ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a name to a baby can be a tough task. Not only because it will stick with the kid for a long time but also due to the pressure of finding a beautiful and unique enough name. So, some parents look for inspiration in the oddest places or come up with the oddest names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s OP decided to name their baby a unisex name that, in current times, is typically assigned to girls. And well, people online didn’t shy away from pointing out what a bad idea this was.

More info: Reddit

What should you do when a name you so badly want to name your kid is quite controversial?

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)

A parent who will soon have a baby boy decided to name him Vivian, a name that several men have been named in their family before

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Bossbihrunninit

They wrote about this idea on Reddit to ask netizens whether it’s an authentic and modern enough name for a baby

Today’s OP will soon become a parent of a baby boy. With a new baby comes not only the responsibility of their care but also the responsibility of giving them a proper name.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, the name a parent chooses for their kid will be stuck with them, at least until they’re old enough to change it. This age differs depending on the country the kid is a citizen of. For instance, in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the person must be over 16 years old to do that independently. Up until then, the parent’s consent is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after changing the name, the damage of a badly chosen name isn’t completely wiped out. After all, a name is one of the things that construct a person’s identity. It’s a thing that they associate with and understand themselves through.

But it’s not only that. A name is one of the first things people learn about the individual. It can shape the way they perceive them. And in many cases, getting rid of the first impression in someone’s mind can be a tough job, as people are inclined to stick to them even when they’re presented with contrary evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when having the important responsibility of baby naming, parents find many inspirations for the names. Some go through the most popular name lists, and others strive for deep meaning or nice sounds.

Family history also quite frequently serves as inspiration for baby names. That’s where today’s OP got an idea for their upcoming son. In their family, several men were named “Vivian.” And so, the parent plans to pass this name to their son because, despite contrary opinions, this name is unisex.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Mahmud Ahsan (not the actual photo)

The original poster isn’t wrong about that. Vivian is, in fact, an unisex name. It derives from the Latin name Vivianus, which originates from the Latin word “vivus,” which means “alive.” Originally, it was a masculine name, but in the 19th century, it was started to be given to girls. Slowly, the feminine connotation took over. Since the middle of the 20th century, it is usually given to baby girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, this didn’t stop the OP from wanting to name their son Vivian. After all, their grandfather and uncle, who were born in the 20th century, were named this, so why can’t they name a kid that now? It’s a nice-sounding name, isn’t it?

Well, people online didn’t think that it was such a great fit for a boy. They were worried that, due to the name’s popularity among girls, a boy named this way might face bullying, and it might make his life way harder than it should be. Also, internet users suggested plenty of other variations that the parent could use instead. Or, at least, they urged them to put it as his middle name rather than his first name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the answers the parent got from comments might not be the ones they wished for, but it might save them from making a mistake by naming their child a name that is probably bound to cause some inconveniences for him in the long run. It’s okay to love a name from a family’s past, but looking at the present and the future before committing to it is necessary, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were disturbed by the idea of the boy being named Vivian in contemporary times and tried to change the author’s mind by suggesting other names

Share icon

Image credits: Magda Ehlers (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT