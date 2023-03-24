Garbage Collector Thinks His Son Was Embarrassed By Him Coming To Parent Career Day, Asks For Advice

Like children want their parents to be proud of them, the same could be said about the reverse. Even though it may be difficult to notice, moms and dads around the world want their children to be proud of their careers.

At times, it may become difficult to achieve this as kids sometimes cannot see the significance and esteem in some professions, fixating on jobs that are highly glamorized by society. A Reddit user working as a garbage collector encountered this firsthand after coming to present his job on parent career day.

Navigating a child’s and a parent’s feelings at the same time may be really difficult, especially on sensitive topics

The poster, working as a garbage collector, came in to parent career day at his 10 Y.O. son’s school and saw that he was seemingly embarrassed during his presentation

Image credits: Reddit

The dad then came to Reddit for advice, where people tried to suggest how he could explain the importance of his job

The long, short, and middle of the story is that the original poster (OP) is afraid that his son is embarrassed by his – his dad’s – profession after a parent career day presentation at school.

This story, in a way, is as old as time itself. Children, especially teens, are often embarrassed by the way their parents do pretty much anything and everything – the way their parents dress, talk, and their jobs – nothing is safe.

There are various reasons for this, according to Moms. To some it may seem that parents are interfering too much in their lives. Others are very concerned about their privacy, especially with social media being as prevalent as it is. Furthermore, apparently a different part of the brain is responsible for feeling embarrassed, perhaps explaining the difference between adults.

Teens are also very critical of themselves as they are seeking and trying to find their place in the world.

It may also come down to bullying, as there is nothing inherently shameful about any profession, especially those where work is honest and difficult. Other kids may be the real culprits, making fun of anything they can hang on to.

The truth is that no job is shameful or embarrassing in any way. People just make them out to be because perhaps they’re less hygienic, more odorous, more physical, or seemingly boring. But what people mention sparingly is that without these jobs being done, society would fall apart at the seams.

Also, people feel pressure to work the best job, but the truth is, in modern society, a job is a job. It doesn’t necessarily define a person. It may be a way to make money. It may be an in-between stepping stone between education and career, or the person is just happy and comfortable with their job.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with doing the things that you have to and feeling the way you feel. As long as you feel you’re moving in the direction you want. Read more about stopping the feelings of shame on The Meaning Movement’s website.

Plus, let’s take a look at France’s example, where people are on strike because of pension reforms. The garbage collectors have gone on mass strike, making streets dangerous because of animal-borne disease, never mind how they look. If you haven’t been keeping up to date, you can see more here.

A touching expression of a person’s regret over being ashamed of their parent’s occupation is the short film In the Shadow of the Pines by Anne Koizumi. Anne’s father used to work as a janitor at the school where she used to study. They didn’t have much, but her father would do his best to provide for her and make her happy.

“I was so ashamed of my Dad’s broken English, his rough exterior, his ‘Japaneseness.’ I wanted him to be a dad who wore a suit, carried a briefcase, and drove to a downtown office job.”

Her father had a very difficult childhood himself, losing his dad at an early age and living in an orphanage. Being an immigrant, he considered his current employment and situation as lucky, but at the time, Anne didn’t see it that way.

As an adult, she is sad that she hadn’t seen it that way, wanting to apologize to her father for her inconsiderate behavior.

“Once he was gone, I longed to make connections with him that I wasn’t able to when he was alive. How do I tell him I’m sorry? Or that now, I can see everything he did for us?“

You can watch the short documentary on the CBC Docs channel here. But beware, as it is very touching, and you may start feeling as if someone is cutting onions in the room with you!

OP’s call for advice collected almost 200 upvotes, and more than 60 people came to help out in the comments. Most people suggested that the poster’s son should be educated about the importance of the work and the possible benefits. Many also emphasized just how important the job is to society, praising OP. Share your thoughts with the community in the comments!

Comments also praised OP for doing a key job in society and persevering for his family in a difficult job

