Pilot Helps Transport Shelter Animals Out Of Storm Zone, Ends Up Adopting A Kitty Who Flew With Him

Given the right place and the right time, almost any kind of connection is absolutely possible. And yet, sometimes, it takes the most unusual conditions, like a couple of devastating natural disasters, to make it happen.

In this story, it was a Southwest Airlines pilot who met a homeless kitty whom he helped evacuate from the storm along with other shelter animals. Little did he know that the cute fuzzball who hung around with him in the cockpit would end up coming back home with him once the flight was over. Scroll down to learn more about it!

Some of the most incredible connections occur in the most unlikely places at the most unexpected times, and that’s what makes them even better

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, Greater Good Charities, and Southwest Airlines partnered up to evacuate almost 150 cats and dogs from danger in anticipation of Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton was inevitably closing in on Florida, bringing terrible destruction with it, everyone was preparing the best they could.

In the face of this natural disaster, there also was no lack of beautiful cooperation between humans and their various organizations.

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

One of the cats named Avery found her way into the cockpit, where she managed to mesmerize the captain, Matt Prebish, not even halfway through the flight

One such team-up took place on October 12th, as Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and Greater Good Charities partnered up with Southwest Airlines, together evacuating 145 dogs and cats by getting them on an emergency flight from Florida to Milwaukee.

However, for a kitty named Avery, this flight ended up being more than just a getaway from the frightening storm. As she and the flight’s pilot, Captain Matt Prebish, made contact, there was an instant connection. “I admired her excitement [about] the world and her energy,” the man shared in the Southwest Airlines press release.

Image credits: Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Southwest Airlines

Once the plane landed, the pilot called his wife to get permission to bring the cat home, and after getting it, he signed the documents right there and then

It took no more than half a flight for Matt to realize that he didn’t want to end this relationship with this journey. His wife, on the other hand, knew this would happen from the very beginning. “My wife said she knew that when I accepted this trip that I would probably come home with some animal.”

The plane landed, but the storm outside prevented anyone from leaving for a good 20 minutes, which was just enough for the captain to call up his wife, get the green light for adoption, and sign the papers right there on the plane. From that moment on, Avery had a new family.

Image credits: Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Southwest Airlines

The operation not only helped these animals get away from danger but also opened up space for other animals who needed care in the hurricane’s aftermath

At the same time, the whole operation was a huge success that not only helped many cats and dogs escape the hurricane but also opened up plenty of room to accept other local animals who ended up displaced or injured in the aftermath of this natural disaster.

“I’m honored and glad that we could make a difference. Hopefully, these animals will find their forever homes and make a bunch of people very happy,” shared Matt.

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Southwest Airlines

Traveling with animals, especially small dogs and cats, is no novelty. However, for obvious reasons, most of the time, there are a few additional rules and restrictions that apply to them.

According to Southwest Airlines’ pet policy, vaccinated domestic cats and dogs over the age of 8 weeks can easily travel with their adult owner. The only requirements are to have the animal in an appropriate pet carrier, pay an additional travel charge, and call the airlines upfront to reserve a space in advance.

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

But while you probably won’t see any animals roaming freely on airplanes, there are some modes of transportation where it’s possible to encounter them not only as passengers but even as employees! For example, have you ever heard of the employment position called ship’s cat?

As per Scot Christenson of National Geographic, cats have worked on ships since ancient times. Throughout the ages, they have been kept for various purposes, including company, pest control, and even protection from ghosts and storms.

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Most of the time, their presence on ships was for the good of the ship and its crew, whether onboard or not. There are several stories of ship’s cats becoming unlikely heroes in the most distressful situations.

However, other times, they simply function by hunting rodents and can prove to do service on a worldwide scale. After all, it’s widely accepted that it was rats on ships who brought the Black Death way back in the 14th century. If only those ships had employed cats, the world’s history might be a lot different than how we know it today.

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

Image credits: Stephen M. Keller / Southwest Airlines

So, ultimately, cats’ professional services may have a lot less demand in the air than they have at sea, but that doesn’t make them any less wonderful animals or companions. After all, if one of them convinced a captain to bring her home in half a flight, they could probably do anything.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever unexpectedly adopted a cat? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were very happy to learn about this story, adding that Matt and Avery look as if they were made for each other

