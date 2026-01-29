ADVERTISEMENT

Privacy in your own home can feel like a basic right, but what happens when that space is constantly being invaded? Living next to neighbors often comes with small compromises, but sometimes when boundaries are crossed repeatedly, it leaves the other party feeling frustrated.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently faced a situation many people might find familiar. A neighbor’s child repeatedly climbed a fence to look into his garden, so after repeated requests for it to stop, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Your home should be a place where your personal life isn’t on display, and where boundaries are respected by neighbors, friends, and visitors alike

Young boy climbing wooden fence, wearing a black hat, illustrating concerns about privacy and family boundaries.

Image credits: Natalia Olivera / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author repeatedly asked their neighbor and her child to stop climbing their fence and invading his garden, but the behavior continued

Text discussing a person installing spikey materials on a fence to stop neighbor’s son from climbing, protecting privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Child climbing fence repeatedly while neighbor ignores complaints, leading to drastic privacy protection measures.

Complaint about son climbing fence ignored by lady, leading a person to take drastic step to protect privacy and stop bother.

Backyard with a wooden fence and playground slide as lady ignores complaints about her son climbing fence for privacy.

Image credits: user24121185 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The child, often with friends, persisted in peeking over the fence, ignoring warnings and disturbing their privacy

Text describing a person installing sharp spiky material on a fence to prevent climbing and protect privacy.

Text showing a conversation about a lady ignoring complaints about her son climbing a fence and someone taking steps to protect privacy.

Close-up of a barbed wire fence with blurred background symbolizing privacy protection and boundary issues.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated, they installed sharp spikes along the top of his fence and informed the neighbor, warning that her son could get hurt

Text discussing a child climbing a fence despite complaints, with someone taking steps to protect privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a complaint about a boy climbing a fence disturbing privacy and causing discomfort in a garden.

Woman looking concerned, standing near a fence while a person takes steps to protect privacy nearby.

Image credits: Emotional-Gas-4582

ADVERTISEMENT

The child climbed the fence anyway, got injured, and the situation sparked debate over whether the author’s extreme measures were justified

The OP shared that they own the fence bordering their neighbor’s property, yet despite this, their neighbor’s 10-year-old son regularly climbed it to peer into the garden, often for laughs and attention. They also noted that it was worse when the son would bring his other friends to spy with him

Naturally, this left them increasingly uncomfortable in their own outdoor space, so they would speak to the boy’s mother and ask her to warn her son against climbing their fence. The mother would say that she will, but nothing would change. The OP has also asked the kid personally to stop, but he wouldn’t listen.

So one day, they reached a breaking point and installed sharp, spiked deterrents along the top of the fence. The mother saw it and questioned the move, calling it extreme. However, the OP responded bluntly and essentially told her that if her son stopped climbing the fence, he wouldn’t get hurt.

Despite the warning, the son attempted to climb the fence again and injured himself. As much as the OP understood he was just a child, they couldn’t but note that the boy’s spying had been very annoying and deeply uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women having a serious conversation outdoors, one gesturing while discussing privacy concerns and fence climbing complaints.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

In situations like the fence dispute, understanding the dynamics of privacy and boundaries is crucial. According to Safe Wise, while it’s natural to be curious about neighbors, some individuals take it too far and cross personal boundaries.

Legal experts, such as those cited by Contend Legal, emphasize that homeowners have fundamental rights to privacy and security on their property. These rights allow property owners to feel safe and maintain control over their space, including taking reasonable measures to prevent unauthorized access.

However, legal protections are not absolute. As Haggerty Law notes, property owners can modify fences on their land, but adding hazardous features, such as spikes, carries potential legal risks under the attractive nuisance doctrine, particularly when children are involved as they cannot fully appreciate the risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that they had repeatedly tried to address the problem before resorting to spikes. They also pointed out that the neighbor’s child and mother were at fault for ignoring boundaries and warnings. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP went too far, or was this a justified way to protect their privacy? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens stressed that the child needed to learn consequences, and that the author had given ample warning

Comment discussing a person ignoring complaints about her son climbing a fence and someone taking steps to protect privacy.

Comment explaining fence is meant to stop birds, addressing complaints about son climbing fence and privacy concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person takes drastic step to protect privacy after lady ignores complaints about her son climbing the fence repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a mother ignoring complaints about her son climbing a fence to protect privacy.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing boundaries and privacy in relation to a son climbing a fence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about neighbors ignoring complaints as kids climb fence and cause trouble, leading to privacy protection steps.

Comment discussing property rules and escalating action after complaints ignored about son climbing fence to protect privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fence topped with anti-cat spike strips to protect privacy as son climbs, while lady ignores neighborhood complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing legal concerns about setting a trap to protect privacy from a son climbing fence complaints.

Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting getting a super soaker in response to complaints about son climbing fence.

Comment explaining dangers of son climbing fence and person adding security spikes to protect privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing boundaries needed for kids and criticizing parenting in response to son climbing fence complaints.

Comment about installing bird spikes on a fence to protect privacy and prevent a child from climbing.

Comment discussing frustration over son climbing fence and steps taken to protect privacy and safety.

Screenshot of online comment discussing complaints about a son climbing fence and privacy concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT