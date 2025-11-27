ADVERTISEMENT

During India’s monsoon season, the forests come alive with tiny creatures that most people never notice. For photographer Aditya Bhat, this magical time offers the perfect opportunity to explore a world that usually remains invisible to the naked eye.

Aditya has a deep passion for macro photography, and what makes his work even more impressive is that every image is captured using a smartphone and mobile macro lenses. His photographs reveal extraordinary textures, colors, and shapes that would otherwise go unseen. Beyond tiny insects, Bhat also enjoys capturing other small creatures, creating striking and detailed portraits that highlight their hidden beauty.

Scroll down to see some of the best images by this truly macro-passionate photographer.

