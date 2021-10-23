8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

For a digital artist like me, getting those unique ideas for my images is one of the most important things. I see them in my dreams, when I read a magazine, or pretty much anywhere I go. When I get an idea, I need to sketch it out fast in my notebook so I won’t forget it.

Here you can see some of my projects with sketches I have drawn in my notebook. There are always some tweaks to the concept or the image itself, but my sketch and final image are often a one-to-one match.

In my notebook, there are many more similar sketches just waiting for their time to be created as a final image.

More info: anttikarppinen.com | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Twitter

Leaving Home

Running Out of Time

The Edge

Stormy Relationship

Turn the Blind Eye

Layers of Being Human

2020

Gary V