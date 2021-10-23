Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art
59points
User submission
60
1K+
Art, Digital Art3 hours ago

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

1k+views

Antti Karppinen
Community member

For a digital artist like me, getting those unique ideas for my images is one of the most important things. I see them in my dreams, when I read a magazine, or pretty much anywhere I go. When I get an idea, I need to sketch it out fast in my notebook so I won’t forget it.

Here you can see some of my projects with sketches I have drawn in my notebook. There are always some tweaks to the concept or the image itself, but my sketch and final image are often a one-to-one match.

In my notebook, there are many more similar sketches just waiting for their time to be created as a final image.

More info: anttikarppinen.com | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Twitter

Leaving Home

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

Running Out of Time

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

The Edge

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

Stormy Relationship

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

Turn the Blind Eye

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

Layers of Being Human

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

2020

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

Gary V

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

8 Sketches That I Turned Into Digital Art

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

1k+views

Share on Facebook
Antti Karppinen
Antti Karppinen
Author, Community member

Digital artist, photographer, retoucher, an educator from Finland. Two-time Gold medalist at World Photographic Cup (WPC) and Best European Professional Photographer of the Year 2021(FEP).

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love seeing the sketch turn into reality. This artist is really talented

1
1point
reply
POST
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love seeing the sketch turn into reality. This artist is really talented

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda