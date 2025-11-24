ADVERTISEMENT

We often mindlessly trample on snails and earthworms because they move so slowly compared to the average human, but there’s a whole world of animals out there that are even slower.

These are animals so sluggish that you could take a nap watching them move, and they would still be just a few inches away when you wake up.

While being slow isn’t the most favourable feature for an animal, these creatures have adapted well to their speed, with some even using it to their advantage.

For example, the garden snail's sluggish movements help preserve its mucus secretion and avoid desiccation during dry conditions. Moving slowly means a lower metabolic rate, so they can also conserve energy during harsh conditions.

Below you'll find a list of animals that move sluggishly enough to earn a shot at the title of the world’s slowest animals.