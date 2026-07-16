Person Shares One Simple Trick That Changed Their Life: “The Difference Is Crazy”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandas, we’ve all had those days when you get home from work absolutely drained and do…well, basically nothing. You know the kind of evenings where you sink into the same spot on the couch and suddenly three hours have vanished into thin air. Sure, having a lazy evening once in a while is fine, but doing this every single day can quietly steal your time and energy.

One person shared how they spent countless nights exactly like this until one day, they decided to push themselves to change just one small thing. That tiny step ended up transforming their evenings and energy completely. Keep scrolling to read their full story.

RELATED:

Staying productive after a long day at work can be surprisingly challenging for many people

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One person shared how they used to spend every evening on the couch after work—until one simple habit completely transformed their routine for the better

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

Image credits: Mahmoud Yahyaoui / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Doomscrolling can take a real toll on both your mind and body, leaving you drained, stressed, and mentally exhausted

Our lives have shifted online in ways we sometimes barely notice, and it’s no surprise that smartphones have become glued to our hands almost constantly. We scroll while waiting for a friend, lying in bed before sleep, sitting in traffic, or even during those random “I don’t know what to do” moments. Phones are no longer just gadgets; they’re like a constant companion that keeps us busy, distracted, and sometimes overwhelmed, feeding us news, memes, and endless streams of content at all hours of the day. It’s fun, convenient, but also exhausting in subtle ways we often overlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 57% of Americans admit they’re basically addicted to their phones, according to a 2023 survey by Reviews.org, and it’s easy to see why. On average, people are glued to their screens for 4 hours and 25 minutes every single day, a jump of 30% compared to 2022. That’s nearly half a workday spent scrolling, tapping, and swiping, often without realizing how quickly time flies. Whether it’s checking messages, social media, or random videos, our devices have become a central part of daily life, shaping how we relax, work, and even socialize.

More and more, people are falling into the trap of doomscrolling, a habit that feels impossible to break once it starts. This term, which the Oxford English Dictionary called one of its words of the year in 2020, became widely recognized during the pandemic, when many of us compulsively checked COVID updates and grim statistics. Years later, with ongoing social, political, and economic upheaval, doomscrolling has stuck around, quietly feeding anxiety and stress as we chase one upsetting headline after another, even when we know it’s bad for us.

And it turns out, doomscrolling isn’t just bad for your mood; it can physically affect your body too. Constant exposure to upsetting content can make your stomach churn, but that’s just the start. People report headaches, tight muscles, neck and shoulder tension, low appetite, trouble sleeping, and even higher blood pressure. Essentially, our bodies respond to stress online the same way they would in real life, which is why it’s so easy to feel drained and tense after a long session of scrolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the sneaky cousin of doomscrolling: zombie scrolling. It describes the trance-like state we get into when we endlessly flick from one feed to another without purpose. Unlike doomscrolling, where we’re actively seeking out upsetting news, zombie scrolling is passive. We’re not searching for anything in particular, yet hours slip by without notice, leaving us feeling foggy, detached, and strangely exhausted, like our brains have gone into autopilot mode.

Excessive phone use also contributes to a phenomenon called “brain rot,” a kind of mental fatigue and cognitive slowdown that’s particularly common among young adults and teens. Spending hours consuming low-quality content, endless memes, or repetitive videos can overload the brain, dull emotional responses, and even harm self-esteem. Over time, this constant digital stimulation makes it harder to focus, think deeply, or feel fully engaged with the real world.

Obviously, being glued to our screens all the time isn’t ideal, and it’s worth taking a step back to evaluate our phone habits. While it might feel impossible at first, slowly cutting down your screen time can make a huge difference. If you’ve been using your phone for four hours a day, try reducing it to three. There are also apps and features built into smartphones that let you track usage, set limits, or even lock yourself out of certain apps for stretches of time, helping you reclaim focus and free up mental space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AI25.Studio Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Taking regular digital breaks is essential, giving your brain a chance to reset, recharge, and focus, which helps reduce stress and improves overall mental clarity

Consuming content consciously is another game-changer, kind of like choosing what you eat. Just as we try to eat less junk food and more nutritious meals for our bodies, we should feed our minds with quality content. Instead of scrolling mindlessly through random feeds, prioritize videos, articles, or posts that inspire, educate, or motivate you. Being intentional about what you watch, read, or listen to online can help you feel more fulfilled and less drained at the end of the day.

It’s also important to balance screen time with non-digital activities. Adding movement to your day can reset your mind and body, whether it’s dancing, skating, swimming, a quick jog, or even stretching in your living room. Physical activity helps release stress, improves focus, and gives your brain a break from constant notifications. By mixing tech-free movement into your routine, you can improve energy levels, sleep quality, and overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, tracking your progress can keep you accountable and motivated. Whether you use apps, journals, or just mental notes, keeping track of your screen time, workouts, or offline activities helps you notice improvements over time. Celebrating small wins, like finishing a book instead of scrolling or going for a walk instead of another hour on your phone, reinforces better habits. It turns managing your digital life from a chore into a rewarding, intentional practice that keeps both mind and body healthier.

In this particular case, it seemed like the author finally took control of their habits and realized the positive impact that stepping away from endless scrolling had on their life. They noticed more focus, better sleep, and even small daily wins that made a big difference over time. Are you guilty of scrolling through your phone mindlessly for hours? Have you tried making small changes to cut back? Share this with someone you know who can’t seem to put their phone down—it might just inspire them to take a little digital break too.

Many people also chimed in with their own practical tips and productivity hacks

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT