Post Score By Posting Hour

Average Post Score By Posting Hour

godofpainTR Report

#47

World Population 2023 In A Single Chart Calculate In Millions Of People. China, India, The Us, And The Eu Combined Generate Half Of The World’s Gdp And Are Home To Almost Half Of The World’s Population

World Population 2023 In A Single Chart Calculate In Millions Of People. China, India, The Us, And The Eu Combined Generate Half Of The World’s Gdp And Are Home To Almost Half Of The World’s Population

maps_us_eu Report

#48

The Slow Decline Of Key Changes In Popular Music

The Slow Decline Of Key Changes In Popular Music

cdr4321 Report

Ember
Ember
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is sad…I love a classic key change.

#49

I Recorded The Race Of All 433 Actors In The 2022 Super Bowl Commercials. Here's How They Compare To The Actual Us Population

I Recorded The Race Of All 433 Actors In The 2022 Super Bowl Commercials. Here's How They Compare To The Actual Us Population

TheBigBo-Peep Report

#50

Which Media Organizations Are Trusted More By Democrats And By Republicans

Which Media Organizations Are Trusted More By Democrats And By Republicans

YouGov_Official Report

#51

Twitter Sentiment On Will Smith Before And After Slap

Twitter Sentiment On Will Smith Before And After Slap

theiraz Report

Thomas E S Thomas
Thomas E S Thomas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Greatest staged moment in Grammy history. It worked too. Everybody suddenly remembered who Will Smith was. Famous people get forgotten. Infamous people are immortalized.

#52

Dating In The Internet Age: 1995 vs. 2017

Dating In The Internet Age: 1995 vs. 2017

CognitiveFeedback Report

Ginger Ghost
Ginger Ghost
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wtf in 1995 15% dated family?? at least it's down to 8% now 👀

#53

Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Movies By Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Movies By Marvel Studios

keshava7 Report

#54

What Would Minimum Wage Be If...?

What Would Minimum Wage Be If...?

LibertarianSlaveownr Report

#55

The Most And Least Popular Brands On R/Buyitforlife

The Most And Least Popular Brands On R/Buyitforlife

madredditscientist Report

#56

Us Travel Advisory World Map 2022

Us Travel Advisory World Map 2022

RealHuman568 Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of Europe is yellow?

#57

Fertility Rates Of The World

Fertility Rates Of The World

JoeFalchetto Report

#58

My Job Search As A Mechanical Engineer With 1.5 Years Of Experience

My Job Search As A Mechanical Engineer With 1.5 Years Of Experience

theboarderdude Report

#59

Single Line Drawn Through All Zip Codes In Numerical Order

Single Line Drawn Through All Zip Codes In Numerical Order

fuckverilog Report

#60

Most Popular Apps By Category, 2021 (Million Downloads)

Most Popular Apps By Category, 2021 (Million Downloads)

giteam Report

#61

Video Game Consoles And Their Sales

Video Game Consoles And Their Sales

giteam Report

#62

World's Biggest Polluters

World's Biggest Polluters

infographycs Report

