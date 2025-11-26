ADVERTISEMENT

Eli, also known as Scintilla Desiderata, is the artist behind a delightful comic series showcasing everyday life in a relatable, heartfelt way. Her slice-of-life comics explore the moments we all experience – emotional ups and downs and the humorous realities of modern living. The cartoonist makes them instantly recognizable to anyone who’s ever overthought, felt overwhelmed, or laughed at life’s little absurdities.

The artist draws inspiration directly from her personal experiences, turning real emotions and situations into stories that feel honest, comforting, and subtly funny. This authenticity has helped her build a loyal following on Instagram, where readers connect deeply with the sincerity and warmth of her work.

Scroll down and explore Eli’s most recent comics to see just how perfectly she captures the moments we all live through.

#1

Relatable comic of a cat calculating sleeping space on a bed, showing the funny side of everyday situations.

desired_spark Report

9points
POST
    #2

    Relatable comics humorously depicting everyday situations with a character receiving a sarcastic reward coupon.

    desired_spark Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a woman avoiding drama but watching online arguments.

    desired_spark Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Funny relatable comics featuring a cat and devil cat showing the funny side of everyday situations with humor and charm.

    desired_spark Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Relatable comics illustrating the funny side of everyday moments, featuring a woman anxiously awaiting an online shipment.

    desired_spark Report

    7points
    POST
    #6

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a woman reacting differently to fictional characters and dogs.

    desired_spark Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Relatable comics by artist showing funny and heartfelt everyday moments with pets and life adventures in four colorful panels.

    desired_spark Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Relatable comic illustrating the funny side of everyday situations with a woman balancing night shift work and relaxation.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Comic depicting relatable everyday situations with humor, showing a woman eating spicy pizza despite the burn on her palate.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #10

    Comic strips by artist showing relatable and funny everyday situations with cleaning and a mischievous cat.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Relatable comic panels showing a client reacting to info differently when provided by a colleague in everyday funny situations.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Relatable comics humorously depicting everyday situations involving cats and their quirky behaviors in a funny way.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Comic artist creates relatable comics showing funny everyday situations with family and humorous grape-themed twist.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Relatable comic panels showing funny everyday situations with characters chatting and humorously discussing gifts.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a character adoring their sleepy pet cat.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Relatable comic showing two women humorously discussing choosing between Pokémon and Winnie the Pooh eggs in a store aisle.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Relatable comic showing a funny everyday situation between a woman and her shedding cat on a phone call.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Comic strip by artist showing relatable and funny everyday situations with characters discussing life choices humorously.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Relatable comics illustrating the funny and emotional side of everyday life with a woman and her talking cat.

    desired_spark Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Relatable comic showing the funny side of an awkward gynecological exam with humorous everyday situations.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Relatable comic showing funny everyday situations with a cat and its owner discussing expenses and pet food.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of overthinking at night, with a character struggling to sleep and calming their mind.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Comic panels showing relatable and funny everyday wedding conversations between sisters, illustrated in a colorful style.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Relatable comic showing a humorous everyday interaction between a cat and its human over food bowl frustrations.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Relatable comic showing a woman discovering white hair, highlighting the funny side of everyday situations.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Relatable comics by artist humorously depicting everyday situations with a young woman reacting to summer and comments.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Relatable comic panels showing the funny side of everyday situations with a character talking to a rolled-up mat.

    desired_spark Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Relatable comics depicting a funny yet emotional love story scene with expressive characters in everyday situations.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Relatable comic panels depicting everyday humorous conversations about dating and relationships between a woman and animals.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Relatable comic panels depicting everyday health issues with a humorous take on family and food situations.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Relatable comic strips showing funny everyday situations with a woman and a cat expressing humorous thoughts.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Comic artist illustrates relatable everyday situations humorously with a cat often mistaken for different animals.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a humorous courtroom scene and confused judge cat.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Comic by artist showing funny everyday situation of online shopping questions and unexpected answers on a laptop screen.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Relatable comic panels showing a woman and her cat humorously discussing wrinkles and depression in everyday life.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Relatable comic illustrating the funny side of everyday situations about the toilet seat debate with humorous science facts.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Relatable comic panel shows a woman and her cat humorously discussing hair falling in everyday situations.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Relatable comics humorously showing everyday situations about skincare routines and beauty product struggles.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Relatable comic showing the funny side of everyday situations on a plane with a noisy kid behind a passenger.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Relatable comic showing funny everyday family moments with a daughter offering help and a humorous Mother’s Day message.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Relatable comic panels showing a character reflecting on time and personal growth with a large clock background.

    desired_spark Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with two characters discussing career and life choices.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Relatable comic panels showing a character sharing posts and reacting to confusing messages about everyday situations.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with two characters discussing nerve endings and scars.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a girl reading late and refusing to sleep.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Relatable comic showing a funny everyday moment with a mother commenting on her child's pale skin.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Relatable comic by artist shows funny everyday situation of confusion after a cold shower while sweating and drying off.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Relatable comics highlighting the funny side of everyday situations about body hair and societal beauty standards.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Relatable comic showing the funny side of everyday life with a woman contemplating realistic ways to invest money.

    desired_spark Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Comic panels of a relatable artist and a cat humorously discussing age and everyday life in a funny everyday situation.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a freelancer artist and her inner critic.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with characters discussing their reading habits humorously.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Relatable comics illustrating the funny side of everyday situations with a character drawing and reacting humorously.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Relatable comics illustrating the funny side of everyday situations with a character’s daily life experiences.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Relatable comics illustrating the funny side of everyday family moments with humorous and charming characters.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Comic showing relatable literature reactions with funny expressions for English, French, Russian, and American books.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Relatable comic showing a woman imagining humans as marsupials with funny everyday life scenarios.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Comic strip by artist showing relatable and funny everyday situations about ideal girlfriend traits and conversation with friends.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Relatable comics showing the funny side of everyday situations with a character reflecting on kindness and resilience.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Relatable comics showing a funny everyday situation where a cat humorously miscommunicates about its food bowl.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Relatable comic panels showing a woman turning 30 reacting humorously to ads about diapers, mortgages, and anti-age cream.

    desired_spark Report

    2points
    POST

