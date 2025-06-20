Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“New Ipad Kid Just Dropped”: Parent Tired Of Listening To 4YO Lets Him Talk To ChatGPT For Hours
Father watching young boy intensely using smartphone at home, illustrating new iPad kid concept and ChatGPT interaction.
Parenting

“New Ipad Kid Just Dropped”: Parent Tired Of Listening To 4YO Lets Him Talk To ChatGPT For Hours

There’s no way in the world that if you spend time on the internet, you won’t notice that AI is basically everywhere nowadays. It’s slowly taking over the online world whether we like it or not. In fact, not only the online world — the real one isn’t safe from it either. 

For example, as today’s story shows, it turns out artificial intelligence can be a better babysitter than we have anticipated. Yet, that leaves us with a question — is that a good thing, or will it ruin us in the long run?

More info: Reddit

    Artificial intelligence is slowly taking over not only the online world, but the real one, too

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A tired parent didn’t want to listen to their 4-year-old yapping about Thomas the Tank, so they came up with a plan

    Image credits: Thomas & Friends / Youtube (not the actual photo)

    They opened up the ChatGPT app on their phone and told their kid to chat with it

    Image credits:

    After 2 hours had passed and the kid was still in conversation with the computer, the parent started worrying that they’d “never be able to compete” with it

    If you’re a parent, you know how taxing childcare can be. Or, maybe you aren’t one and still know how tiring it can be. Taking care of a kid, especially extremely young ones, means that you have to watch them basically 24/7, making sure they’re happy, healthy, and safe — and that’s without all the educational things a parent has to do with them. 

    And so, it’s natural for parents to get tired and want help with it. After all, as the saying goes: “It takes a village to raise a child,” which means that it takes many people to create a safe and healthy environment for children to flourish, as it’s hard to do so for a lone parent. 

    As today’s story shows, in the near future, we might need to update this definition of village because it might include someone who’s not quite human — AI. 

    In this story, a parent was so tired after a rough week and their 4-year-old wanted to yap about the adventures of Thomas the Tank. After 45 minutes of listening, the OP understood that they could no longer do it — they needed to find a way out. So, they turned to the famous ChatGPT. 

    They introduced their son to communication with an artificial intelligence chat and told him that he should tell everything he wanted about Thomas and his friends to the computer. 

    If you look up ChatGPT’s rules, you will find that, technically, the program is for ages 13 and up. And even then, kids from that age need their parent’s permission to use it. Why such limitations, you might wonder?

    Image credits: Sanket Mishra / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Well, it’s explained that while they try to limit the so-called “undesirable content,” the chat might still produce things that aren’t appropriate for all ages. So, just to be safe, there’s an age limitation — at least a theoretical one. 

    That means that maybe the OP leaving their 4-year-old alone with the program wasn’t the best idea. And not only for this reason. 

    The thing is that when they came back 2 hours later, the boy was still deep in chat about his favorite characters, and the transcript was over 10k words long. In fact, the boy expressed that “ChatGPT is the coolest train-loving person in the world.” 

    That prompted the original poster to express that the AI sets a bar so high in terms of things like that that they will “never be able to compete.” 

    As netizens joked, this story shows that a “new iPad kid just dropped.” While that’s a funny joke, it might be closer to reality than we anticipate.

    After all, AI is slowly taking over the world for better or for worse, and so, kids relying on it for their entertainment, education, and other things will become more and more frequent — and at a younger age. And since some research shows that AI can lead to “eroding critical thinking skills,” we don’t know if that is such a good thing. 

    What do you think? Is AI a good solution for babysitting? Share your takes in the comments!

    Some people online started joking about a “new iPad kid dropping,” while others worried about the long-term effects of such communication

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Surely there is some better way to teach a young child to curtail their chattiness. Perhaps a "Quiet Contest" with some reward for the one that can go longest without talking. I hate the idea of just parking a kid in front of ChatGPT to ramble on and on.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
