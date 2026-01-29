Lady Ignores Complaints About Her Son Climbing Fence, Person Takes Drastic Step To Protect Privacy
Privacy in your own home can feel like a basic right, but what happens when that space is constantly being invaded? Living next to neighbors often comes with small compromises, but sometimes when boundaries are crossed repeatedly, it leaves the other party feeling frustrated.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently faced a situation many people might find familiar. A neighbor’s child repeatedly climbed a fence to look into his garden, so after repeated requests for it to stop, they decided to take matters into their own hands.
Your home should be a place where your personal life isn’t on display, and where boundaries are respected by neighbors, friends, and visitors alike
Image credits: Natalia Olivera / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The author repeatedly asked their neighbor and her child to stop climbing their fence and invading his garden, but the behavior continued
Image credits: user24121185 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The child, often with friends, persisted in peeking over the fence, ignoring warnings and disturbing their privacy
Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Frustrated, they installed sharp spikes along the top of his fence and informed the neighbor, warning that her son could get hurt
Image credits: Emotional-Gas-4582
The child climbed the fence anyway, got injured, and the situation sparked debate over whether the author’s extreme measures were justified
The OP shared that they own the fence bordering their neighbor’s property, yet despite this, their neighbor’s 10-year-old son regularly climbed it to peer into the garden, often for laughs and attention. They also noted that it was worse when the son would bring his other friends to spy with him
Naturally, this left them increasingly uncomfortable in their own outdoor space, so they would speak to the boy’s mother and ask her to warn her son against climbing their fence. The mother would say that she will, but nothing would change. The OP has also asked the kid personally to stop, but he wouldn’t listen.
So one day, they reached a breaking point and installed sharp, spiked deterrents along the top of the fence. The mother saw it and questioned the move, calling it extreme. However, the OP responded bluntly and essentially told her that if her son stopped climbing the fence, he wouldn’t get hurt.
Despite the warning, the son attempted to climb the fence again and injured himself. As much as the OP understood he was just a child, they couldn’t but note that the boy’s spying had been very annoying and deeply uncomfortable.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In situations like the fence dispute, understanding the dynamics of privacy and boundaries is crucial. According to Safe Wise, while it’s natural to be curious about neighbors, some individuals take it too far and cross personal boundaries.
Legal experts, such as those cited by Contend Legal, emphasize that homeowners have fundamental rights to privacy and security on their property. These rights allow property owners to feel safe and maintain control over their space, including taking reasonable measures to prevent unauthorized access.
However, legal protections are not absolute. As Haggerty Law notes, property owners can modify fences on their land, but adding hazardous features, such as spikes, carries potential legal risks under the attractive nuisance doctrine, particularly when children are involved as they cannot fully appreciate the risk.
Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that they had repeatedly tried to address the problem before resorting to spikes. They also pointed out that the neighbor’s child and mother were at fault for ignoring boundaries and warnings. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP went too far, or was this a justified way to protect their privacy? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens stressed that the child needed to learn consequences, and that the author had given ample warning
Some issues could crop up depending on where OP lives (looking at you, my litigious United States.) This could likely be considered "böoby-trapping" of the same type (if not the same extreme) as that one man who rigged a shotgún to the door of his house he owned, and the shotgún blew off the legs of a burglar who was breaking in to loot the house. Astoundingly, even if the other person is committing a crime on your property, you cannot lay "traps" with the knowledge that the person might trip said traps and injure themselves. It's unhinged, but that's how it is here. (Similar to how putting laxatives in your lunch knowing you have a lunch thief at work can get you into a LOT of trouble, even though the lunch thief is literally committing a crime.) It could be different if OP put up actual "bird spikes" or "cat spikes" and not just crushed glass or something. Either way, OP should consult a lawyer just in case, install cameras, call the police to report a stalker, etc.
They've told the mother, and they're not hidden, unlike the s*****n. It's a parenting fail if the kid still does it.Load More Replies...
Again, depending on where OP is, you are incorrect - if OP is in the US (for example.) Telling the mother provides no legal "protection" from a lawsuit if the child is injured. Signage on the fence would provide no legal protection. Visibility of the spikes would provide no legal protection. Municipal laws in many areas of the US state that any sort of sharp fence spikes can only be installed on "fencing that is in excess of 7 feet above the ground and the fence must not be visible from any adjacent public street." So if OP's fence is visible from OP's front yard (e.g., the public street their house is on) then the spikes would not be legal no matter how many of the child's relatives they've told. It really, really depends on where OP is, but in the US, homeowners are liable for injuries that people sustain on their property, EVEN if the person is entering the property illegally.
