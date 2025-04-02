ADVERTISEMENT

Spring cleaning season hits different when you're staring down that drawer of mysterious cables you're convinced you'll need the second you throw them away. Before you spiral into an existential crisis about whether your pizza cutter sparks joy, we've got 20 fresh approaches that make decluttering feel less like therapy homework and more like actual progress. Because somewhere between hoarding and minimalism lies a sweet spot where normal humans can actually function.

Skip the guilt trips about that pile of "maybe someday" clothes and the anxiety spiral over organizing your sock drawer by color spectrum. This isn't about transforming into a minimalist guru who owns three shirts and a meditation cushion – it's about finding realistic ways to deal with your stuff without losing your mind. Whether you're tackling that cabinet of plastic containers without matching lids or finally admitting you won't finish that craft project from 2019, each strategy helps you face your clutter demons without requiring a personality transplant.