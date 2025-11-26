ADVERTISEMENT

Eli, also known as Scintilla Desiderata, is the artist behind a delightful comic series showcasing everyday life in a relatable, heartfelt way. Her slice-of-life comics explore the moments we all experience – emotional ups and downs and the humorous realities of modern living. The cartoonist makes them instantly recognizable to anyone who’s ever overthought, felt overwhelmed, or laughed at life’s little absurdities.

The artist draws inspiration directly from her personal experiences, turning real emotions and situations into stories that feel honest, comforting, and subtly funny. This authenticity has helped her build a loyal following on Instagram, where readers connect deeply with the sincerity and warmth of her work.

Scroll down and explore Eli’s most recent comics to see just how perfectly she captures the moments we all live through.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com