Some people think that learning history might be useless. "It already happened, what's the point?" Yet the truth is that history keeps on happening, as archeologists discover new artifacts and curios almost every day. In 2023, The British Museum reported that a whopping 74,506 finds were made by the public alone.

Still, the most game-changing discoveries are most often made by professional archeologists. We compiled a list of the most interesting finds from the ancient world that changed the way we look at history.

From evidence that pyramids weren't actually built by slaves to African coins showing up in Australia, these discoveries prove that archeologists are real rockstars (no pun intended!)