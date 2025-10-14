Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

R&B Legend D’Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment
R&B legend D'Angelo performing live in a hat and braided hair, singing into a microphone on stage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

R&B Legend D’Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The music world is mourning the loss of D’Angelo, the Grammy-winning soul legend behind Brown Sugar and Untitled, who has passed away at the age of 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

A source close to the singer said he spent months hospitalized before being moved to hospice care, where he remained for two weeks prior to his death. The account was later confirmed by both TMZ and People.

Highlights
  • A source confirmed D’Angelo had been in hospice for two weeks following months in hospital care.
  • The “Brown Sugar” and “Voodoo” singer privately battled pancreatic cancer.
  • DJ Premier led tributes online, calling D’Angelo’s passing a heartbreaking loss for soul music.

DJ Premier, who collaborated with D’Angelo, paid tribute on X.

“Such a sad loss to the passing of D’Angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep peacefully D’. Love you KING.”

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Neo-Soul legend D’ Angelo has passed away following a private battle with pancreatic cancer

    R&B legend D'Angelo singing into a microphone wearing a wide-brimmed hat and fur coat during a live performance.

    Image credits: Getty/Shahar Azran

    Born in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo grew up surrounded by gospel music. The son of a Pentecostal minister, he began playing the piano at the age of three and joined his father at church services just two years later.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By his early teens, he had formed a trio called Three of a Kind with his cousins and started performing in local talent shows. Soon after, he created another band, Michael Archer and Precise, alongside his brother Luther.

    R&B legend D'Angelo wearing a hat and scarf, posing confidently with tattoos visible on his arms in black and white.

    Image credits: Instagram/thedangelo

    At 16, D’Angelo auditioned for Amateur Night at the Apollo, a weekly talent competition held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, the same stage where legends like Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder once got their start.

    It was his first time performing in front of a national audience. 

    He sang Peabo Bryson’s “Feel the Fire,” but lost to another contestant. Refusing to give up, he returned the following year to perform Johnny Gill’s “Rub You the Right Way,winning the first place.

    D’Angelo made waves in the R&B music scene with a masculine, soulful sound that granted him several awards

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The victory changed everything. With his prize money, D’Angelo bought a four-track recorder and began writing the songs that would shape his future. Those tracks eventually became the foundation of his debut album Brown Sugar.

    Released in 1995, the album climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, went platinum within a year, and earned D’Angelo four Grammy nominations.

    R&B legend D'Angelo smiling in a beige suit jacket at an evening event with people in the background.

    Image credits: Getty/Vinnie Zuffante

    In 2000, D’Angelo released Voodoo, a project that would cement what would later be known as “neo-soul.”

    The album debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and R&B charts, winning a Grammy for Best R&B Album.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His single Untitled earned him another Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and cemented him as a male symbol. But the fame that followed was something he never seemed comfortable with.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pancreatic cancer is one of the most lethal and difficult to detect forms of the disease

    Friends and collaborators often described him as introspective and reclusive. As Voodoo’s success grew, D’Angelo began withdrawing from public life, rarely giving interviews and often disappearing from the spotlight entirely.

    Behind the scenes, D’Angelo was fighting a private battle with pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-detect forms of the disease. It develops in the tissues of the pancreas, a gland located behind the stomach that helps regulate blood sugar and digestion.

    R&B legend D'Angelo performing on stage wearing a black hat and leather vest with electric guitar.

    Image credits: Getty/Skip Bolen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Because symptoms often appear only in the later stages, the cancer is typically diagnosed when it has already spread to other organs.

    According to the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is roughly 12% overall, and only about 3% for cases that have already spread to distant organs.

    Tributes from across the music industry poured in following the announcement of his passing. Fellow artists, producers, and fans described his passing as a devastating loss for music, with many recalling how Brown Sugar and Voodoo became the soundtrack to their lives.

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: Alex__Warlock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: Noneofyabiznaz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: cquiller1

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: GoaskaliceXD

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: NicBehave

    ADVERTISEMENT

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: Gamer187Play

    ADVERTISEMENT

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: DJ4Partyof1

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: geeezy321

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: SouthernManMatt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: Bigbossnene

    ADVERTISEMENT

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: freddie_hndrxx

    R&B Legend D'Angelo Passes Away At 51 After Several Months Of Treatment

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elle_19 avatar
    Elle
    Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly what do we have left in this world that is awesome if D'Angelo is also dead now??? I wish I didnt open Bored Panda today. 2025!!!! Haaa. Sad!.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    elle_19 avatar
    Elle
    Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly what do we have left in this world that is awesome if D'Angelo is also dead now??? I wish I didnt open Bored Panda today. 2025!!!! Haaa. Sad!.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT