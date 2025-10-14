Ethel Ronzoni Bishop (1892-1975) was a biochemist and physiologist. In 1913, she earned a BS degree from Mills College, followed by a Master's from Columbia University in 1914, and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1923. Bishop soon joined the Washington University School of Medicine, becoming the first woman to work at the school's academic faculty. She served as an assistant professor until 1943. Thereafter, she was promoted to associate professor of biochemistry, a position she held until retiring in 1959.

