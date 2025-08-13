Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Archaeologists Discover Gruesome Evidence That Prehistoric Ancestors Ate Toddlers Like Prey
Archaeologists excavating prehistoric site wearing helmets and gloves uncovering evidence of ancestors eating toddlers like prey
Creepy World, Curiosities

Archaeologists Discover Gruesome Evidence That Prehistoric Ancestors Ate Toddlers Like Prey

Archaeologists excavating the Gran Dolina cave in Atapuerca, northern Spain, have uncovered the earliest direct evidence of prehistoric human cannibalism ever recorded in Europe.

However, the most disturbing aspect of the discovery wasn’t the cannibalism itself, it was who the victim was.

Researchers found the decapitated, butchered remains of a toddler who had been consumed by fellow humans.

Highlights
  • Earliest direct evidence of prehistoric human cannibalism in Europe found in Gran Dolina cave, northern Spain.
  • Researchers discovered butchered remains of a toddler with precise cut marks, showing they were processed like any other animal.
  • The toddler lived about 850,000 years ago, belonging to Homo Antecessor, an extinct archaic human species.

Analysis of the fossil, a cervical vertebra, only confirmed the archaeologists’ worst fears, as it revealed clean, deliberate cut marks that pointed to the child’s gruesome fate.

    Archaeologists in Spain found evidence that our prehistoric ancestors saw in toddlers a viable source of food

    Group of archaeologists wearing helmets at an excavation site discovering evidence of prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    “This case is particularly striking, not only because of the child’s age, but also due to the precision of the cut marks,” said Palmira Saladié, co-director of the Gran Dolina excavation.

    “It is direct evidence that the child was processed like any other prey.”

    Archaeologists excavating a prehistoric site uncover gruesome evidence related to ancestors consuming toddlers like prey.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    According to Saladié, the fine incisions in specific anatomical locations show that early humans were systematically processing human bodies in the same way they would with animal carcasses.

    “The vertebra presents clear incisions at key anatomical points for disarticulating the head,” Saladié explained. Far from being random injuries or the result of violence, the cuts were proof of methodical butchery.

    Archaeologists carefully excavating prehistoric bones with evidence of toddler remains at an ancient dig site.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    If that wasn’t enough to erase any doubts, human bite marks were also found on the bones.

    “The cut marks on the bones do not appear in isolation. Human bite marks have been identified on the bones,” she said. 

    “This is the most reliable evidence that the bodies found at the site were indeed consumed.”

    The toddler was processed, cut and treated like any other type of animal flesh

    Fossilized prehistoric bone with cut marks providing evidence of ancestors eating toddlers like prey.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    The child, believed to be between 2 and 5 years old, lived roughly 850,000 years ago and belonged to the Homo Antecessor, an extinct species of archaic human.

    His remains were just one of 10 skeletons uncovered during recent excavations, with many also bearing signs of cannibalism.

    Two archaeologists wearing helmets examine small prehistoric remains, uncovering evidence of ancestors eating toddlers like prey.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    These marks are often found on animal bones processed for food: defleshing cuts, and broken bones consistent with marrow extraction.

    The findings confirmed a longstanding theory among archaeologists: that cannibalism was not an anomaly among the Homo Antecessor, but a recurrent behavior.

    Fossilized prehistoric jawbone with teeth showing evidence linked to archaeologists' discovery of toddler consumption.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    “What we are documenting now is the continuity of that [cannibalism] behavior,” Saladié said.

    “This treatment of the those who had passed away was not exceptional, but repeated.”

    Prehistoric animal skull with missing sections, illustrating archaeologists discovering evidence of toddlers eaten like prey.

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

    In over nearly three decades of excavations at Gran Dolina, more than two dozen cannibalized human remains have been identified.

    The first signs of children being consumed emerged in 2021, when researchers unearthed the defleshed remains of an 11-year-old girl. Now, with the discovery of the toddler, the pattern of interspecies cannibalism appears more widespread and indiscriminate.

    Now, researchers are left with one simple question: why did they do it?

    Researchers are still debating whether the practice was a desperate attempt survival tactic, or an aspect of prehistoric culture

    Archaeologists excavating a prehistoric site uncover gruesome evidence linked to ancient ancestors eating toddlers like prey.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    The motivation behind this behavior remains speculative. Some researchers suggest it was a survival strategy in times of scarcity. Others propose it could have served as a form of territorial control or social dominance.

    Whatever the reason, the evidence paints a chilling portrait of life nearly a million years ago: early humans who saw their own kind, regardless of age, as a viable food source.

    Group of archaeologists wearing helmets posing together at a prehistoric site linked to toddler prey evidence discovery.

    Image credits: Maria D. Guillén / IPHES-CERCA

    The Homo Antecessor is a species known only from the Atapuerca site and has puzzled anthropologists since it was first discovered in 1997. 

    Some argue it is a direct ancestor of both modern humans and Neanderthals, while others believe it was a side branch of the human evolutionary tree. Either way, the species represents one of the earliest known human relatives to settle in Europe.

    Archaeologists believe Gran Dolina still has more secrets to reveal, and the site, particularly level TD6 where the toddler and other remains were found, continues to be excavated.

    “Every year we uncover new evidence that forces us to rethink how they lived, how they passed away, and how lifeless remains were treated nearly a million years ago,” Saladié said.

    “Nature is often cruel.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the discovery

    Comment by Glo Gray-Funk expressing surprise about prehistoric ancestors not being vegan with a shocked emoji.

    Comment about the phrase origin, displayed in a social media post, related to archaeologists discovering prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers like prey.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Ed K. Palma with text about a secret, related to archaeologists and prehistoric ancestors.

    Comment by Niwi saying good thing we only do that to other species but on an industrial level now, related to archaeologists discovering gruesome evidence.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing evidence of prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers as prey and questioning deliberate killing.

    Comment by Ingrid Morgan questioning if children were kidnapped and slaughtered by other tribes, referencing prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing anthropologists finding evidence of cannibalism involving children in prehistoric ancestors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing archaeologists discovering gruesome evidence of prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers.

    Comment by Peter Katona discussing starvation and a historical famine related to prehistoric ancestors eating toddlers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing why some creatures eat their young, related to prehistoric ancestors.

    Facebook comment by Jessi Hallstrom Sites saying toddlers are known to be difficult, with laughing emoji and 1.1K reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing prehistoric ancestors and the cruel nature of animals eating babies.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cannibalism in human history is surprisingly common. The first hominid inhabitants of what is now the South coast of the UK were cannibals according to archaeologists.

    elisechapdelaine avatar
    LittleTeapot
    LittleTeapot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not shocking. Not chilling. Not totally uncommon biologically. Survival - whether physical or social. Interesting. But give me an article about this that teaches me something rather than riling unnecessary outrage. Yeah, yeah, I'm on BP what do I expect. The personal reports as ragebait I get but an actual one of your "articles"? Just so pathetically hilariously bad, BP!!

