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Every winter, Niagara Falls takes on a completely different character, and in 2026, Niagara Parks turned that transformation into a celebration of cold-weather photography through the Niagara Frozen Falls Social Media Contest. Organized by Niagara Parks, the contest invited visitors and content creators to capture the falls during one of their most dramatic seasonal shifts, when ice, mist, and snow reshape the entire landscape around them. The winning entries came from Mytny Photography, who took first place; Ajo Mathew of The Soul Photography, second; and Rob Miller, third, with each image offering a striking look at this rare winter spectacle. Niagara Parks launched the contest during a period of particularly icy conditions and invited people to share their photos and videos on social media as the falls once again became a major attraction.

Part of what makes the scene so fascinating is that Niagara Falls does not actually freeze solid in the way many people imagine. Even when photos make it look as though the waterfall has stopped completely, huge volumes of water are still moving beneath the ice. What visitors are really seeing is a combination of freezing mist, thick ice buildup, and river ice collecting below the falls. Over time, these conditions create the illusion of a frozen waterfall, while the current continues flowing underneath. Niagara Parks explains that this is what gives the falls their famous “Frozen Falls” appearance: not a full freeze, but a powerful waterfall partially hidden by layers of ice and snow.

Make sure to pick your favorites by scrolling down and voting on the images.

More info: niagaraparks.com | niagaraparks.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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35 Stunning Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Show Winter At Its Most Magical

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    judyrr21 avatar
    Judy Reynolds
    Judy Reynolds
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the contrast between the brooding falls and the tiny human lights!!

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